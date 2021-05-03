Monday, May 3, 2021
Home Opinions Avijit Sarkar, a kind hearted man who loved stray dogs, is the kind of...
Opinions
Updated:

Avijit Sarkar, a kind hearted man who loved stray dogs, is the kind of man whose death is justified and whitewashed by the ‘Woke’ for being fascist

All of this is merely a consequence of the dehumanization of people associated with the BJP that we have witnessed in recent times. BJP workers, even voters, are branded fascists, 'genocide enablers' and bigots.

K Bhattacharjee
BJP worker Avijit Sarkar was murdered in West Bengal
1

There is a great Dance of Democracy underway currently in West Bengal. As horrifying as it is, there is a certain air of inevitability about the whole affair that is equally disturbing as the raging violence itself. Not even 24 hours have passed since Trinamool Congress won the assembly election in the state and already, multiple BJP workers have reportedly been murdered.

One of the most depressing news in recent times, even amidst a raging pandemic, is surely the murder of Avijit Sarkar in Ward no. 30 at Beleghata in Kolkata. Sarkar held TMC leaders Paresh Paul and Swapan Samandar responsible for the attack. Sarkar himself was an ordinary citizen, not that violence against anyone is justified. But the brutality with which he was murdered beggars faith in humanity.

His death is symbolic of the culture of political violence that has festered in the state for decades. An ordinary person cannot hope to participate in the festival of Democracy without his life being threatened. His murder is a slap on the face of everyone who pretends that TMC’s victory is some great victory of Democracy. Sarkar’s murder is further confirmation of the dangerous consequences of dehumanising political opponents.

“They killed my puppies,” he said in a video he uploaded on Facebook moments before his death. “I had brought her from Sealdah. She had given birth to some puppies. They slaughtered the puppies mercilessly.” There was an attack on his house and the NGO he ran. And all he could think of at that moment, when his own life was under threat, was that the mob has slaughtered his puppies.

As pet owners would be well aware, pets are family. Any injury to them and their guardians feel it themselves. Avijit Sarkar was no different. He broke down into tears while narrating how his puppies had been slaughtered. “Are they even human… I don’t mind if anyone supports any political party or wins the election. But they are destroying my house, and NGO office,” he concluded.

All of this is merely a consequence of the dehumanization of people associated with the BJP that we have witnessed in recent times. BJP workers, even voters, are branded fascists, ‘genocide enablers’ and bigots. And consequently, such crimes against humanity are justified.

These are actual discussions that transpire in liberal circles. “Should we help Sanghis fight Covid-19?”, “Will you help a Sanghi patient of Covid-19?”, “Is violence against fascists justified?” These are actual debates that happen in liberal circles of social media. We can safely speculate the kind of conversations that occur behind closed doors. And yet, such people claim to be morally superior to a kind hearted man as Sarkar.

Avijit Sarkar was an ordinary karyakarta of the party that opposed Mamata Banerjee. From his videos, it is evident that he is not the big bad monster the media, the opposition parties and the ‘intellectual’ elite have portrayed ‘Sanghis’ to be.

He was just an ordinary man working for a political party and taking care of his puppies. And the monsters murdered his puppies as well before proceeding to lynch him to death. How does the ‘intellectual’ elite tolerate such reckless hate?

Were the dogs ‘fascist’ too? Were the puppies ‘fascist’? One of the early signs of psychopathy is violence towards animals. And there is sufficient reason to believe that those who murdered him are absolute psychopaths.

The inevitable consequence of the narrative of hate that opposition parties and the media hype up is the mob lynching of innocent karyakartas such as Sarkar. The ‘Woke’ brigade, that constantly portrays BJP workers as monster, would conveniently ignore such attacks against BJP workers.

It is natural because in their hearts, they feel it is justified. Probably, they do not even consider them human. But Avijit Sarkar was just as human as anyone else, and he certainly had more kindness in his heart than most in the ‘Woke ‘ camp.

As unfortunate as it was, the incident was one of many that transpired in West Bengal immediately after the election. Even so, there are some who are still calling Mamata Banerjee’s victory a defeat of ruthlessness in politics.

There is an age old saying. You cannot awaken those who are not asleep. ‘Eminent intellectual’ Varun Grover is surely aware of the tyrannical regime that Mamata Banerjee has managed to create in West Bengal. He is surely aware of the state’s history of political violence.

And yet, he feels no embarrassment at all in calling TMC’s victory a defeat for hatred. He has not spoken at all about the murder of Avijit Sarkar, or the dozens of BJP workers who have been murdered in the state.

