Shrimoni Akali Dal (SAD) leader and DSGMC President Manjinder Singh Sirsa has taken to Twitter to inform that he spoke to Home Minister Amit Shah who has assured the safety of minority Sikh girls in Jammu and Kashmir.

•@AmitShah Ji has assured us about the safety of minority Sikh girls in the valley & that the girls would be soon returned to their families. He has given time to meet Jammu& Kashmir Sikh delegation soon to discuss the ground issues and address the minority’s concerns@ANI https://t.co/zlf9pwVoSK pic.twitter.com/GqSFUDYqBA — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) June 28, 2021

Home Minister said guilty will be punished: Sirsa

“Home Minister Amit Shah has assured us about the safety of minority Sikh girls in the Valley and that the girls would be soon returned to their families”, claimed the SAD leader adding that the Union Minister has told him that he has been in touch with the Jammu and Kashmir Governor since yesterday and monitoring the entire situation.

“He has assured us that stringent action will be taken. Nobody will be spared. Our Sikh delegation will meet him in Delhi,” Sirsa added.

The Shiromani Akali Dal leader also said that Amit Shah assured him that he would be meeting Jammu and Kashmir Sikh delegation soon to discuss the minority community’s concerns in the valley.

Two Sikh girls abducted and converted to Islam in Kashmir

OpIndia had reported how on June 26th, a case of alleged forced conversion came to light from Jammu & Kashmir. As per reports, an 18-year-old Sikh Girl from Badgam district was lured and forcefully converted to Islam at gunpoint. Shiromani Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) had also raised the issue on social media platforms urging the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir to intervene.

Another case is of a girl from Mehjoor Nagar in Srinagar who attended function of her Muslim friend. As per reports, she was married off to a boy who attended the function. While the girl was not a minor, she is still missing.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa who once mocked anti-conversion law, wants it to be implemented in Jammu and Kashmir

According to reports, after the news surfaced about two Sikh girls being allegedly kidnapped and then forcefully converted, thus falling victim to ‘grooming jihad’, protests broke out in Kashmir.

Leading the protests was SAD leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa, who had in a series of Tweets requested local political leaders of Kashmir including Mufti to come out in support of the Sikh community. He reportedly demanded the return of favour from Kashmiri leaders for extending support during the anti-CAA protests.

For the unversed, the then BJP ally Shiromani Akali Dal had opposed the CAA which fast-tracked Indian citizenship for persecuted religious minorities, including Sikhs, from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

Interestingly, Sirsa, who had allegedly mocked the anti-conversion law when it was introduced by the Yogi Adityanath government, has now cited the example of Uttar Pradesh and made a demand for an anti-forced religious conversion law to be passed in Jammu and Kashmir to save Sikh women from forced religious conversions.