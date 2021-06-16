BJP leader Naveen Kumar Jindal has accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of spending Rs 9 crore of taxpayer’s money for upgrading his residence.

In a video shot outside the premises of Kejriwal’s residence, Jindal claimed that amidst the pandemic when the people of Delhi grasped for basic health facilities, the CM decided to spend crores on giving his residence a makeover.

“At a time when the residents of Delhi are struggling for 1 liter of clean water, he (Arvind Kejriwal) is building a swimming pool in his residence,” Jindal was heard saying in the video while showing papers of proof.

मुझे गाड़ी, बंगला ,सिक्योरिटी कुछ नही चाहिए मै तो एक आम आदमी हूँ।



टैक्सपेयर के पैसो से अपने बंगले मे करीब 9 करोड़ खर्च कर आलिशान महल बनवाने मे लगा है दिल्ली का मालिक @ArvindKejriwal को ऐशों आराम के सब ठाठ चाहिए और दिल्ली की जनता गन्दा पानी पिये, बिना अस्पताल और ऑक्सीजन के मरे। pic.twitter.com/CJwcZvgoqW — Naveen Kumar Jindal 🇮🇳 (@naveenjindalbjp) June 16, 2021

Jindal displayed a Delhi govt order issued to a contractor informing that the tender for addition/alternation in the residence of the Delhi chief minister has been approved, and an amount of 8,61,63,422 has been approved for the same. The BJP wondered what kind of modifications are going on at such high cost. Are they making a swimming pool, water park, he asked.

Jindal also questioned that when the government already spends crores of rupees for the upkeep of the government residence, what prompted the Chief Minister to use taxpayer’s money to upgrade it further.

Screengrab of the video shared by BJP leader Naveen Jindal which highlights the amount spent on alteration for Delhi’s CM residence. Image Source: Twitter

Miffed by the media’s silence on this latest update, Jindal urged the social media users and the residents of Delhi to raise their voices and demand an explanation from Kejriwal for wasting taxpayer’s money amidst a pandemic.

Jindal also took a jibe at Kejriwal for his failed promise to provide free vaccination to the people of Delhi.

Lashing out Aam Aadmi Party’s recent role in alleging a ‘land scam’ by the Ram Janmbhoomi Trust, Jindal said,” They question (Ayodhya) Shri Ram Temple and create hindrances in the construction while on the other hand, they splurge on their own luxury.”

Ad spent by Kejriwal government

Arvind Kejriwal has been caught time and again splurging on ads with the taxpayer’s money. We reported in April how the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government has spent Rs 150 crores from January 2021 to March 2021 on advertisements and publicity through various mediums.

Further, Kejriwal government has spent over 800 crores in advertisement expenses in past two years.