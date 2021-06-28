On June 27, Samajwadi Party MLA Iqbal Mahmood has blamed Dalit and tribals for population growth in the state of Uttar Pradesh. His statement came in the pretext of CM Yogi-led Uttar Pradesh Government’s decision to examine the feasibility of a population control law in the state.

As per reports, the Law Commission of the state is examining the possibility of enacting a population control law. According to the 2011 census, the population of Uttar Pradesh is around 20 crores. Population wise, it is the largest state in the country. If compared to the world’s population, Uttar Pradesh is only behind three nations in terms of population. Keeping all the aspects in mind, the UP Government wants to control the population growth in the state.

Uttar Pradesh : जनसंख्या नियंत्रण को लेकर कानून बनाने की तैयारी में जुटी उत्तर प्रदेश की योगी सरकार ‘दो बच्चे ही अच्छे’ का संदेश घर-घर पहुंचाएगी. आज से अभियान शुरू हो रहा है, जो अगले महीने जुलाई भर जारी रहेगा. pic.twitter.com/AWJXvY45hC — Zee Bihar Jharkhand (@ZeeBiharNews) June 27, 2021

Law against the population is a conspiracy against Muslims – Iqbal Mehmood

On Sunday, SP leader Iqbal Mehmood alleged that the population control law that the state government is planning to enact is a conspiracy against the Muslim community. He said, “Any law against population control will be a conspiracy against Muslims.” He further said, “The rise in the country’s population is due to Dalits and tribals and not because of Muslims”. He alleged that the government is trying to attack the Muslims in the grab of population control.

Questioning why such law is being brought only in a state, he said, “If the BJP thinks only the Muslim population is increasing in the country, a bill for this law should have been brought in the Parliament so that it could be implemented throughout the country. Why is it being brought in UP?” He claimed that Muslims have already understood not to go for more than 2-3 children.

He warned population control law would meet the same fate as the National Register of Citizens (NRC). He said, “The impact of NRC in Assam was more on non-Muslims than on Muslims. The population law will also have the same fate. I fail to understand why the Yogi Adityanath government, which has barely seven months left in the office, is talking of a population control law?”

‘You cannot control Nizam-e-Qudrat’ – Shafiqur Rahman Barq

Samajwadi Party MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq also called the proposed law to control the population a conspiracy against Muslims. He said as the elections are coming closer, BJP is trying to win votes by launching laws that may harm Muslims. “But it will hurt BJP instead of benefitting them,” he alleged. Calling birth of children’ Nizam-e-Qudrat’, Barq said that no one could stop it. He further alleged that any proposal to control the population is illegal and it will create problems in the state.

UP Government to examine draft in two months

As per the reports, the Law Commission of the state is working on a draft that would be ready in two months. Aditya Nath Mittal, chairman of the Law Commission, said that the draft would be prepared and handed over to the state government within two months.

‘Do Bachche Hi Achche’

UP Government has launched an awareness drive named “Do Bachche Hi Achche” ( It is better when there are only two children) movement in the state on June 27. The program will run till July 11, i.e. World Population Day. Under the program, Asha workers will mark families with two or more children. Counselling will be provided for these families to inform them about the benefits of having lesser children. The newlywed couples will be informed about the benefits of smaller families. The government will also run mobile vans across the state to teach people about family planning.