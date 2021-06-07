Monday, June 7, 2021
Updated:

Bengal: TMC leaders threatening people to socially boycott our workers, says BJP

The contentious circular was allegedly issued by TMC's 176 and 179 booth committees in Mahisda village in Keshpur in Paschim Medinipur district of West Bengal.

OpIndia Staff
Party workers now facing social boycott at the hands of TMC, says BJP
Contentious pamphlet (left), Mamata Banerjee (right), image via New Indian Express
On Saturday (June 5), BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra took to Twitter to share a pamphlet allegedly issued by the Trinamool Congress, wherein it warned shopkeepers against selling anything to 18 BJP workers. The contentious circular was allegedly issued by TMC’s 176 and 179 booth committees in Mahisda village in Keshpur in Paschim Medinipur district of West Bengal.

“You cannot sell anything to these listed individuals without the prior permission of the party (Trinamool Congress). This is addressed to the tea sellers to not serve tea to these people… Anyone who tries to sell anything to them without permission of the party will be severely punished,” warned the pamphlet issued under the banner of ‘Mahisda Sarbabharatiya Trinamool Congress.’

The pamphlet, calling for social boycott of 18 BJP workers, listed 18 of them, namely, Dibendu Mondal, Naran Midda, Harisadhan Dolai, Bishu Dolai, Dulal Chakraborty, Somnath Chakraborty, Pachu Maal, Goutam Maal, Haru Maal, Nirupama Chakraborty, China Kabas, Prashanta Chowdhury, Palash Chowdhury, Tapas Bhuiya, Sukumar Nayak, Bhambol Nayak, Shakti Boldya, and Srikanta Dhara.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sithataman had also expressed shock after the contentious pamphlet surfaced on social media. “This is shocking. Would urge CM Mamata Official to see that ALL citizens in West Bengal are protected and not ostracised or denied the basics. Otherwise, a true shame,” tweeted Nirmala Sitharaman.

According to Dinesh Kumar, the SP of Paschim Medinipur, the police had taken suo motu cognisance of the matter and registered a case against unidentified persons for rumour-mongering under relevant Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections. While condemning attempts at the social boycott of party workers, BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said, “This is nothing new. Our party people across the state are facing various atrocities.” He emphasised how several BJP workers have been rendered homeless in the aftermath of the West Bengal 2021 State Legislative elections.

TMC cries foul, calls pamphlet fake

While speaking on the matter, TMC MLA (Keshpur) Siuli Saha alleged, “This is a pre-planned conspiracy by the BJP. I have asked our party members there to investigate and then lodge a police complaint against the miscreants.” Uttamananda Tripathi, TMC Keshpur block President, claimed, “The poster is not on our party letterhead. We first write the All India Trinamool Congress and then Mahisda. It is clearly fake and BJP is behind it.”

Post-poll violence in West Bengal by TMC

After TMC’s thumping victory in West Bengal, its party workers had unleashed terror on the workers and supporters of BJP and other opposition parties. As per some social media reports, at least ten BJP karyakartas were killed brutally in the apparent victory celebration by the TMC. BJP’s Avijit Sarkar was lynched to death along with his adopted puppies allegedly by the TMC’s bloodthirsty cadre. 

The party offices of the BJP were burnt down to ashes at various locations. After horrifying videos of women being attacked and assaulted by the TMC goons surfaced on social media, the Chairperson of NCW Rekha Sharma reached the state of West Bengal to take stock of the situation and provide relief to the affected. A CRPF unit was sent to BJP’s Purbasthali Uttar candidate Dr. Gobardhan Das’s village after he was trapped inside his home along with his family members including the elderly as TMC hoodlums hurled bombs.

