Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen, who had earlier collapsed on the field during the UEFA Euro Championship match between Denmark and Finland, is awake and undergoing examinations in hospital, official sources have confirmed.

The Denmark playmaker was given CPR by medics within minutes after he collapsed onto the field during a game against Finland in Copenhagen on Saturday.

According to a Reuters photographer, Eriksen raised his hand as he was carried from the pitch on a stretcher. A photograph is also circulating widely on social media that shows the footballer in a conscious state.

Following the incident, the UEFA also confirmed that Christian Eriksen has been transferred to the hospital, and his condition has been stabilised.

Eriksen collapsed suddenly in the 42nd minute of the match while running near the left touchline. The footballer received CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) on the pitch.

His Denmark team-mates Martin Braithwaite and Thomas Delaney rushed to assist him and the rest of his teammates appeared extremely concerned about the whole situation. His teammates, who were seen praying, formed a ring around the player to give him privacy and protect him from the camera during the delicate situation.

Eriksen, widely recognised as one of the best footballers Denmark has ever produced, is an attacking midfielder and plays for Inter Milan at the club level.