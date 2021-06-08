Following the West Bengal assembly elections, the political violence against BJP workers and supporters has continued unabated, this despite a landslide victory by the ruling TMC. Several BJP karyakartas are reported to have been brutally murdered in the post poll violence that the state witnessed after the results of the state’s Vidhan Sabha was declared.

The BJP has alleged that the number of party workers killed since the announcement of poll results on May 2 is over two dozen. Below we have listed the names of at least 24 such individuals who have had to bear the brunt of believing in a political ideology and voting for the Bharatiya Janata Party in the state.

TMC miscreants bomb and kill BJP activist Jayprakash Yadav on June 6

A Tweet by BJP Bengal claims that TMC miscreants bombed and killed BJP activist Jayprakash Yadav in Barrackpore. Many false cases had been filed against him because he supported BJP.

Violence continues after the elections in West Bengal!



TMC miscreants bombed and killed BJP activist Shri Joy Prakash Yadav in Barrackpore. Many false cases have been filed against him because he supported BJP.



The death of Democracy in Bengal, freedom strangled! pic.twitter.com/ToNLvJMpTw — BJP Bengal (@BJP4Bengal) June 6, 2021

According to reports the miscreants, who as per BJP were TMC goons, threw at least four bombs, of which two hit Yadav, a resident of Muktarpur, and killed him on the spot around 2.30 pm.

BJP MP Singh, who rushed to the spot after the purported incident said: “Yadav became a target because he was an active BJP worker and had played an instrumental role in the BJP’s victory in Bhatpara during the Assembly polls. It was a planned attack to eliminate him, and so the criminals hurled bombs at him, targeting his head from close range.”

“Such a daring attack in broad daylight speaks volumes about the law and order in Bengal,” Singh added.

He went on to say that he had complained to his party’s leadership as well as Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Anil Barman found mysteriously hanging from a tree in Cooch Behar on May 30

On Sunday, the body of a BJP worker was found mysteriously hanging from a tree in Sitai in Adabari in the Cooch Behar district of West Bengal.

As per reports, the deceased was identified as one Anil Barman. His dead body was spotted by locals in a garden, which is located near his residence. The BJP accused the ruling Trinamool Congress dispensation of murdering its party worker. The party informed that Anil Barman was on the hitlist of the TMC during the time of elections. It also claimed that the TMC hoodlums had earlier vandalised the deceased’s house.

BJP booth president Raja Samonto was brutally beaten on May 29

A BJP booth president, Raja Samonto was brutally beaten to death at Sadhurghat village in South 24 Parganas’ Diamond Harbour.

BJP worker Dhiren Barman murdered

Suvendu Adhikari, the leader of the opposition in West Bengal, had taken to Twitter to inform how a BJP supporter Dhiren Barman (34) belonging to SC Rajbangshi of Sitalkuchi Assembly was brutally murdered by TMC goons. Condemning the attack on BJP workers, Adhikari criticised Mamata Banerjee for providing tactical support to the TMC goons.

Dhiren Barman (34) belonging to SC Rajbangshi of Sitalkuchi Assembly is murdered by TMC goons . Is this the khela what CM was talking about ?



শিতলখুচি বিধানসভার শিতলখুচি গ্রাম পঞ্চায়েতের বিজেপি কর্মী ধীরেন বর্মন (34) কে নৃশংস ভাবে হত্যা করলো তৃণমূলের দুষ্কৃতী বাহিনী। pic.twitter.com/svPg0BThhn — Suvendu Adhikari • শুভেন্দু অধিকারী (@SuvenduWB) May 25, 2021

BJP activist Prosenjit Das commits suicide due to physical and mental torture inflicted on him by TMC goons

BJP State President Dilip Ghosh had taken to Twitter to share the news of the untimely death of a young party worker named Prosenjit Das. It was alleged that Das, a resident of Harijan Palli in the Gopalpur area in Rajarhat, could not bear the physical and mental torture being inflicted on him by TMC goons and decided to end his life.