Who is the fascist here? A person who exercised his democratic right to work for a political party of his choice and just took care of his dogs or someone who feels it is justified to murder him for it? Who is the better person here? A kind person who took care of stray dogs or the ‘Woke’ celebrities who maintain a careful silence over his murder due to personal agenda?

The sad reality is that most opposition parties, those that form the ‘intellectual’ elite and the media genuinely believe that murder of BJP karyakartas is justified. They genuinely believe that even their pets deserve to be murdered. Nothing else explains their continued silence over the same.

Firecrackers should not be burst during Diwali because it hurts animals apparently but killing the pets of a BJP karyakarta before murdering him is perfectly fair game. Even in his dying moments, Sarkar was more devastated by the killing of his puppies. And here we have individuals such as Grover who pretend to be morally superior to him by the virtue of their words alone and not actions.

Such monstrosity has festered in West Bengal for decades because for far too long, violence against political opponents have been justified by the media, politicians and the ‘intellectual’ elite themselves. The ruling class of West Bengal must introspect, and introspect hard. One cannot build a prosperous state on top of a mountain of corpses.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsAvijit sarkar BJP
K Bhattacharjee
Black Coffee Enthusiast. Post Graduate in Psychology. Bengali.

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

West Bengal polls: How Congress lost security deposit in both constituencies where Rahul Gandhi campaigned

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Gandhi had campaigned in the two constituencies of Goalpokhar and Matigira- Naxalbari and Congress lost deposits in both
News Reports

How this doctor abandoned every single oath that doctors take and might endanger lives in his unbridled hate for ‘Bhakts’

Editorial Desk -
In a rush to blame PM Modi for the current COVID-19 crisis, this particular doctor forgot that his duty is paramount

Rajasthan: Kota Nagar Nigam van blares audio message saying ‘Babri Masjid verdict’ responsible for pandemic, other tragedies in India

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The audio message broadcasted from the Kota Nagar Nigam alluded that the deaths due to COVID-19 in India is because of the SC verdict that granted the Ayodhya land to Hindus for the construction of Ram Mandir

Fact-check: Has govt of India not placed any new orders for coronavirus vaccines since March 2021? Here are the facts

Media Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
Detailed account of advance given for vaccines for both, COVISHIELD as well as COVAXIN and the number of doses received was put forth by the government of India.

BJP worker brutally assaulted, bleeds profusely from the head after being attacked by TMC goon

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
In a video that has now surfaced online, a visibly drunken man could be seen abusing the victim and his wife with the choicest of expletives.

India Today’s Rahul Kanwal backtracks after receiving a letter from Shiv Sena, had claimed party goons heckled SII CEO Adar Poonawalla

Media OpIndia Staff -
The anchor now claims that the hoodlums seen in the video sent to him belonged to a different political party and not the Shiv Sena.

Recently Popular

News Reports

They thrashed my puppies to death: Watch two harrowing videos by BJP’s Avijit Sarkar before he was thrashed to death by TMC goons

OpIndia Staff -
BJP worker Avijit Sarkar narrated the harrowing tale of violence that he was subjected to by the TMC goons, before he was murdered
Read more
News Reports

Adar Poonawalla’s factory was gheraod by Shiv Sena goons demanding that they be given the vaccine first: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
CEO of the Serum Institute of India Adar Poonawalla has temporarily moved out after facing threats from the most powerful men in India
Read more
Media

Times of India passes off an anti-Modi paid article as a news item, removes the story when called out: Details

OpIndia Staff -
The advertisement which was passed off as a news article was an opinion piece written by Devlina Chakravarty in the Times of India
Read more
Politics

Prashant Kishor announces he is quitting his career as political strategist, expresses desire to pursue an alternate career

OpIndia Staff -
Prashant Kishor in an interview to NDTV said he will be handing over I-PAC to his colleagues to pursue something else in life.
Read more
News Reports

BJP office in Arambagh burnt to ashes by suspected TMC goons, violence erupts in Beliaghata as trends show TMC landslide

OpIndia Staff -
Trends that have come in so far in the counting process shows a decisive victory for TMC. TMC was ahead in 208 seats
Read more
Opinions

Demography is destiny indeed, but Assam shows the way: What Bengal BJP can learn from Assam

K Bhattacharjee -
Hindi consolidation happened in Assam but not in West Bengal, thereby resulting in a devastating defeat for the BJP.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,635FansLike
536,347FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com