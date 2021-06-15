Miscreants pickpocket AAP leader during Arvind Kejriwal's visit to Ahmedabad

On Monday (April 14), miscreants pickpocketed AAP MLA and State-in-charge Gulab Singh Yadav and four others during Arvind Kejriwal’s visit to Ahmedabad ahead of the 2022 Gujarat State Legislative polls.

Reportedly, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had visited the city on Monday to start off his campaign ahead of the Vidhan Sabha polls in Gujarat. He was there to inaugurate the new party office in the State. While the Delhi Chief Minister was busy cutting the ribbon, the pockets of Gulab Singh Yadav and four others were picked. The miscreants posed as AAP supporters to mingle with the crowd. Yadav is Delhi MLA and AAP’s Gujarat in-charge.

So far, the cops have detained a suspect for the theft in this case and lodged a First Information Report (FIR). Navrangpura Station Police Sub-Inspector, RJ Chudasama, confirmed that a case of theft has come to light and that an FIR had been registered. It was also reported that during the inauguration ceremony, the AAP workers did not wear masks and openly flouted the social distancing guidelines amidst the Coronavirus pandemic.

Arvind Kejriwal to field candidates in 2022 Gujarat Vidhan Sabha polls

During his one-day visit to Ahmedabad, Arvind Kejriwal held a meeting with senior party leaders at the Circuit House. He has vowed to field AAP candidates during the State Legislative polls in Gujarat that are scheduled to be held next year. Kejriwal had accused the ruling BJP and Opposition Congress of the problems in the State. Interestingly, the Delhi CM who has been vocal against PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah refrained from attacking the duo in their Home state.