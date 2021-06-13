Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced that the state government will develop Ayudhya as a religious, Vedic and solar city with world-class facilities. Laid on a historical, cultural and spiritual foundation, Ayodhya is all set to become a global tourist destination while being a sustainable city.

The announcement was made during a presentation on the vision document of Ayodhya at the Chief Minister’s official residence on Saturday. Yogi Adityanath emphasized that the work for the conservation of water bodies, intelligent traffic management system, animal protection, outer ring road and other road projects, solar projects, tree plantation and new employment opportunities amongst others should be initiated on priority.

Based on Sanatan traditions, the city will bring to the fore the ancient culture, heritage and traditions while incorporating sustainable modern facilities.

Ram Janmbhoomi city plan

CM Yogi has given orders to build utility ducts to ensure roads are not dug continuously for underground cabling and water pipes repair work.

“Heritage lighting should be done in the city. The panch kosi, chaudah kosi and chaurasi kosi parikrama pathways should be developed keeping their religious significance in mind,” remarked Yogi Adityanath. A direction has also been given to the tourism department officials to identify and develop heritage, historical and religious spots in the city.

The CM has also asked the officials to take consenses and make arrangements to relocate affected shopkeepers and residents Prior to land acquisition for road widening of the pathway leading up to the Ram temple.

Discussing the plan for the international museum project, the CM laid emphasis on the fact that the museum should be developed keeping in mind the “ancient pride” and modern knowledge. Additionally, he has asked the officials to identify and acquire land for guest houses, institutions dedicated to various sects.

The plan also involves developing multi-level parking lots with space reserved for commercial activities at railway and bus stations.

A plan for beautification and preservation of all ghats and the Sarayu river has also been chartered out.

Ayodhya Ram Mandir foundation work to be completed by October

The Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust announced that the foundation work at the Ram Mandir would commence in December this year.

According to the latest update by the Ram Mandir Trust, the filling of the foundation measuring 50-feet deep, 400 feet long and 300 feet wide will be completed by the end of October, giving way to the second phase of construction work which includes fixing of stones to create the temple structure.

The construction work is continuing unabated. Debris of around 1,20,000 cubic metres have been extracted & cleared. It takes 4-5 days to put one layer of RCC. It is expected that the work will finish by October. All engineers & labourers involved in this work are safe & healthy. — Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra (@ShriRamTeerth) May 31, 2021

“In December, the work on the base plinth will start with pink stones of Mirzapur and an order has been placed. The stones will be cut and shaped in the premises of Ram Janmabhoomi,” said Anil Mishra, Trustee of Ram Mandir Trust.