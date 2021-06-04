A 22-year-old man from Delhi has been arrested from North East Delhi’s Khajuri Khas area for calling the police and threatening to murder PM Modi. As per reports, the man is named Salman, alias Arman and he had called up the police control room to claim that he is going to kill the PM.

As per reports, Salman had called up the Police Control Room around Thursday midnight and claimed that he is going to murder the Prime Minister. Police ran a trace on his phone number and located it in Delhi’s Khajuri Khas area.

Salman is reportedly a drug addict and a history-sheeter with several cases against him. He had also been convicted earlier in a murder case in 2018 and is currently out on bail. He had also spent time in a juvenile correction home. The addict reportedly stated to the police that he wanted to go to jail.

Reports have stated that Salman had a quarrel with his father at home at around 10 pm on Thursday. He was found to be under the influence of some substance when police reached him. When he was asked why he wanted to go to jail, he reportedly replied, “wahin man lagta hai mera.” (I like being in jail).

Salman also admitted to taking some drugs in the evening. Delhi Police have informed that as per protocol, Salman will be interrogated by intelligence bureau officials first before any legal action by the police.

In November last year, the Delhi police had arrested another man in a similar incident. A man had made a threatening phone call declaring that he wants to kill the PM. He had later admitted that he was under the influence of drugs.