On May 26, a viral video started making rounds on social media platforms in which a woman was seen being brutalised, and sexually assaulted by multiple men. The posts suggest that the woman in the video was the late Lovikali Sumi, a Nagaland resident who had committed suicide in Jodhpur, Rajasthan where she worked.

Source: Twitter

Source: Twitter

Source: Twitter

The Jodhpur suicide case

As per reports, a 25-years-old woman from Nagaland committed suicide at Jodhpur on May 23 in her rented room. She was originally from Nuiland, district Dimapur. She was working at ‘Naveen Juice Restaurant.’ As per the post mortem report, her death was due to ‘natural suicide.’

Her mortal remains were buried in Jodhpur itself with the help of “Helping Hands Society.” Robin Hibu, IPS, and Naveen, the owner of the restaurant, bore the expenses and made the burial arrangements. She was buried at the New Christian cemetery in Jodhpur on Sunday evening around 6:30 PM.

Some reports suggest that she was heard arguing with someone over the phone. After that, she locked herself in the room. Someone called the Police, and when she did not open the door, they broke into her room, where she was found hanging. Jodhpur police are conducting an investigation in the case.

What was in the viral video?

The video that surfaced over the social media platforms was widely shared as a video of the deceased girl. In the video, four men were seen raping a woman who appeared to be from the Northeast. There was a woman in the room as well who was helping the men to rape her. She removed the victim’s clothes while the four men forcefully held her on the bed.

As the video was leaked just after the Jodhpur incident, several social media users connected them, assuming the women in both videos were the same. Several vloggers hailing from the Northeast also shared their views on the video on Youtube, assuming it was of the woman who committed suicide in Jodhpur.

The reality of the video

It is true that the incident happened and possibly happened in 2021 itself, as the song in the background of the video was released in January 2021. However, the woman in the video is not late Lovikali Sumi, who committed suicide in Jodhpur. IPS officer and founder of Helping Hands shared the information on Facebook. He said that he showed the video to the family members of the deceased, and they confirmed it was not her.

He said, “We are trying to identify the girl, also the perpetrators, for further action. The video is not related to the suicide case the late Lovikali Sumi at Jodhpur, the sister of Sumi and the Police have verified the video, it’s not the suicide girl who is in the video. Have already informed Gujarat Police, Mizoram Police and Rajasthan Police. Some miscreants have dubbed it as the same case as the Jodhpur Naga girl suicide case. I have spoken personally to DCP Jodhpur now.”

Facebook post by IPS Robin Hibu

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju confirmed the same and said, “The viral video of a girl from North-East being brutally raped and tortured by four men & 1 woman is not related to Jodhpur suicide case. I had detail discussion with the Police Commissioner of Jodhpur. However, there must be all-out efforts by all State Police to catch the devils.”

The viral video of a girl from North-East being brutally raped and tortured by 4 men & 1 women is not related to Jodhpur suicide case. I had detail discussion with the Police Commisioner of Jodhpur.

However, there must be all out efforts by all State Police to catch the devils. — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) May 26, 2021

According to the North-Eastern Chronicle, the Assam Police and Meghalaya Police started a joint operation to trace the culprits in viral video.

Assam Police has issued photographs of the accused and said, “These images are of 5 culprits who are seen brutally torturing & violating a young girl in a viral video. The time or place of this incident is not clear. Anyone with information regarding this crime or the criminals may please contact us. They will be rewarded handsomely.”

These images are of 5 culprits who are seen brutally torturing & violating a young girl in a viral video.



The time or place of this incident is not clear.



Anyone with information regarding this crime or the criminals may please contact us. They will be rewarded handsomely. pic.twitter.com/ZnNjtK1jr6 — Assam Police (@assampolice) May 26, 2021

Assam Police further said that it is unclear where and when this incident took place but it is everyone’s duty locate the culprits.

Though it is not clear where this incident took place and it may not be from Assam, we are reaching out to proactively locate the culprits. — Assam Police (@assampolice) May 26, 2021

It has to be noted that both the incidents have happened. The investigation agencies are looking into the matters separately. As the gang rape video was recently made viral, it is still unknown when and where it had happened. Once more information comes to light, we will update the story.