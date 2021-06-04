Friday, June 4, 2021
Home News Reports Delhi: Out on bail Salman calls the police, threatens to kill PM Modi
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Delhi: Out on bail Salman calls the police, threatens to kill PM Modi

Salman was found to be under the influence of some substance when police reached him. When he was asked why he wanted to go to jail, he reportedly replied, "wahin man lagta hai mera." (I like being in jail).

OpIndia Staff
Delhi man arrested for threatening to kill PM Modi
22-year-old history sheeter arrested for threatening to kill PM Modi
241

A 22-year-old man from Delhi has been arrested from North East Delhi’s Khajuri Khas area for calling the police and threatening to murder PM Modi. As per reports, the man is named Salman, alias Arman and he had called up the police control room to claim that he is going to kill the PM.

As per reports, Salman had called up the Police Control Room around Thursday midnight and claimed that he is going to murder the Prime Minister. Police ran a trace on his phone number and located it in Delhi’s Khajuri Khas area.

Salman is reportedly a drug addict and a history-sheeter with several cases against him. He had also been convicted earlier in a murder case in 2018 and is currently out on bail. He had also spent time in a juvenile correction home. The addict reportedly stated to the police that he wanted to go to jail.

Reports have stated that Salman had a quarrel with his father at home at around 10 pm on Thursday. He was found to be under the influence of some substance when police reached him. When he was asked why he wanted to go to jail, he reportedly replied, “wahin man lagta hai mera.” (I like being in jail).

Salman also admitted to taking some drugs in the evening. Delhi Police have informed that as per protocol, Salman will be interrogated by intelligence bureau officials first before any legal action by the police.

In November last year, the Delhi police had arrested another man in a similar incident. A man had made a threatening phone call declaring that he wants to kill the PM. He had later admitted that he was under the influence of drugs.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsDelhi case, PM Modi life threat, Modi salary
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

The Seeker: How an Indian man helped find evidence for the Wuhan Coronavirus lab leak hypothesis

OpIndia Staff -
The Seeker discovered detailed plans of Wuhan Institute of Virology to test the infectivity of SARA-like viruses.
Editor's picks

Amanatullah Khan warns against demolishing mosques inside Govt premises in Central Vista project, Imam says don’t fall for propaganda

OpIndia Staff -
After the warning issued by Amanatullah Khan, the Imam of Zabta Ganj mosque assured that there is no threat to the mosque and asked Muslims not to fall for propaganda.

How ‘Antifa’ Kashmiri terrorists used Rahul Gandhi’s words to justify the murder of a ‘fascist’ Hindu’ man

Opinions K Bhattacharjee -
BJP Councilor in Jammu and Kashmir, Rakesh Pandita, was shot dead by Islamic terrorists on Wednesday.

18 instances when the opposition spokespersons have resorted to abuses, threats and attacks against BJP opponents

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
A host of opposition spokespersons have often taken to abusive, ugly and boorish behaviour during TV debates to criticise and attack the BJP representatives

Event 201: Attended by Gates representative, Chinese CDC and others, a simulation to deal with a Coronavirus pandemic month before 1st reported Covid-19 case

Editor's picks K Bhattacharjee -
Event 201 was organised on the 18th of October, 2019, a month before the first suspected case of Covid-19 in Hubei, China.

Trump blasts Fauci after release of Covid-19 emails, says it vindicates his ‘lab origin’ theory and demands China pay $10 Trillion

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Trump said even his opponents are grudgingly accepting that he was right about the Covid-19 virus emerging from a Wuhan Lab

Recently Popular

News Reports

Viral rape video: Victim was trafficked by Bangladeshi TikTok ‘star’, all accused arrested in Bengaluru. Details

OpIndia Staff -
The accused were identified as Mohammed Baba Sheikh, Ridoy Babo, Sagar and Hakeel. A woman accomplice was arrested too whose name has not been disclosed.
Read more
News Reports

Rapper MC Kode goes missing after cryptic Instagram post, viral image of his ‘dead body’ fake

OpIndia Staff -
A week after his old rap videos where he used filthy, abusive slurs against Hindus went viral, rapper MC Kode has posted a note in Instagram suggesting that he is contemplating suicide.
Read more
News Reports

The MC Kode Saga: More abusive videos surface where he can be seen making rape remarks, attempts to whitewash ‘mistakes’ after fake apology

OpIndia Staff -
An Indian rapper earned a lot of notoriety over the past couple of days. He goes by the stage name of MC Kode.
Read more
News Reports

‘Congress leaders ate biscuits from same plate as Rahul Gandhi’s pet dog’: Assam CM thanks RaGa while recollecting that ‘famous meeting’

OpIndia Staff -
Narrating another incident from the same meeting, Sarma revealed that the Congress leaders were so habituated to insult that they ate biscuits from the same plate from where Rahul's dog Pidi was taking biscuits.
Read more
News Reports

‘Namaz will happen, won’t let them (Hindus) have wedding procession without permission’: AIMIM leader Syed Nazim Ali on Noorpur Dalit violence

OpIndia Staff -
On 26th May, 2021, two wedding processions were en route to a Hindu's home when they were attacked by people from a mosque
Read more
News Reports

Viral video of a woman being gang-raped not related to the Jodhpur suicide case of Nagaland girl. Details

OpIndia Staff -
Police officials and government sources have confirmed that the viral video is an unrelated incident. The victim in the video is not the late Lovi Sumi, a woman from Nagaland working in Jodhpur, who had recently committed suicide.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
551,260FollowersFollow
24,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com