Wednesday, June 16, 2021
Home News Reports Gold hallmarking mandatory from today, first phase to be initiated in 256 districts. Details
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Gold hallmarking mandatory from today, first phase to be initiated in 256 districts. Details

Mandatory hallmarking will protect the public against lower caratage and ensure consumers are not cheated while buying gold ornaments.

OpIndia Staff
Representational image.
91

The Union ministry of consumer affairs, food and public distribution has announced mandatory hallmarking on gold jewellery and other related items from Wednesday, June 16, 2021. 

Cabinet Minister Piyush Goyal in a Tweet informed that the guidelines will be initially implemented in 256 districts as part of a phase-wise plan and that no penalty will be imposed till August 2021.

“This will help develop India as a leading global gold market center,” further read his Tweet.

Details of the new guidelines

According to a government press release, jewellers with an annual turnover of up to ₹40 lakh will be exempted from the mandatory hallmarking rule.

  1. Hallmarking will be initially be starting from 256 districts of the country which have Assaying marking centres. Jewellers with annual turnover up to ₹40 lakh will be exempted from mandatory hallmarking.
  2. Export and re-import of jewellry as per Trade Policy of Government of India – Jewellery for international exhibitions, jewellry for government-approved B2B domestic exhibitions will be exempted from mandatory hallmarking.
  3. Further, gold of additional carats 20, 23 and 24 will also be allowed for hallmarking.
  4. Watches, fountain pens and special types of jewellry– including Kundan, Polki and Jadau– will be exempted from hallmarking.

What will happen to old jewelry?

The government in its release clarified that the jewellers can continue to buy back old gold jewellry without a hallmark from the consumer.

“Old jewellery can be got hallmarked as it is, if feasible by the jeweller or after melting and making new jewellery,” the release added. 

Committee to resolve issues

The ministry has assured that a committee constituting representatives of all stakeholders, revenue officials and legal experts will be formed to resolve the issues that may possibly emerge during the implementation of this scheme.

Why the need for hallmark?

As per the government information, mandatory hallmarking will protect the public against lower caratage and ensure consumers are not cheated while buying gold ornaments.

Additionally, the hallmarking will enhance the credibility of gold jewellery and customer satisfaction through third-party assurance for the marked purity/fineness of gold, and consumer protection.

As per the release, around 40 per cent of gold jewellery is being hallmarked currently.

The BIS has been running a hallmarking scheme for gold jewellery since April 2000 and there has been an increase of 25 per cent increase in assaying and hallmarking centres in the last five years. 

Presently, 940 assaying and hallmarking centres are operative out of which 84 centres have been set up under the government subsidy scheme in various districts.

About 14 crore articles can be hallmarked in a year with the existing capacity of these centres, the release informed. 

India currently has around 4 lakh jewellers, out of which only 35,879 have been BIS certified. According to the World Gold Council, India imports 700-800 tonne of gold annually.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsgold hallmarking, mandatory gold hallmarking
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Social Media

As UP Police file FIR over fake news, Twitter loses immunity shield it had in India. Can now be prosecuted for content

OpIndia Staff -
The loss of intermediary status could mean that its top executives, including the country managing director, may now face police questioning and criminal liability under IPC over "unlawful" and "inflammatory" content posted on the platform by any user.
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: FIR against The Wire, Alt News cofounder Zubair, Rana Ayyub, Twitter and others for fake ‘hate crime’. Details

Anurag -
The UP Police in its FIR stated that the accused tried to fan communal discord by spreading fake news that an elderly Muslim man was beaten up and forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'

Gold hallmarking mandatory from today, first phase to be initiated in 256 districts. Details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Mandatory hallmarking will protect the public against lower caratage and ensure consumers are not cheated while buying gold ornaments.

As Yogi Sarkar lodges FIR against Twitter, 8 others, Alt News co-founder Zubair deletes fake hate crime video: Details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The UP Govt has initiated action against Twitter for failing to take down tweets that spread misinformation about a crime in the state.

Yogi Adityanath slams Rahul Gandhi for spreading fake news, tells him to stop defaming UP citizens: Here’s what he said

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has slammed former Congress president Rahul Gandhi for spreading fake news.

Government debunks propaganda article published in The Hindu on the surge in FDI inflows for 2020-21: Details

Media OpIndia Staff -
GoI has debunked the propaganda article published in The Hindu on 2 June 2021 over the surge in FDI inflows

Recently Popular

News Reports

As Yogi Sarkar lodges FIR against Twitter, 8 others, Alt News co-founder Zubair deletes fake hate crime video: Details

OpIndia Staff -
The UP Govt has initiated action against Twitter for failing to take down tweets that spread misinformation about a crime in the state.
Read more
Entertainment

Salman Khan’s ‘Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai’ earns Rs 17,792 over three days from two theatres in Maharashtra: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Citing low occupancy, the theatres screening Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai have reduced number of its daily shows
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Here is the truth about the land deal by Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra and how the allegations by likes of AAP are baseless

Nupur J Sharma -
Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra and its head Champat Rai bought an additional piece of land for the purposes of additional construction to facilitate pilgrims who would be travelling to Ayodhya
Read more
Sports

Nikhil Kamath disregarded Viswanathan Anand’s request to not use his name in public communication after cheating, says grandmaster’s wife

OpIndia Staff -
Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath recently apologised for using unfair means to defeat Chess grandmaster Vishwanathan Anand
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

How Alt News cofounder Mohammed Zubair communalised a petty quarrel and tried to defame ‘Jai Shri Ram’

OpIndia Staff -
It must be pointed out that the video of the assault does not contain any audio, which can verify the claim that Saifi was coerced into chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' or 'Ram Ram'
Read more
News Reports

Islamist apologists spread fake propaganda to defame Jai Shri Ram. Here are the ‘liberals’ who are ‘ashamed’ over fake news

Akshita Bhadauria -
'Liberals' and Islamist apologist not only want to defame Jai Shri Ram chant, but also want Hindus to be ashamed over fake hate crime.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
553,464FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com