Tuesday, June 15, 2021
Sultan Ansari, from whom Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra bought land rubbishes claims of ‘scam’, says he supports Trust: Read details

Putting all the allegations of a ‘land scam’ by the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust to rest, Sultan Ansari, a party to the final deal of the land has rubbished all the claims made by the Aam Aadmi Party and its leaders.

Ansari who used to be associated with Samajwadi Party (SP) but no longer is, in an exclusive interview with India TV confessed that the entire land agreement with the Ram Janmbhoomi Trust was transparent and that the financial dealings were closed using banking methods.

Rubbishing the claims of the land price jumping from Rs 2 crores to Rs 18.5 crores in a few minutes, Ansari explained that he had first gotten into a registered agreement in 2011 which was renewed in 2014 and then 2019. In line with Ram Janmbhoomi Trust’s clarification, Ansari revealed that the first purchase of the land was made in 2011 from a Firoze Alam at Rs 1 crore.

He then added that in 2019 an “agreement to sell” was made between him and Kusum Pathak where the price decided was Rs 2 crore and Rs 50 lakh was given in advance when the prices of the land had not shot up.

Ansari revealed that the prices of the land in the city hiked exponentially after the Ram Mandir verdict, however, the Trust managed to procure the land at a rate lower than the market price. The current price of the land he said is Rs 24-25 crores. 

When asked why the land was sold at a lower price, Ansari said, “We stay very close to the Ram Janmbhoomi and because this matter is related to faith, we decided to sell the land at a lower cost.”

“We want the grand temple to be constructed at the earliest and are ready to offer full support to the Trust and construction in whichever way possible,” added Ansari.

The deal, Ansari informed was done in the presence of the General Secretary of the Trust Champat Rai and a few other members. 

On the allegations 

When probed about the allegations of a supposed ‘scam’, Ansari informed that it was a deliberate attempt to mislead the public. The politicians decisively presented just two papers and based their allegations on half-baked information.

Ansari demanded that the politicians must reveal their agenda behind it. He also claimed that him knowing the politicians has nothing to do with the deal.

Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust issues clarifications

After AAP and other political parties created an unwarranted ruckus, the Ram Janmbhoomi Trust issued a detailed clarification describing the nature of the land and details of the agreement.

Sanjay Singh alleges attack

Meanwhile, AAP leader Sanjay Singh has alleged that he was attacked by BJP goons on Tuesday morning for voicing his opinion against the (falsely made-up) “scam”.

Singh has been giving interviews to the media since morning that his fight to bring out the truth of the land deal will continue till his last breath.

Sultan Ansari, from whom Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra bought land rubbishes claims of 'scam', says he supports Trust: Read details