Prosenjit Das, a young BJP activist from Harijan Palli in Rajarhat-Gopalpur area, committed suicide last night. He was homeless for a long time after the election. Since returning home, TMC goons have beaten him twice and threatened with dire consequence to kill him. pic.twitter.com/UDRTUrs6Z8 — Dilip Ghosh (@DilipGhoshBJP) May 23, 2021

Ghosh had Tweeted that Das was rendered homeless for a long time after the state Assembly election. His family alleged that TMC goons had beaten him twice and threatened him with dire consequence. Mentally traumatised, Das could not handle the pressure and decided to commit suicide.

The mother of the deceased BJP worker said that the local councillor, Shampa Chakraborty, instead of penalising the accused, rebuked them for not being able to take care of their son.

BJP worker Nirmal Mandal allegedly beaten to death

TV9 journalist Anindya had taken to Twitter to inform that a BJP worker named Nirmal Mandal was allegedly beaten to death by his political opponents, in Sonarpur North Assembly constituency”.

Few things refuse to change.



BJP cadre Nirmal Mandal was allegedly beaten to death by his pol opponents, in Sonarpur North Assembly constituency. Sonarpur is just 20 km from Kolkata. #BengalViolence pic.twitter.com/GfUxEUN9mi — Anindya (@AninBanerjee) May 21, 2021

BJP worker Ghanshyam Rana first shot then brutally stabbed outside his own house

Another incidence of the brutal attack on a BJP worker that occurred after the polls in Khanakul in Arambagh town, Hooghly, Ghanshyam Rana, was first shot then brutally stabbed outside his own house. Rana was rushed to the hospital in extremely critical condition. According to BJP, TMC goons were behind the tragedy. However, as usual, the Trinamool Congress party denied any involvement in the incident.

Keya Ghosh, the vice-president of BJP Mahila Morcha in West Bengal, had taken to Twitter to share the news.

Arindam Midya hanged to death by TMC goons

According to a Tweet by BJP activist Devdutta Maji, a youth named Arindam Midya was hanged to death by Islamist supporters of West Bengal’s ruling dispensation. Midya was a resident of Panchkoli village falling in the Falta assembly constituency in Diamond Harbour.

BJP worker named Dharma Mandal was mercilessly attacked by the TMC goons

The brazen political genocide in West Bengal, inflicted by TMC goons, has continued uninterrupted since May 2nd, despite Mamata Banerjee and her camp’s efforts to deny and push it under the rug. On May 14, in another such incident, a BJP worker named Dharma Mandal was mercilessly attacked by the TMC goons at his own house in Nadia district of West Bengal.

He was hospitalised after being critically injured by the TMC cadres but succumbed to his injuries in a Kolkata hospital on May 16.

Manoj Jaiswal found murdered, BJP accuses TMC

On the same day, TV9 journalist Anindya had reported that another BJP activist named Manoj Jaiswal of Nalhati Assembly Constituency under Bhirbhum district was found murdered. The BJP alleged that their cadre was murdered by the TMC goons.

BREAKING: If BJP’s allegation is anything to go by, violence in Bengal continues, after more than a week of poll result.



Now, BJP cadre Manoj Jaisawal of Nalhati assembly constituency under Birbhum district has been found murdered. #BengalViolence pic.twitter.com/4x9L0GPUZy — Anindya (@AninBanerjee) May 14, 2021

Twin murder of BJP supporters in West Bengal

The West Bengal unit of the BJP had accused Trinamool Congress goons of murdering two of its karyakartas in Uttar Lakshmipur, Malda. According to BJP Bengal, the deceased has been identified as Manoj Mandal and Chaitanya Mandal. The gruesome image shared by the BJP shows that the two workers were hanged from a tree, tied together with a rope.

Despite the widespread violence, senior TMC leaders denied it, accusing the BJP of spreading falsehoods. Mamata Banerjee, however, eventually acknowledged the violence and promised compensation to the victims’ families.

