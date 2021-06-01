On Sunday (May 30), Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Bhanu Lal Saha took to Facebook to openly incite violence against the ruling BJP government in the Tripura. It must be mentioned that Saha was the Finance Minister during the Communist party rule in the State.

In his Facebook post, the CPIM leader urged people of all age groups to keep sticks, sickles, spades, shovels, and iron rods handy. He claimed that mass retaliation is required to ward off bricks, sticks and petrol bomb attacks of the BJP. “Make yourself courageous and self-sufficient to fight the external aggressors. In an act of self defence, you can keep defensive weapons handy. This is not a crime,” alleged Bhanu Lal Sahu.

Screengrab of the Facebook post by Bhanu lal Saha

“Mokabila chada jaan-maal rokha asombhob, joubon tumi aagun hou (With a strong fight, you cannot protect your life and property. Let the fire of youth unleash),” he incited violence. The ex-Finance Minister further stated, “The youth must be ready. Fight the goons of the ruling party (BJP) with courage. Accommodate your neighbours and lead the mass movement.” The CPIM leader insinuated that there was a supposed threat to the lives of the people. Using that as a bait, he incited people to unleash anarchy and take up arms against the ruling government.