Monday, June 28, 2021
Home Politics Gujarat: Hindu Samaj stops AAP leader Italia from performing Darshan at Somnath Temple, had...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Gujarat: Hindu Samaj stops AAP leader Italia from performing Darshan at Somnath Temple, had insulted Brahmins and rituals

Gopal Italia was stopped from performing darshan in the temple by the Brahmin community and Hindu organizations as they were upset by the demeaning remarks made by the leader.

OpIndia Staff
AAP leader Gopal Italia surrounded by people objecting his visit to the Somnath Temple
1548

After Gujarat AAP leader Gopal Italia’s old videos insulting Brahmins and Hindu rituals went viral, he was reportedly barred from offering prayers at the Somnath Temple on Monday.

As per reports, Italia was stopped from performing darshan at the Somnath temple by the Brahmin community and Hindu organizations as they were upset by the demeaning remarks made by the leader. Italia visibly upset with the incident had to return without paying obeisance.

Italia accuses BJP goons of attacking him at Somnath Temple

Italia has filed a complaint with the police accusing the BJP of leading an attack on him as he stepped out of the temple. In a statement to the media, he also alleged that an attempt was made to attack him in the temple premises which was unsuccessful. He also claimed that he has the name of the attackers who allegedly are BJP workers. 

Italia had allegedly apologised to the Hindu and Brahmin communities for hurting their sentiments. 

Italia insults Hindu rituals

In an old video that recently went viral on social media, Italia was heard saying, “If you do not like what I have to say then block me and leave because I don’t need you. People are spending a lot of money and time on non-scientific and unnecessary things like Satyanarayan Katha, Bhagwad Katha and other such useless things. Still, people do not know what they’ll gain out of doing this. They waste other people’s time also. If we spend even 5 paisa on such useless things, we do not have a right to live like humans.”

Calling Hindus eunuchs Italia further said, “I am ashamed of such people. It angers me. If you don’t like what I said block me. We don’t need those who clap like hijras in name of rituals and culture. Some Sadhu will speak nonsense from the stage and we have to clap like hijras?”

In another viral video, Italia mocked devotional Hindu congregations and remarked, “Why are these kathakars doing kathas in Surat only? If you are so big go to border for kathas. Go do kathas at Pakistan border and Bangladesh border. Just spare the people here.”

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsAAP leader insults brahmins
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Former Chancellor of Maulana Azad University Zafar Sareshwala accused of whitewashing forced religious conversion of Sikh girls: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Two Sikh girls from Jammu and Kashmir were allegedly forcibly converted to Islam. Zafar Sareshwala disputed the claim.
News Reports

‘Can’t force her’: Sikh body admits missing girl from Kashmir who converted to Islam does not want to return

OpIndia Staff -
Jagir Kaur informed that one of the two Sikh girls does not want to reconvert and does not want to come back to her family.

‘Conditions apply’: China’s dirty politics over vaccines for the virus that likely originated in a lab in Wuhan

Opinions Jinit Jain -
China has been leveraging its COVID-19 vaccines to coerce countries across the world to accept its propaganda on Uyghur Muslims, Taiwan etc.

Delhi High Court refuses to grant interim relief to Quint over non-compliance of IT Rules after Centre had sent notices

Law OpIndia Staff -
Delhi High Court refused to grant interim relief to Quint from action by the Centre over non-compliance to the newly amended IT Rules, 2021.

The ‘Sanghi propaganda’ trope on abduction and conversion of Sikh girls to Islam. Here is how this online tirade is an omen of impending...

Opinions Jinit Jain -
Some propagandists masquerading as 'farmer supporters' on social media are trying to brush under the carpet the abduction and forced religious conversions of Sikh girls in Jammu and Kashmir by terming it "Sanghi Propaganda"

Finance Minister announces relief packages for Covid-affected sectors, chalks out plan to revive tourism sector

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced a slew of measures to help sectors struggling due to Chinese coronavirus pandemic

Recently Popular

News Reports

Two Sikh girls abducted and converted to Islam in Kashmir: What we know

OpIndia Staff -
Situation is currently tensed in Valley as protests against the abduction and religious conversion of Sikh girls to Islam have intensified.
Read more
News Reports

Kalyan Jewellers claim Mughals introduced nose rings in India, corrects misinformation after public outrage

OpIndia Staff -
Kalyan Jewellers sparked a controversy after it claimed that nose rings were first introduced in India by the Mughals.
Read more
Media

Former NDTV Editor accused of plagiarism by K-drama podcasters

OpIndia Staff -
The theme of the video was similar to that of the podcast of 'Crash Landed on Kdramas'. Talwar, too, had cited several examples, that matched the ones of the podcasters.
Read more
News Reports

Akali leader who mocked Hinduism as ‘weak religion’ for anti-conversion laws now wants same laws to save Sikh women from forced religious conversions

OpIndia Staff -
The abduction and religious conversion of two Sikh girls in Kashmir and lack of support from Muslim leaders for Sikh girls just shows what a farce this 'solidarity' has been.
Read more
Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut likens her passport renewal woes to the ban on singer Kishore Kumar during the Emergency

OpIndia Staff -
Kangana Ranaut had recently shared a tweet on her Instagram story comparing her passport ordeal to Kishore Kumar's plight.
Read more
Social Media

Twitter shows a distorted map of India on its website yet again, has been a repeat offender

Anurag -
The map that appears on the ‘Tweep Life’ section of Twitter shows Jammu & Kashmir, and Ladakh detached from India.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
556,156FollowersFollow
24,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com