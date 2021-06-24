Aam Aadmi Party leader Gopal Italia’s old video where he could be heard insulting Brahmins and Hindu rituals has now gone viral.

Scratch an AApiya & you'll find a Hindu hater.



AAP Gujarat President @Gopal_Italia saying those who attend Satnsang/Kathas/Bhajan programs are Hijdas… 🤡 pic.twitter.com/a2eX9AvD31 — Mr Sinha (@MrSinha_) June 24, 2021

In the video, AAP leader Italia says, “If you do not like what I have to say then block me and leave because I don’t need you. People are spending a lot of money and time on non-scientific and unnecessary things like Satyanarayan Katha, Bhagwad Katha and other such useless things. Still people do not know what they’ll gain out of doing this. They waste other people’s time also. If we spend even 5 paisa on such useless things, we do not have a right to live like humans.”

Further insulting the Hindu rituals, he claimed that those who attend these Satsangs/Kathas clap like ‘hijras’ (eunuchs). “I am ashamed of such people. It angers me. If you don’t like what I said block me. We don’t need those who clap like hijras in name of rituals and culture. Some Sadhu will speak nonsense from the stage and we have to clap like hijras?” he said.

Italia has not yet responded to this old video.