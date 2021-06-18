The Aam Aadmi Party is synonymous with drama. From Kejriwal’s press conference where he claimed to expose a “scam” related to demonetisation in 2016 right up to his theatrics of being put under ‘house arrest’ by the Modi government, the AAP chief has never failed to entertain the public. And now, the penchant of the party supremo seems to be rubbing on the members of his party as well.

In a brand-new drama episode, AAP corporator of Surat has pinned the blame for her divorce on BJP. Carefully trying to use her divorce to garner the sympathy of her voters, the MLA claimed of choosing her voters over her husband.

Ruta Dudhgara, Surat’s Municipal Corporation’s ward number 3 corporator, has claimed that BJP’s Kamrej MLA V D Jhalawadia, gave her husband a hefty sum to persuade her to swap sides, further sabotaging her already fragile marriage and resulting to divorce.

According to reports, Ruta Dudhgara has claimed that she was offered Rs 3 crore by BJP’s Kamrej MLA V D Jhalawadia to switch sides. When she declined, the BJP MLA approached her husband and asked him to persuade her to change her mind. He was lured with a similar offer which led to disputes between them. Later, she claimed, her husband accepted Rs 25 lakh from the MLA, which led to a terrible fight between the two, ultimately culminating in a divorce.

“I was also thrashed by Chirag in April in this dispute after which I decided to get separated”, the AAP MLA was quoted by TOI as saying.

Ruta claimed, “I chose my voters over my husband and took divorce three weeks ago.”

“I will never join the BJP. My voters have put faith in me and I will never ever betray them,” Ruta added.

Jhalawadia, however, refuted the allegation. He said AAP was maligning him and he had neither offered any money to the councillor nor had he approached her husband.