BJP worker Arup Ruidas killed and hanged from a tree

In yet another case of political killings, a BJP worker named Arup Ruidas was killed and hanged from a tree in Bankura district. According to the reports, Arup Ruidas, who was a booth agent from the Indus Assembly of West Bengal had allegedly been murdered by TMC workers.

Avijit Sarkar lynched to death by the TMC miscreants

The West Bengal Vidhan Sabha elections results were declared on May 2. Hours later, Trinamool Congress party hoodlums went berserk and unleashed mayhem on the BJP workers and supporters. Several political killing were reported on May 3. A BJP worker named Avijit Sarkar was lynched to death by the TMC miscreants. Opindia had learnt that Avijit Sarkar was beaten to death after uploading the two testimonials on Facebook where he narrated the harrowing tale of violence that he was subjected to by the TMC goons.

In one of the videos, a teary-eyed Avijit Sarkar narrated how the TMC goons vandalised his house and thrashed his puppies to death. All this happened in the presence of Kolkata police, who did nothing except standing there like mute spectators.

BJP worker Debabrata Maity brutally killed in the post-poll violence in West Bengal

On the same day, OpIndia reported how another BJP worker named Debabrata Maity was brutally killed in the post-poll violence. Maity, who hailed from Nandigram was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, after being attacked by Trinamool Congress hoodlums, where he succumbed to his injuries.

JUST IN: #BengalViolence claims another life.



BJP claims, Debabrata Maity, hailing from #Nandigram was allegedly attacked by political opponents on 3rd May, following which he was hospitalised. He has succumbed to injuries. pic.twitter.com/S1k58l2KqR — Anindya (@AninBanerjee) May 13, 2021

BJP MLA from Nandigram, Suvendu Adhikari had stated: “Shri Debabrata Maity was a Voter in my constituency #Nandigram. Was. I’m in disbelief even using the word. Is this the consequence of exercising one’s franchise? He was killed for the crime of using his Constitutional right to vote. Numbed beyond words at this senseless violence.”

बीजेपी ने बंगाल में एक और कार्यकर्ता की हत्या का टीएमसी पर लगाया आरोप। Biswajit Mahesh, a Shakti Kendra Pramukh in Ghatal Organisational District has been brutally murdered by the TMC goons. pic.twitter.com/pqN8fJKbvq — Navneet Mishra (@navneetmishra99) May 6, 2021

In yet another incident, one Biswajit Mahesh, a Shakti Kendra Pramukh in Ghatal Organisational District was brutally murdered by the TMC goons. Journalist Navneet Mishra had taken to Twitter on May 6 to share the news.

Gaurav Sarkar killed by TMC hoodlums

Similarly, a BJP worker named Gaurav Sarkar from Bolpur, in Birbhum district in West Bengal, also fell prey to the post-poll violence in the state.

Gaurav Sarkar, BJP worker from Bolpur. Price of defeat. pic.twitter.com/3RffZnhfMm — Deep Halder (@deepscribble) May 3, 2021

BJP karyakarta Manik Mondal killed in Sitalkuchi Legislative Assembly in West Bengal

The same day, TV9 journalist Anindya took to Twitter to inform that BJP lost 6 cadres within 24 hours in post result violence. He also shared the gory visual of one Manik Mondal, who had also, like many of his fellow BJP karyakarta’s, fallen prey to the Trinamool Congress worker’s angst in the Sitalkuchi Legislative Assembly of Cooch Behar district.

WARNING: Disturbing Visuals



BJP lost another cadre in post result violence, in now infamous Sitalkuchi. As usual, BJP has blamed TMC.



Total 6 BJP cadres killed in the last 24 hrs. His name was Manik Moitra. #Bengal #WestBengalPolls pic.twitter.com/zDSU3dbOHB — Anindya (@AninBanerjee) May 3, 2021

80-year-old mother of BJP worker killed while trying to save her son from TMC goons

In another incident, an eighty-year-old lady namely Sova Rani Mondal, mother of Jagaddal BJP worker Kamal Mondal, was killed while trying to save her son from the bloodthirsty TMC cadres. In what transpired, the TMC goons were beating up Kamal Mandal and his wife for being affiliated to the BJP when his mother intervened to save her son. She was injured in the ensuing scuffle and later succumbed to her injuries.

