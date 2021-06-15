The Indian Army has released a video on the first anniversary of the Galwan Valley clash with Chinese forces. The video features a song titled ‘Galwan ke Veer’ sung by popular singer Hariharan. The video also pays tribute to the bravehearts who lost their lives during the clash.

#WATCH Indian Army releases a video on the first anniversary of the Galwan Valley clash in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed while fighting Chinese aggression pic.twitter.com/ykJhcXrgxg — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2021

The video features scenes from the valley and mountainous regions with Indian soldiers toiling away in the difficult terrain to maintain India’s territorial integrity. It also mentions that Indian soldiers took out enemy combatants despite losing their lives. It calls the soldiers ‘Galwan ke Veer’.

20 Indian soldiers had lost their lives during the clash and according to reports, China had lost 43. Earlier, Army chief General MM Naravane paid tribute to those Indian soldier martyred during the clash with the People’s Liberation Army.

A year after the clash, the standoff is yet to be completely resolved.

Galwan valley clash

On June 15, the Chinese troops had attacked the Indian troops along the LAC near Ladakh border. The clashes had resulted in India losing 20 of its soldiers.

The fallen Indian soldiers were honoured by the government and their last rites were performed in the presence of government representatives, accorded them the due status of martyrs. PM Modi and the COAS had also visited to meet and speak to the injured soldiers.