Sunday, June 20, 2021
Home News Reports Kerala family threatened for criticising Lakshadweep actor Aisha Sultana on her 'COVID bioweapon' remark
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Kerala family threatened for criticising Lakshadweep actor Aisha Sultana on her ‘COVID bioweapon’ remark

Earlier, Lakshadweep based model-actress-activist Aisha Sultana had claimed Indian government had unleashed COVID as a bioweapon against people of Lakshadweep.

OpIndia Staff
Kerala couple facing threats (L), Lakshadweep actor Aisha Sultana (R)
5

A family from the Kollam district of Kerala has been facing cyberattacks after taking a nationalistic stand and raising their voice against Lakshadweep actor Aisha Sultana for her anti-nationalist remarks.

In an interview to Republic TV, Nixon and Gigi alleged that they have been receiving threat calls since the time Gigi took to social media to register her protest against Sultana’s “bioweapon” remark.

Nixon informed that his wife wrote a social media post on June 9 criticising Aisha Sultana’s controversial comments after which she faced a brutal cyberattack. On June 10, post 11 pm his wife received more than 12 phone calls as the post made by her went viral.

Additionally, Nixon revealed that all the calls were made from untraceable telephone exchanges, including one from Bangladesh. Their differently-abled son was also attacked on social media.

Gigi in her post criticizing Sultana also announced that she will soon be launching a book on the rise of ISIS and the big secrets of the Islamic state. 

The duo has now filed a complaint with the NIA and Kerala’s Cyber cell.

Kerala High Court grants protection from arrest to Aisha Sultana

Meanwhile, the Kerala High Court has granted interim protection from arrest for a week to Lakshadweep filmmaker Aisha Sultana in the sedition case registered against her.

Directing Sultana to cooperate with the ongoing investigation, a single-judge bench of Justice Ashok Menon also asked Sultana to appear before the police in Lakshadweep for interrogation as required under Section 41A of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).  

Aisha Sultana’s remark

A Lakshadweep-based actor and model Aisha Sultana levelled serious allegations against the government of India during a debate on Malayalam news channel MediaOne TV. Sultana alleged that the central government had used COVID-19 as a bioweapon against the people of Lakshadweep Islands.

“Before centre took care, Lakshadweep had 0 cases of COVID-19. Now, it is reporting a daily spike of 100 cases. What the centre has deployed is a bioweapon. I can say this clearly that the central government has deployed bioweapon against the people of Lakshadweep,” Sultana in Malayalam during the debate on Media One.

Her statement attracted sedition charges against her. Sultana, however, defended herself saying, “I was referring to some of the decisions of Patel which infuriated local people. Despite popular sentiment, he continues to antagonise people. As a local resident, I have every right to criticise him,” in a Facebook post.

Lakshadweep administration’s proposals 

A huge protest has stirred up in Lakshadweep after administrator Praful K Patel announced a slew of proposals aimed at ensuring the safety and well-being of residents, along with promoting the islands as a tourist destination on par with the Maldives.

The plan was to develop the Lakshadweep Islands like any other state to increase its revenues and boost its tourism. However, soon after the new regulations were introduced, a seemingly innocuous effort to steer the islands towards growth and development was politicised by the detractors, who resorted to fear-mongering and making wildly illogical and unreasonable assertions to oppose the changes proposed by Patel.

Sultana will be appearing before the Lakshadweep police today.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsaisha sultana, aisha sultana bioweapon
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Kerala family threatened for criticising Lakshadweep actor Aisha Sultana on her ‘COVID bioweapon’ remark

OpIndia Staff -
The couple revealed that all the calls were made from untraceable telephone exchanges, including one from Bangladesh. Their differently-abled son was also attacked on social media.
News Reports

Exclusive: Ex-lecturer narrates her 13-year battle against her sexual predators protected by Chennai’s Loyola College administration

Jhankar Mohta -
It's been 13 years since Josephine has been fighting against the mighty administration of Loyola College, Chennai, but to no avail

Exclusive: Agitators not farmers but criminals, says wife of victim burnt alive at Tikri border, farmers harass woman of village, says sarpanch

News Reports अजीत झा -
Haryana police arrested one of the main accused named Krishna who allegedly set Mukesh ablaze at the Tikri border

OBC benefits for Muslims: How WB Police’s recruitment drive has exposed how parties found a way to make religious reservations

News Reports K Bhattacharjee -
The drive was meant to fill vacancies in the OBC-A category in the state. The list showed that apart from one or two individuals, all of them were Muslims.

Exclusive details: Here are some of the points that the Parliamentary Standing Committee, headed by Shashi Tharoor, raised with Twitter

OpIndia Scoops Nupur J Sharma -
Indian officials of the microblogging site Twitter were questioned by the Parliamentary Panel on Information Technology on various issues.

Netizens trend #SuspendUrbanDictionary, UP police takes cognisance of the insulting ‘definition’ of Mayawati by one Nazia Khan: What happened

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
On Friday, Urban Dictionary sparked a furore on Twitter after it described Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Mayawati as an "unmarried pornstar".

Recently Popular

Media

Republic TV issues statement over Arnab Goswami’s disappearance from the news network: Here is what they said

OpIndia Staff -
Arnab Goswami was last seen on May 2 during a discussion on West Bengal assembly polls. He will make a return on Monday.
Read more
News Reports

OBC benefits for Muslims: How WB Police’s recruitment drive has exposed how parties found a way to make religious reservations

K Bhattacharjee -
The drive was meant to fill vacancies in the OBC-A category in the state. The list showed that apart from one or two individuals, all of them were Muslims.
Read more
News Reports

TISS research paper calls Kashmir ‘India occupied’, blames Indian Army for domestic violence in Kashmiri society

OpIndia Staff -
A dissertation paper by a student at TISS-Hyderabad has come under the scanner for calling Kashmir "India occupied Kashmir".
Read more
News Reports

Who is Vishal Jood? An Indian national arrested for taking on Khalistani extremists in Australia

OpIndia Staff -
Vishal Jood, the 24 yar old from Haryana, has been languishing in a jail in the down in the country for two months now.
Read more
World

Pakistani clothing brand apologises after sharing morphed picture of Hindu God, Hindu rights activist determined to take legal action

OpIndia Staff -
'Hindu Samata' said that leading Pakistani womenswear brand, Generation, had mocked Hinduism through a morphed image. An apology was issued.
Read more
News Reports

TV9 Bharatvarsh documentary shows ISIS bride Shamima Begum holding a document with Congress party’s logo: This is how it happened

OpIndia Staff -
Instead of using original footage, TV9 Bharatvarsh used a digitally altered the image of Shamima Begum from a satire site
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
554,678FollowersFollow
24,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com