Friday, June 18, 2021
Home News Reports Brand new drama? Now AAP corporator blames BJP for her divorce, says she 'chose...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Brand new drama? Now AAP corporator blames BJP for her divorce, says she ‘chose voters over her husband’: What happened

The AAP corporator claimed that BJP's Kamrej MLA V D Jhalawadia, gave her husband a hefty sum to persuade her to swap sides, further sabotaging her already fragile marriage and resulting to divorce.

OpIndia Staff
AAP corporator Ruta Dudhgara (L), party chief Arvind Kejriwal (R), source: Ahmedabad Mirror, Patrika
2

The Aam Aadmi Party is synonymous with drama. From Kejriwal’s press conference where he claimed to expose a “scam” related to demonetisation in 2016 right up to his theatrics of being put under ‘house arrest’ by the Modi government, the AAP chief has never failed to entertain the public. And now, the penchant of the party supremo seems to be rubbing on the members of his party as well.

In a brand-new drama episode, AAP corporator of Surat has pinned the blame for her divorce on BJP. Carefully trying to use her divorce to garner the sympathy of her voters, the MLA claimed of choosing her voters over her husband.

Ruta Dudhgara, Surat’s Municipal Corporation’s ward number 3 corporator, has claimed that BJP’s Kamrej MLA V D Jhalawadia, gave her husband a hefty sum to persuade her to swap sides, further sabotaging her already fragile marriage and resulting to divorce.

According to reports, Ruta Dudhgara has claimed that she was offered Rs 3 crore by BJP’s Kamrej MLA V D Jhalawadia to switch sides. When she declined, the BJP MLA approached her husband and asked him to persuade her to change her mind. He was lured with a similar offer which led to disputes between them. Later, she claimed, her husband accepted Rs 25 lakh from the MLA, which led to a terrible fight between the two, ultimately culminating in a divorce.

“I was also thrashed by Chirag in April in this dispute after which I decided to get separated”, the AAP MLA was quoted by TOI as saying.

Ruta claimed, “I chose my voters over my husband and took divorce three weeks ago.”

“I will never join the BJP. My voters have put faith in me and I will never ever betray them,” Ruta added.

Jhalawadia, however, refuted the allegation. He said AAP was maligning him and he had neither offered any money to the councillor nor had he approached her husband.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

UP: Woman alleges harassment, obscene messages by police officer in Sultanpur, SP orders investigation. Details of the case

OpIndia Staff -
After the case was highlighted on the social media, Sultanpur police have informed that they have suspended a constable involved in the case and the accused inspector has been ordered to report at the police lines.
News Reports

Farmer org releases unclear video to claim man committed suicide at Tikri border, clearer video shows man accusing ‘farmer’ of setting him on fire

OpIndia Staff -
A man was burnt alive and succumbed to his injuries after visiting the Tikri border where farmers are protesting

Haryana: Man burnt alive to make him ‘martyr’ against farm laws, villagers demand security from ‘farmers’ at Tikri border

Crime OpIndia Staff -
As per reports, casteist slurs were hurled towards Mukesh after which he was set on fire. A video of him being set on fire has gone viral on social media where one can hear casteist abuses being thrown at him before he was set ablaze.

How a personal animosity was turned into defaming ‘Jai Shri Ram’ chant: All you need to know about Ghaziabad incident

OpIndia Explains OpIndia Staff -
The chronology of what all transpired in the fake 'hate crime' story where an elderly Muslim man claimed he was attacked and forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'

Mamata Banerjee govt recommends suspension of several accounts from Twitter, YouTube and Facebook, for criticising her: What we know

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Sources indicate that Govt of West Bengal recently recommended the suspension of over 200 accounts for criticising Mamata Banerjee

The churn in Bengal BJP is normal and on expected lines. Here is why I don’t worry too much about it

Politics Abhishek Banerjee -
Candidates don’t matter so much in Bengal, party affiliations do. The TMC proved this beyond all possible doubt in 2021.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Pakistani audience go ballistic over Zee5 web series featuring Muslim girl-Indian Hindu boy love story, call it ‘haram’

OpIndia Staff -
The Pakistani web series features the love story between a Pakistani Muslim girl and Indian Hindu boy who have both lost their fathers to the conflict between the two nations.
Read more
Social Media

Dhruv Rathee fans mark YouTuber Karolina Goswami for targeted harassment after she exposed his lies

OpIndia Staff -
After Karolina Goswami pointed out the factual errors and mistakes in the Dhruv Rathee video, Rathee's supporters have been harassing and abusing Goswami.
Read more
News Reports

Ghaziabad fake hate crime case: Unmuted video of elderly man seconds before he was beaten up released. Watch

OpIndia Staff -
In the video, Abdul can be heard admitting that one Intezar sent some people to him to make the 'tabeez' (occult amulet) and put them in his spell as he had some work from them.
Read more
News Reports

AAP celebrates Delhi’s new architectural marvel, the Moti Nagar speed breaker

OpIndia Staff -
AAP's Moti Nagar MLA has recently inaugurated a speed breaker, along with dozens of supporters flouting social distancing norms.
Read more
News Reports

Twitter India MD told Delhi Police he does not know directors and owner of his company, details of his boss: Feigning ignorance or...

OpIndia Staff -
Twitter India MD Manish Maheshwari said he does know who owns Twitter India, and which company his boss Yu Sasamoto belongs to
Read more
News Reports

Virtual hearing embarrassment: Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi caught attending the court proceedings without pants

OpIndia Staff -
Abhishek Manu Singhvi was caught attending court proceedings in boxer shorts when one of the screens accidentally fell off and showed the naked legs of the senior advocate
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
554,234FollowersFollow
24,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com