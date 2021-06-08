Tuesday, June 8, 2021
Home News Reports Central Vista project to save ₹1000 crores on rent each year: Reports
Government and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

Central Vista project to save ₹1000 crores on rent each year: Reports

As per reports, the Centre spends a whopping ₹1000 crore on renting buildings to house various government offices in central Delhi. The Central vista project will accommodate all such offices in the newly constructed buildings.

OpIndia Staff
Central Vista project will save 1000 crores on rent each year: Reports
Central Vista project (Photo Credits: Rediff)
2

Amidst the ongoing controversy surrounding the Central vista project, a government official in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has informed that the project will save ₹1000 crores worth of rental expenditure each year.

As per reports, the Centre spends a whopping ₹1000 crore on renting buildings to house various government offices in central Delhi. The Central vista project will accommodate all such offices in the newly constructed buildings. He added, “Several offices of the central government are scattered in different places and many are in rented buildings that require huge amount. Once entire Central Vista project gets completed, all offices will come under one place. This will not only save the rent, but also have better co-ordinated workplaces.”

Under the central vista project, a total of 10 new buildings will be constructed while existing structures will be demolished on either side of Rajpath. A new Parliament building, MP offices, new residences for PM and Vice-President of India will be constructed while the central vista avenue in Rajpath will be remodelled. The overall cost of the project is estimated to be around ₹20,000 crores and is likely to be completed by 2026. Reportedly, none of the existing heritage buildings will be demolished as part of the project. Currently, only the new Parliament building and Central Vista Avenue are being built.

Delhi High Court terms Central vista project essential, fines petitioners

Last month, the Delhi High Court had dismissed a plea seeking suspension of Central Vista project work and had imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the petitioners for moving a motivated plea.

Raising concerns over the safety of the construction workers amidst the pandemic, a joint petition was filed by Anya Malhotra, a translator, and Sohail Hashmi, a ‘historian’ and documentary filmmaker who claimed the work does not fall in the essential category and can be put on hold. However, the Centre had already submitted in their response stating that utmost care had been taken with on-site accommodation and “access to immediate medical attention and proper care made available on site.

Court’s order specified that the DDMA had nowhere in its order prohibited the construction work and that the work is scheduled to be completed by November 2021 as time is of the essence in the contract. Solicitor General Tushar Mehra, representing the Centre, had said that the petition was a “facade” and a “disguise” to stall the project which was agreed by the Bench who dismissed the petition.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsCentral Vista project, New Parliament building, India Gate renovation
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Chidambaram spreads lies over vaccine procurement, when caught, says ‘I was wrong, I stand corrected’

OpIndia Staff -
P Chidambaram had to eat his own words as he was provided with the proofs he demanded over chief ministers of states as well as his own party leader Rahul Gandhi demanding freedom to procure vaccines on their own.
Media

Times of India names Rhea Chakraborty ‘Most Desirable Woman’ for 2020, calls her ‘gladiator wrestling several beasts’

OpIndia Staff -
Times of India glamorises and glorifies Rhea Chakraborty as some sort of hero wronged by the system as she is being probed in the Sushant Singh Rajpur death case.

Read the letters by Rahul Gandhi and Mamata Banerjee where they demanded Centre allow state govts to procure Covid-19 vaccines

Politics OpIndia Staff -
In this whole circus, one of the prominent characters, unsurprisingly, was former Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

As PM Modi takes matters into his own hands, govt clarifies that 9 states, all non-BJP, underutilised vaccines

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
PM Narendra Modi announced that Central Government is taking the matter of vaccine distribution into its own hand

Here is how PM Narendra Modi took non-NDA ruled states to the cleaners today over their propaganda against vaccine policy

Opinions K Bhattacharjee -
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation today took opposition parties to the cleaners over their propaganda against the vaccine policy....

Appeasing the Gandhi family? Read how DD under Jawhar Sircar had removed inconvenient parts of PM candidate Modi’s interview during 2014 elections

Editor's picks Dibakar Dutta -
Jawhar Sircar had blamed the then I and B Minister Manish Tewari for failing to grant 'operational autonomy' to the public broadcaster.

Recently Popular

Entertainment

Kareena Kapoor Khan to play Sita in a retelling of Ramayana? Here is what she is demanding as payment for the role

OpIndia Staff -
The payment demanded by Kareena Kapoor Khan is reported to have caused the filmmakers to reconsider their decision.
Read more
Entertainment

Rhea Chakraborty tells NCB Sara Ali Khan offered her marijuana and vodka, SSR’s family used to have drugs with him: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Rhea Chakraborty, former girlfriend of Sushant Singh Rajput, has told the NCB that Sara Ali Khan offered her marijuana, vodka.
Read more
Entertainment

‘Lao meri chappal’: Vikrant Massey slammed after he compared Yami Gautam to Radhe Maa over wedding pic

OpIndia Staff -
Vikrant Massey mocked Yami Gautam on Instagram after the actress shared a photograph from her wedding ceremony.
Read more
Cricket

Former cricketer Harbhajan Singh glorifies Khalistani terrorist Bhindranwale on death anniversary, offers ‘pranam’

OpIndia Staff -
Harbhajan Singh glorified Khalistani terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale on his death anniversary on Sunday.
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Former Prasar Bharati CEO Jawhar Sircar shares Photoshopped image to attack PM Modi, actively tries to hide real pic

OpIndia Staff -
In fact, the image shared by Sircar has been in circulation since 2015 and has been made viral with claims that the lady in the image is Preeti Adani, wife of Gautam Adani.
Read more
WTF News

Did a pet hippo kill and eat his owner six years after he was ‘adopted’ as per viral message? Here are the details

OpIndia Staff -
The incident pertains to the tragic death of a farmer from South Africa named Marius Els, who was mauled to death by his pet hippo Humphrey.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
551,952FollowersFollow
24,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com