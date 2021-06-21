Monday, June 21, 2021
Home News Reports Calcutta High Court rejects Mamata Banerjee govt plea, NHRC to investigate post-poll violence in...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Calcutta High Court rejects Mamata Banerjee govt plea, NHRC to investigate post-poll violence in state

West Bengal government had applied to the court to recall the order passed by the court while hearing a bunch of PILs alleging assault including sexual abuse during post-poll violence in the state.

OpIndia Staff
Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal's plea to call off NHRC investigation dismissed by Calcutta High Court (Image: DNA)
0

On June 21, Calcutta High Court rejected the Mamata Banerjee government’s plea to recall the order directing the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to investigate post-poll violence in the state of West Bengal. On June 18, the court had directed the chairperson of NHRC to form a panel to examine the cases of alleged human rights violation during post-poll violence.

West Bengal government had applied to the court to recall the order passed by the court while hearing a bunch of PILs alleging physical assault, destruction of property, sexual assault, displacement of people from their residence, murders, and ransacking of houses and places of business during post-poll violence in the state. A five-judge bench rejected the state’s plea clearing the way for NHRC to form a committee and investigate the cases.

In its plea, the state government had urged the High Court to recall or modify the order of formation of a committee to probe the complaints and report back to the court. The court had asked NHRC to include the details of the offenders and officers who did not act on the complaints against the offenders. The state also requested the court to expunge the remarks it made against the state.

Home Secretary B P Gopalika said in the petition that the state government should get a chance to probe and report on 3,423 complaints provided to the High Court by the West Bengal Legal Services Authority of June 10. The government further mentioned in the plea that the allegations made against the Superintendents of Police that they did not act on many complaints need to be verified.

The state said, “[It] did not get any opportunity to peruse the report or to look into the complaints mentioned in the report of the WBLSA and verify the allegations made in the complaints as referred to in such report and assist this hon’ble court.”

Post poll violence in West Bengal

During post-poll violence, over two dozen BJP karyakartas were reportedly killed. In a report submitted by the Group of Intellectuals and Academicians (GIA), it was mentioned that those who suffered the wrath of TMC workers after winning the elections were from marginal sections of Hindu society who had voted for BJP. They said, “The victims primarily belong to the very marginal sections of Hindu society which have voted for the BJP in the assembly elections. The report says, “The main modus operandi of the TMC is to debilitate political opponents by targeting their bodies, economic resources and their psychological wellbeing. This involves physical and sexual attacks, destruction of living spaces, property and means of production however small they are.”

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termswest bengal post poll violence, west bengal violence
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Calcutta High Court rejects Mamata Banerjee govt plea, NHRC to investigate post-poll violence in state

OpIndia Staff -
West Bengal government had applied to the court to recall the order passed by the court while hearing a bunch of PILs alleging assault including sexual abuse during post-poll violence in the state.
News Reports

Amarnath Yatra cancelled amid Chinese coronavirus pandemic, devotees can do darshan online

OpIndia Staff -
The Amarnath Yatra, holy pilgrimage for Hindus, has often been a target of terror attacks in the past.

International Yoga Day: How ‘a way of life’ argument is used to peddle ‘Yoga is not Hindu’ propaganda

Opinions K Bhattacharjee -
On International Yoga Day, motivated individuals attempted to appropriate Yoga and disassociate it from Hinduism.

‘Kejriwal go back’ hoardings emerge in Amritsar even as infighting within Punjab Congress intensifies

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
"His visit is a political stunt. How many times has he come here in the last 4 years? He should pay a visit to Harmandir Sahib and go back", Congress leader Saurabh Madan said.

Bombay HC grants transit anticipatory bail to Rana Ayyub for spreading fake news in Ghaziabad incident after advocate argued ‘spine injury’

Media OpIndia Staff -
Propagandist Rana Ayyub has been granted 4 week of transit anticipatory bail by the Bombay High Court over the Ghaziabad incident.

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren fails to meet Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi despite 4-days wait: Details

News Reports Jinit Jain -
The Dialy Pioneer has cited quoting sources that the JMM chief is not happy over Rahul and Sonia ignoring him and instead meeting TN CM Stalin.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Who is Vishal Jood? An Indian national arrested for taking on Khalistani extremists in Australia

OpIndia Staff -
Vishal Jood, the 24 yar old from Haryana, has been languishing in a jail in the down in the country for two months now.
Read more
Media

Republic TV issues statement over Arnab Goswami’s disappearance from the news network: Here is what they said

OpIndia Staff -
Arnab Goswami was last seen on May 2 during a discussion on West Bengal assembly polls. He will make a return on Monday.
Read more
News Reports

OBC benefits for Muslims: How WB Police’s recruitment drive has exposed how parties found a way to make religious reservations

K Bhattacharjee -
The drive was meant to fill vacancies in the OBC-A category in the state. The list showed that apart from one or two individuals, all of them were Muslims.
Read more
News Reports

Kerala madarsa teacher preaches “kill the ones who leave Islam” while taking online lecture for class 12 students

OpIndia Staff -
Kerala madarsa teacher caught encouraging class 12 students to take to violence against those who quits Islam as religion.
Read more
Media

BBC removes distorted map of India from Delta variant report after uproar on social media

OpIndia Staff -
BBC published wrong map of India while talking about a story on the origin of Delta variant of Chinese coronavirus
Read more
Tech

Google removes ‘Ghazwa e Hind’ app from play store after uproar

OpIndia Staff -
Ghazwa-e-Hind that literally translates to 'holy raid of India', is a common term used by Islamic invaders and terrorists. The term finds its origin in Islamic literature named Hadiths.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
554,991FollowersFollow
24,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com