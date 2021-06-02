Wednesday, June 2, 2021
Ayurveda shop owner attacked with swords and stones by a group of seven men in Amritsar

The entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera in which the accused can be seen entering the shop and inflicting injuries with swords and other sharp weapons.

Shamsher Singh being treated at a private hospital
An Ayurveda business owner was attacked brutally with swords by a group of seven people on Monday at his shop in Amritsar. The goons stormed the shop when the owner Shamsher Singh was at work and attacked him with swords causing grievous injuries.

Singh was immediately shifted to a private hospital by other shopkeepers where he had to undergo an operation and is being treated currently. 

The entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera in which the accused can be seen entering the shop and inflicting injuries with swords and other sharp weapons. Within minutes the goons who have covered their faces with a cloth fled the shop on their bikes as Singh laid bleeding. 

CCTV footage of the attack. Image Source: bhaskar.com

Shamsher Singh’s account of the attack

As per a Dainik Bhaskar report, Shamsher Singh opened his shop at the usual time. At around 3 pm in the afternoon, someone attacked his shop shattering the glass window. When he went to check, he was attacked by three men initially who were later accompanied by four others. Among the seven attackers, 2-3 were armed with swords, while the rest had stones in their hands.

No communication took place between the accused and Shamsher Singh dismissing the possibility of a verbal dispute. Shamsher Singh has filed an official complaint at the Vijay Nagar police station. He has been admitted at a private hospital for the treatment of his injuries.

Shamsher Singh began online sales of Ayurvedic products a year ago, before that he used to do a job. His father ran a shop at the same location for 20 years before Singh took it over to set up his office and shop.

As per Inspector Praveen Kumar, the matter is currently under investigation.

