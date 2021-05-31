Monday, May 31, 2021
Delhi HC dismisses plea to stall Central Vista project, petitioner fined for moving a motivated plea

A joint petition was filed by Anya Malhotra, a translator, and Sohail Hashmi, a 'historian' and documentary filmmaker who claimed the work does not fall in the essential category and can be put on hold.

OpIndia Staff
Central Vista project
Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed the plea seeking suspension of Central Vista project work and imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the petitioner for moving a motivated plea. 

However, the Centre had already submitted in their response stating that utmost care had been taken with on-site accommodation and “access to immediate medical attention and proper care made available on site.

Court’s order specified the DDMA had nowhere in its order prohibited the construction work and that the work is scheduled to be completed by November 2021 as time is of the essence in the contract.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehra, representing the Centre, said that the petition was a “facade” and a “disguise” to stall the project which was agreed by the Bench who declared the petition to be highly motivated.

