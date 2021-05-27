A video clip is doing the rounds on social media where the Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath is seen gently interacting with a 6-year-old girl, while the latter greets the CM with a rose, a garland and a Radha-Krishna idol during his visit to the Susvalia village of Padrauna block in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh. The CM was on a visit to Deoria and Kushinagar district on May 26 (Wednesday) to review the pandemic preparedness in these places, when he met the 6-year-old, Khusboo.

“Dada, yeh aapke liye”, says the little girl, while gifting a rose flower to Yogi Adithyanath, who in turn, lovingly enquires about the class she studies in.

The CM explains to the girl that due to the pandemic situation, temporarily she would be required to study from the house and not go to school.

The girl then gifts the Uttar Pradesh CM a Radha-Krishna idol, which Yogi Adityanath politely returns. “Yeh meri taraf se tumhare liye” (this you keep from my side), says Yogi Adityanath, while gently drawing her closer to him for a picture. The girl also carried a letter, addressed to the CM from her family, in her hand, which Yogi Adityanath accepts politely. The girl then seeks the blessing of the CM by touching his feet.

The heart-warming incident happened when Yogi Adityanath went to meet the family members of a home isolated Covid-19 patient at her home in Susvalia village of Padrauna block to ask about her well being. While he was leaving the village he was greeted by the 6-year-old.

Yogi Adityanath visits Deoria and Kushinagar district to review the pandemic preparedness

Yogi Adityanath also visited the Integrated Covid command and control room in the Kushinagar district. Moreover, during his visit to Deoria, the UP CM went to Katrari village and interacted with the Gram Pradhan as well as the members of the Covid monitoring committee. During his visit, Yogi Adityanath asserted that all eligible persons in the state will be vaccinated against Covid and said a vaccine for those in the 12-18 age group is coming soon.

“Vaccine for people in the age group of 12-18 years is coming soon. We will vaccinate everyone,” Adityanath said in Deoria. The chief minister said the state proved naysayers wrong about a surging infection rate during the second wave. Declaring the state as a “Covid safe zone”, Yogi said that the state managed to successfully blunt the surge by the state adopted the “trace, test and treat” method.

The Uttar Pradesh CM also confirmed that the state is now preparing for the probable third wave of infection.