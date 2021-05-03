Violence against BJP workers by Trinamool Congress (TMC) hoodlums is going unabated in the State of West Bengal. In one such incident that has now come to light, a BJP worker was assaulted mercilessly at his own residence allegedly by the workers of the ruling TMC.

The incident took place in Kismatdapat village of Trimohini in the South Dinajpur district of West Bengal. The area falls under the Balurghat Vidhan Sabha constituency. Reportedly, TMC goons ambushed the victim’s house and attacked him. The BJP worker sustained head injuries and bled profusely. The miscreants also entered his house and vandalised the property.

In a video that has now surfaced online, a visibly drunken man could be seen abusing the victim and his wife with the choicest of expletives. Referring to the BJP worker as a ‘son of a pig’, he proceeded to hit him with a bamboo shaft. “BJP dekhachis (Showing me the might of BJP).How much power do you? Do you think you came to power?” the miscreant threatened.

(Video Courtesy: Youtube/Opindia)

When the victim’s wife pleaded that the BJP worker should taken to a hospital, the goon warned, “I will turn this house into a hospital now.” In a bid to prevent further escalation, a man intervened and escorted the goon outside the house. “O jeetu da chole jao, bhul hoyecha amari maar koro ma (Please Jeetu da, go away. The mistake is mine. End the fight),” a voice could be heard in the background.

Atrocities against BJP workers and leaders by TMC

Within hours of winning elections, TMC gheraoed the party office of BJP in Hastings, burnt down party office in Arambagh and attacked BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari who defeated Mamata Banerjee. On Monday (May 3), News18 journalist Payal Mehta had shared the CCTV footage of one such deadly attack. In visuals caught on camera, the violent mob attacked the house of a BJP worker on Sunday evening in the Kasba locality of South Kolkata.

At about 15 seconds into the video, a Trinamool Congress flag could be spotted. The goons initially tried to kick open the door of the house. However, when this failed, they threw punches and attacked with bricks and sticks. On Sunday (May 2), a BJP worker named Avijit Sarkar took to Facebook to narrate the harrowing tale of violence that he was subjected to by the TMC goons. The video was uploaded just hours before he was lynched to death by the miscreants.

“I don’t know how to come live (on Facebook). They hurled bombs right in front of my eyes and vandalised my house and the party office. My only mistake is that I am a BJP worker.,” he recounted. The BJP worker broke down into tears. He said that the attack took place in Ward no. 30 in the Beleghata neighbourhood in Kolkata under the supervision of TMC leaders Paresh Paul and Swapan Samandar.