Thursday, May 27, 2021
Home News Reports Watch: Six-year-old Khushboo greets Yogi Adityanath with flowers and Radha-Krishna idol, CM gives his...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Watch: Six-year-old Khushboo greets Yogi Adityanath with flowers and Radha-Krishna idol, CM gives his blessings

The CM was on a visit to Deoria and Kushinagar district on May 26 (Wednesday) to review the pandemic preparedness in these places, when he met the 6-year-old, Khusboo

OpIndia Staff
Yogi Adityanath politely interacts with a 6-year-old girl in Kushinagar (source: Abp Live)
159

A video clip is doing the rounds on social media where the Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath is seen gently interacting with a 6-year-old girl, while the latter greets the CM with a rose, a garland and a Radha-Krishna idol during his visit to the Susvalia village of Padrauna block in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh. The CM was on a visit to Deoria and Kushinagar district on May 26 (Wednesday) to review the pandemic preparedness in these places, when he met the 6-year-old, Khusboo.

“Dada, yeh aapke liye”, says the little girl, while gifting a rose flower to Yogi Adithyanath, who in turn, lovingly enquires about the class she studies in.

The CM explains to the girl that due to the pandemic situation, temporarily she would be required to study from the house and not go to school.

The girl then gifts the Uttar Pradesh CM a Radha-Krishna idol, which Yogi Adityanath politely returns. “Yeh meri taraf se tumhare liye” (this you keep from my side), says Yogi Adityanath, while gently drawing her closer to him for a picture. The girl also carried a letter, addressed to the CM from her family, in her hand, which Yogi Adityanath accepts politely. The girl then seeks the blessing of the CM by touching his feet.

The heart-warming incident happened when Yogi Adityanath went to meet the family members of a home isolated Covid-19 patient at her home in Susvalia village of Padrauna block to ask about her well being. While he was leaving the village he was greeted by the 6-year-old.

Yogi Adityanath visits Deoria and Kushinagar district to review the pandemic preparedness

Yogi Adityanath also visited the Integrated Covid command and control room in the Kushinagar district. Moreover, during his visit to Deoria, the UP CM went to Katrari village and interacted with the Gram Pradhan as well as the members of the Covid monitoring committee. During his visit, Yogi Adityanath asserted that all eligible persons in the state will be vaccinated against Covid and said a vaccine for those in the 12-18 age group is coming soon.

“Vaccine for people in the age group of 12-18 years is coming soon. We will vaccinate everyone,” Adityanath said in Deoria. The chief minister said the state proved naysayers wrong about a surging infection rate during the second wave. Declaring the state as a “Covid safe zone”, Yogi said that the state managed to successfully blunt the surge by the state adopted the “trace, test and treat” method.

The Uttar Pradesh CM also confirmed that the state is now preparing for the probable third wave of infection.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Watch: Six-year-old Khushboo greets Yogi Adityanath with flowers and Radha-Krishna idol, CM gives his blessings

OpIndia Staff -
The video of Yogi Adityanath interacting with a little girl in Kushinagar went viral on social media.
Crime

Mob ‘justice’ in Rajasthan: Tyre shop owner Sattar Khan and Azaad arrested after they assault two on suspicion of theft

OpIndia Staff -
Irrespective of the communal narratives that are invariably woven, by the gang of liberals and leftist media around such incidents of mob assault, especially if the victims belong to the Muslim community, these incidents are quite common.

Twitter asks for another 3 months to comply with new IT guidelines, cites its usual ‘freedom of expression’ rhetoric while controlling the same

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Twitter is yet to adapt to the new IT guidelines that came into effect from May 25 after a time period of 3 months was already given to social media companies. Instead, it has issued a statement that it 'wants' to abide by Indian laws but needs more time.

Arvind Kejriwal bats for Pfizer even as the company wants protection from being sued if vaccines give adverse effects

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
So far, the government has not given such protection from liability to any of the three vaccines currently approved for use in India - Covishield, Covaxin, or Sputnik V.

The irresponsible, vacuous arguments surrounding the vaccination process and the malicious intent behind it

Opinions Saket Suryesh -
The most disgusting sight I have seen on the news recently is the politicians from the opposition making statements opposing the two vaccines, made in India.

Buying vaccines internationally is not like buying ‘off the shelf’ items, Govt talking with foreign vaccine makers: GOI clears vaccine myths

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
In spite of full knowledge of the facts on vaccine supply, some leaders appear on TV daily and create panic among the people, said GOI

Recently Popular

News Reports

Viral video of a woman being gang-raped not related to the Jodhpur suicide case of Nagaland girl. Details

OpIndia Staff -
Police officials and government sources have confirmed that the viral video is an unrelated incident. The victim in the video is not the late Lovi Sumi, a woman from Nagaland working in Jodhpur, who had recently committed suicide.
Read more
Entertainment

Salman Khan sues Kamaal R Khan for Radhe review, KRK had called him ‘Sallu Daadu’. Watch review here

OpIndia Staff -
"Corona damages lungs, this film damages brain. To watch this film in corona times is as risky as going to crowded place without masks," KRK says while giving 1 star rating to Radhe
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Not just wanting to use hospitals to convert Hindus, IMA Chief Johnrose Jayalal also harbours visceral hate for PM Modi

Akshita Bhadauria -
As head of the IMA, Dr Jayalal has made his political leanings quite clearly. What is to say that his statements do not reflect his ideology?
Read more
Opinions

The stand-off with Twitter is not about politics, it’s about a ‘messiah syndrome’: Read what it is

Rahul Roushan -
It is not BJP vs Congress fight. The Twitter battle belongs to an altogether different war, especially in India, with 'woke' support
Read more
News Reports

Old video showing rapper MC Kode insulting Hinduism goes viral on social media

OpIndia Staff -
The video uploaded on YouTube on 12 June 2016 shows MC Kode or Aditya Tiwari insulting the Hindu epic Mahabharata and the cow
Read more
News Reports

Complaint filed against IMA President Jayalal for trying to abuse his position during Covid pandemic to spread Christianity

OpIndia Staff -
In its complaint, the LRPF sought revocation of Medical Practitioner's License of IMA President John Jayalal, alleging that the controversial doctor has openly declared his intention of using the pandemic for religious conversions.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
548,845FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com