Genocide Continues in Bengal



Sova Rani Mondal ,mother of Kamal Mondal,president of booth No. 177, BJP,Jagaddal Assembly is KILLED by goons.She was trying to save her son from these blood thirsty political rivals



Will this stop ? No

Will Libru Media report it ? No

What Next 🤔 pic.twitter.com/x8RaSQdWxl — Major Surendra Poonia (@MajorPoonia) May 3, 2021

BJP Karyakarta Uttam Ghosh murdered in post-poll violence in West Bengal

One Uttam Ghosh, a BJP Karyakarta was murdered by TMC workers at midnight of May 2 at Gangnapur, Ranaghat. ABP News journalist Vikas Bhadauria had shared the news on the microblogging site.

Uttam Ghosh, BJP Karyakarta who was murdered by TMC workers at Midnight of 2nd May at Gangnapur, Ranaghat. pic.twitter.com/XXBvKXQ1bQ — Vikas Bhadauria (ABP News) (@vikasbha) May 4, 2021

BJP worker Horom Adhikari brutally murdered in West Bengal post-poll violence

Horom Adhikari worked for the BJP in West Bengal. He was employed in the South 24 Parganas district of Sonarpur Dakshin. He was brutally murdered, yet the news of his murder did not make it to the mainstream media or social media platforms.

BJP’s Momik Moitra was brutally killed by TMC goons after the counting of votes

A BJP karyakarta named Momik Moitra was brutally killed by TMC goons after the counting of votes on May 2. The purported incident occurred in the Sitalkuchi Legislative Assembly of Cooch Behar district where a mob had attacked the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) during the fourth phase of elections in West Bengal after TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee asked her followers to gherao the central forces.

BJP supporters namely Chandan Roy and Haradhon Ray were murdered by TMC workers

BJP supporters namely Chandan Roy and Haradhon Ray were murdered by TMC workers at Chooch Behar at Dinhata respectively after the poll results were announced in the state of West Bengal on May 2.

One more BJP Karyakrta Haradhon Ray, murdered by TMC workers at Dinhata. pic.twitter.com/g63qNT8mmo — Hitesh Bansal 🇮🇳 (@ihiteshbansal) May 4, 2021

BJP worker Mintu Burman beaten to death by TMC goons in West Bengal

A BJP worker named Mintu Burman was reportedly beaten to death by TMC goons in Cooch Behar. Mintu Burman was hurriedly taken to the hospital, where he died during treatment.

Mintu Barman, @BJP4Bengal Sitalkuchi attacked by a sharp weapon has succumbed to his injuries

Video via BJP #BengalViolence pic.twitter.com/lCvxYrJTU4 — Payal Mehta/પાયલ મેહતા/ पायल मेहता/ পাযেল মেহতা (@payalmehta100) May 4, 2021

Besides unleashing political violence, the TMC goons have allegedly burnt down BJP party offices to ashes at various locations. After horrifying videos of women being attacked and assaulted by the TMC goons surfaced on social media, the Chairperson of NCW Rekha Sharma reached the state of West Bengal to take stock of the situation and provide relief to the affected. A CRPF unit was sent to BJP’s Purbasthali Uttar candidate Dr. Gobardhan Das’s village after he was trapped inside his home along with his family members including the elderly as TMC hoodlums hurled bombs.

Earlier this week, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra took to Twitter to share a pamphlet allegedly issued by the Trinamool Congress, wherein it warned shopkeepers against selling anything to 18 BJP workers. The contentious circular was allegedly issued by TMC’s 176 and 179 booth committees in Mahisda village in Keshpur in Paschim Medinipur district of West Bengal.