Tuesday, December 8, 2020
Fabulous life of Arvind Kejriwal: Fearing attention diversion, Delhi CM this time creates different drama

And now, with FOMO (Fear of missing out) setting in after national parties making their support to farmers' agitation louder, Kejriwal floated the 'house arrest' theory to bring back the attention on him.

OpIndia Staff
AAP supporters rush to defend Arvind Kejriwal after his backed Bharat Bandh failed spectacularly in Del;hi
Arvind Kejriwal(Source: India Today)
2

In case you have missed out on the latest trash on Netflix ‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’ which showcases lives of ‘who the hell is that’ from the tinsel town, then just log in to Twitter. Aam Aadmi Party supporters are ready for your entertainment amid the nationwide Bandh call that does not quite seem to be working.

As the Kejriwal backed Bharat Bandh spectacularly failed in Delhi, AAP supporters and sympathisers rushed in the defence of their leader and his government. Pinning the blame of the failure of Bandh on the Centre and PM Modi, AAPians alleged that the Modi government is afraid of Kejriwal and has therefore house arrested the Delhi CM for extending his support for the farmers.

The official Twitter account of Aam Aadmi Party tweeted that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has been put under house arrest. Soon after the tweet, scores of AAP supporters descended on social media websites, furiously tweeting in support of the Kejriwal government and accusing the central government of being so afraid of the AAP chief that they had to put him under house arrest. The AAP supporters claimed that PM Modi is worried that Kejriwal would visit the Singhu border once again and extend his solidarity with the protesters.

Soon enough the attention from Bharat Bandh was diverted to Kejriwal’s ‘house arrest’ which never was.

Delhi Police denies putting Arvind Kejriwal under house arrest

As the rabid AAP supporters were busy weaving a narrative that the Modi government had kept Kejriwal under house arrest, in a bid to cover-up their failure on Bharat Bandh, Delhi Police issued a prompt clarification, stating that the chief minister is not put under house arrest and it is just a general deployment to avoid clashes between AAP and other parties.

With the Delhi residents giving short shrift to the call for Bharat Bandh which was also supported by Arvind Kejriwal, the AAP and its supporters made a beeline to defend their leader and make outrageous assertions that the Delhi CM was put under house arrest because his support for farmers scared the PM Modi.

Arvind Kejriwal has a history of indulging in attention-seeking stunts

Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal and his supporters have often displayed such kind of an inflated sense of self-importance. On several occasions in the past, AAP supporters have pulled off such attention-seeking stunts to hog limelight and elevate their leader Arvind Kejriwal’s political stature.

In December 2018, AAP had alleged that a man had hurled chilli powder on Arvind Kejriwal. The Delhi chief minister and his supporters instantly painted the aggressor as BJP man and accused the BJP of attacking him. Kejriwal had called a special session to discuss the chilli powder attack on him. the special session was called when the nation was mourning on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the Mumbai terror attack.

However, several reports in the aftermath of the incident claimed that the accused, Anil Sharma, who had flung chilli powder on Kejriwal, had confessed that the attack was orchestrated by AAP leaders as a publicity stunt.

Similarly, in May 2019, Arvind Kejriwal was struck with a resounding slap by a man named Suresh Chauhan during his roadshow in the Moti Nagar area of Delhi. After Kejriwal was slapped, the AAP leaders and supporters alleged that the accused had links with the BJP. However, the man confessed to being an AAP supporter and videos had emerged where he was seen attending rallies of Aam Aadmi Party.

As soon as the reports of Kejriwal being attacked by one of the disgruntled AAP supporters came out, the speculations of the incident being staged started gathering steam. With the attacker Suresh’s confession claiming that he was an AAP supporter and the videos confirming it, many started believing that the whole incident might be staged to garner sympathy from the voters.

And now, with FOMO (Fear of missing out) setting in after national parties making their support to farmers’ agitation louder, Kejriwal floated the ‘house arrest’ theory to bring back the attention on him.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

