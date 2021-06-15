Tuesday, June 15, 2021
Home News Reports Watch: Indian Army releases video on first anniversary of Galwan Valley clash, Hariharan sings...
News Reports
Updated:

Watch: Indian Army releases video on first anniversary of Galwan Valley clash, Hariharan sings ‘Galwan ke Veer’

The video features scenes from the valley and mountainous regions with Indian soldiers toiling away in the difficult terrain to maintain India's territorial integrity.

OpIndia Staff
Watch: Indian Army releases video on first anniversary of Galwan Valley clash, Hariharan sings 'Galwan ke Veer'
Image Credit: Indian Army/AP
196

The Indian Army has released a video on the first anniversary of the Galwan Valley clash with Chinese forces. The video features a song titled ‘Galwan ke Veer’ sung by popular singer Hariharan. The video also pays tribute to the bravehearts who lost their lives during the clash.

The video features scenes from the valley and mountainous regions with Indian soldiers toiling away in the difficult terrain to maintain India’s territorial integrity. It also mentions that Indian soldiers took out enemy combatants despite losing their lives. It calls the soldiers ‘Galwan ke Veer’.

20 Indian soldiers had lost their lives during the clash and according to reports, China had lost 43. Earlier, Army chief General MM Naravane paid tribute to those Indian soldier martyred during the clash with the People’s Liberation Army.

A year after the clash, the standoff is yet to be completely resolved.

Galwan valley clash 

On June 15, the Chinese troops had attacked the Indian troops along the LAC near Ladakh border. The clashes had resulted in India losing 20 of its soldiers. 

The fallen Indian soldiers were honoured by the government and their last rites were performed in the presence of government representatives, accorded them the due status of martyrs. PM Modi and the COAS had also visited to meet and speak to the injured soldiers.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsIndian army galwan valley video
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

OpIndia Scoops

British Pakistani rapper Frenzo Harami spews venom on Hindus. Here is what we know about him

Anurag -
Pakistan-born British rapper, who used to sell drugs before becoming a rapper, spoke the language of terrorists, used Gaumutra jibe
Politics

Rahul Gandhi shares fake news related to Lord Ram, twice in two days. This is what it shows

Nirwa Mehta -
What made Rahul Gandhi share a fake news about 'Jai Shri Ram' chant even though Police had debunked the claims?

Big Liberals, small hearts: By donating 80 vials of vaccine, America has proved to be the poorest country in the world

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
Do you remember when Western media and their native sepoys flew drones over cremation grounds in India? They are quiet now

Sultan Ansari, from whom Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra bought land rubbishes claims of ‘scam’, says he supports Trust: Read details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Putting all the allegations of a ‘land scam’ by the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust to rest, Sultan Ansari rubbished the claims

‘Even North Korea is not this crazy’: Defector rails against woke US universities for encouraging cancel culture and intolerance to dissent

World OpIndia Staff -
A 27-year-old defector said she found little difference between the repressive culture in North Korea and the American woke culture

West Bengal: TMC panchayat Pradhan threatens Congress ally ISF workers to join party or face consequences

Editor's picks OpIndia Staff -
"Unlike other places, we did not commit atrocities on you here. We are only telling you to come and join us and live in peace," the Panchayat Pradhan can be heard saying in the video

Recently Popular

OpIndia Explains

Here is the truth about the land deal by Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra and how the allegations by likes of AAP are baseless

Nupur J Sharma -
Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra and its head Champat Rai bought an additional piece of land for the purposes of additional construction to facilitate pilgrims who would be travelling to Ayodhya
Read more
News Reports

Kamal R Khan calls Mika Singh ‘anpadh gawar sooar’ after the singer released a diss track titled ‘KRK Kutta’: Here is how the feud...

Dibakar Dutta -
The feud between KRK and Mika Singh descends to calling each other ‘dogs’ and ‘pigs’, here how it unfolded
Read more
Sports

Nikhil Kamath disregarded Viswanathan Anand’s request to not use his name in public communication after cheating, says grandmaster’s wife

OpIndia Staff -
Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath recently apologised for using unfair means to defeat Chess grandmaster Vishwanathan Anand
Read more
Sports

Young billionaire Nikhil Kamath’s account closed by Chess.com as he admits cheating in charity game to defeat Vishwanathan Anand

OpIndia Staff -
Nikhil Kamath created quite the flutter recently after he apparently defeated Vishwanathan Anand in a game of chess.
Read more
News Reports

Rohingyas settled all over UP with forged Aadhaar, voter IDs, fresh arrests reveal they are getting financial aid too: Report

OpIndia Staff -
ADG informed that the Rohingyas have settled in every assembly constituency with forged voter ID cards.
Read more
News Reports

60-year-old woman gang-raped in front of her grandson: More horror stories emerge from Bengal as women speak up in SC

OpIndia Staff -
Women in West Bengal have moved the Supreme Court narrating the details of the horrifying gang-rapes they were subjected to in the post-poll violence by the members of ruling party.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
553,315FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com