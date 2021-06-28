After Gujarat AAP leader Gopal Italia’s old videos insulting Brahmins and Hindu rituals went viral, he was reportedly barred from offering prayers at the Somnath Temple on Monday.

As per reports, Italia was stopped from performing darshan at the Somnath temple by the Brahmin community and Hindu organizations as they were upset by the demeaning remarks made by the leader. Italia visibly upset with the incident had to return without paying obeisance.

Italia accuses BJP goons of attacking him at Somnath Temple

Italia has filed a complaint with the police accusing the BJP of leading an attack on him as he stepped out of the temple. In a statement to the media, he also alleged that an attempt was made to attack him in the temple premises which was unsuccessful. He also claimed that he has the name of the attackers who allegedly are BJP workers.

Italia had allegedly apologised to the Hindu and Brahmin communities for hurting their sentiments.

Italia insults Hindu rituals

In an old video that recently went viral on social media, Italia was heard saying, “If you do not like what I have to say then block me and leave because I don’t need you. People are spending a lot of money and time on non-scientific and unnecessary things like Satyanarayan Katha, Bhagwad Katha and other such useless things. Still, people do not know what they’ll gain out of doing this. They waste other people’s time also. If we spend even 5 paisa on such useless things, we do not have a right to live like humans.”

AAP Gujarat President @Gopal_Italia saying those who attend Satnsang/Kathas/Bhajan programs are Hijdas… 🤡 pic.twitter.com/a2eX9AvD31 — Mr Sinha (@MrSinha_) June 24, 2021

Calling Hindus eunuchs Italia further said, “I am ashamed of such people. It angers me. If you don’t like what I said block me. We don’t need those who clap like hijras in name of rituals and culture. Some Sadhu will speak nonsense from the stage and we have to clap like hijras?”

In another viral video, Italia mocked devotional Hindu congregations and remarked, “Why are these kathakars doing kathas in Surat only? If you are so big go to border for kathas. Go do kathas at Pakistan border and Bangladesh border. Just spare the people here.”