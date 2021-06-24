Thursday, June 24, 2021
Home Politics Gujarat: Rahul Gandhi appears before Surat court in criminal defamation case over hateful remarks...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Gujarat: Rahul Gandhi appears before Surat court in criminal defamation case over hateful remarks against Modi community

A week ago, the Chief Judicial Magistrate of Surat AN Dav had directed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to record his final statement in the case filed by the BJP MLA from Surat, Purnesh Modi.

OpIndia Staff
Rahul Gandhi appears in Surat court for defamation case
Rahul Gandhi in Surat to appear before the court in a defamation case/ Image Source: ANI
220

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived at a magistrate’s court in Gujarat’s Surat on Thursday to record his statement in a criminal defamation suit filed by a BJP MLA over his comments on the “Modi surname”.

A week ago, the Chief Judicial Magistrate of Surat AN Dav had directed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to record his final statement in the case filed by the BJP MLA from Surat, Purnesh Modi.

In response to the court summons, Rahul Gandhi appeared before the magisterial court on Thursday in Surat to defend himself in a criminal defamation case filed over his casteist statement targeting the Modi community. In an election speech, Rahul Gandhi had attacked the entire Modi community by asking whether all thieves carried the same Modi surname, in an apparent attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Before his appearance in the court in the defamation case, Rahul Gandhi had taken to Twitter to post a cryptic message saying he did not fear fighting the defamation case. “The whole secret of existence is to have no fear,” he tweeted.

A case was filed against him in 2019 after he had mocked an entire community by asking, “Why do all thieves carry the same Modi surname?” during a Lok Sabha election rally in Karnataka in the run-up to the general elections. “Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi, Narendra Modi… how come they all have Modi as a common surname? How come all thieves have Modi as a common surname?” the Gandhi-scion had made the controversial remark at a campaign rally in Kolar, Karnataka.

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Surat Purnesh Modi had filed a complaint against the Congress leader for defaming the entire Modi community.

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi was booked under Sections 499 and 500 of the Indian Penal Code, which deal with criminal defamation. Rahul Gandhi has been facing several defamation cases at various courts across the country for his controversial remarks.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsRahul Gandhi Gujarat, Rahul Gandhi Modi, Rahul Gandhi Modi surname
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

YouTube video that exposed ‘farmer’ organisation’s claim about man’s death at Tikri border removed after mass reporting

OpIndia Staff -
OpIndia's video which contained dying declaration of Mukesh, man allegedly set on fire at by agitating 'farmers' at Tikri border has been removed by YouTube
News Reports

‘We have to clap like hijras?’ AAP leader’s video insulting Brahmins and Hindu rituals goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
An old video where AAP leader Gopal Italia insults Satyanarayan, Bhagwad Kathas as 'useless things' has now gone viral.

Opposition woes: Congress missing in action at the Rastra Manch, Prashant Kishore meeting Sharad Pawar and much more

News Reports Akshita Bhadauria -
As per a Times Now report, Prashant Kishor is allegedly working under 'Mission Delhi' to unite people against the Modi government before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

‘It is our Dharma to help fellow Indians overcome the Covid crisis’: Nita Ambani at Reliance AGM

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Speaking at the AGM, Nita Ambani stated that the Reliance Foundation has set up 116 vaccination centres across 109 cities in India and these platforms are being used for vaccination drives free of cost.

Abusive troll Kunal Kamra becomes ‘columnist’ for NYT, the perks that come when you toe Congress-left ecosystem agenda

Opinions Nirwa Mehta -
Unknown idiots are propped up on international platforms and made famous as a reward for toeing Congress line.

Subramanian Swamy gets desperate as rumours of cabinet reshuffle gain ground: Hubris and delusions

Politics Nupur J Sharma -
With rumours gaining ground that there might be a cabinet shuffle on the cards, Subramanian Swamy has now started hankering

Recently Popular

News Reports

‘Is your father a mali or chowkidar? I will cancel your license, H*r*m*zade’: Maneka Gandhi threatens vets in viral audios

OpIndia Staff -
The Indian Veterinary Association in a letter have condemned the unruly behavior and unparliamentary language used by Maneka Gandhi against animal doctors.
Read more
News Reports

Former IFS officer Lakshmi M Puri sends legal notice to Congress supporter Saket Gokhale for misleading allegations against her

OpIndia Staff -
Alleged activist and Congress mouthpiece Saket Gokhale made baseless allegations against Lakshmi M Puri, wife of Hardeep Singh Puri
Read more
Opinions

With 1500 squatters kicked out from Lutyens bungalows, it might explain why its always Modi vs All

Abhishek Banerjee -
The Congress has a long tradition of not implementing rules
Read more
News Reports

Video of a person making anti-India comments circulated on social media falsely claiming that it is the founder of Himalaya Drug Company

OpIndia Staff -
Muhammad Manal, the founder of HImalaya Drug Company died in 1986, and the person in the viral video is one Naqi Ahmed Nadwi
Read more
News Reports

After being slammed by Bombay HC for lack of evidence, Mumbai police names Arnab Goswami as an accused in second TRP chargesheet

OpIndia Staff -
Republic TV had submitted before Bombay HC that Mumbai Police have deliberately not named Arnab Goswami in charge sheet to keep the investigation open
Read more
Crime

Karnataka: Muslim family kills their own daughter and her Hindu lover in front of the boy’s mother

OpIndia Staff -
The 19-year-old Basavaraj Madivalapaa Badiger, an autorickshaw driver at Saladahalli village, and his 18-year-old lover Davalbi Bandagisab Tambad, a resident of the neighbouring Khanapur, were allegedly murdered by the father and other family members of the girl.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
555,612FollowersFollow
24,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com