Sunday, June 20, 2021
Home Tech Google removes 'Ghazwa e Hind' app from play store after uproar
Editor's picksNews ReportsTech
Updated:

Google removes ‘Ghazwa e Hind’ app from play store after uproar

Ghazwa-e-Hind that literally translates to 'holy raid of India', is a common term used by Islamic invaders and terrorists. The term finds its origin in Islamic literature named Hadiths.

OpIndia Staff
Ghazwa-e-hind app
Ghazwa-e-hind app found on Google Play Store, deleted after uproar
7

On June 19, netizens took notice of an app on the Google Play Store named ‘Ghazwa e hind’ after an uproar of social media platforms. Ghazwa-e-Hind that literally translates to ‘holy raid of India’, is a common term used by Islamic invaders and terrorists. The term finds its origin in Islamic literature named Hadiths.

Indu Makkal Katchi, while sharing a screenshot of the app, wrote, “Google Play promoting Jihad against India…”

Sanjeev Newar, founder, Agniveer, tagged Home Ministry and NIA. He wrote, “Ghazwa e Hind “educational” app on Google Play Store, India. @HMOIndia @NIA_India @GoogleIndia @GooglePlay kindly do needful to get this down and investigate people behind it.”

The app is available to download from other platforms. The description of the now-deleted app read, “Ghazwa-e-Hind or the final battle of India is an Islamic term mentioned in some “good” hadiths, in particular, Sunan an-Nasa’i predicting a final and last battle in India and as a result, a conquest of the whole Indian subcontinent by Muslim warriors.”

App is available on other platforms.

“It was narrated that Thawban, the freed slave of the Messenger of Allah, said: “There are two groups of my Ummah whom Allah will free from the Fire: The group that invades India, and the group that will be with ‘Isa bin Maryam, peace be upon him,” the description read.

This particular Radical Islamic literature has been in existence since 2016. It was developed by a Pakistani company Tareensoft owned by Muhammad Adeel Khan. The company is based in Lahore, as can be seen from Adeel’s Freelancer profile.

Freelancer profile of Tareensoft’s CEO. Source: Freelancer

The company has numerous apps on the Google Play Store majority of which are related to Islam and even Tablighi Jamat.

Tareensoft’s Islamic apps available on Playstore. Source: Google Play Store

Google Play Store Policy on hate speech

According to Google Play Story Policy, the company does not allow apps that promote violence or incite hatred against individuals or groups based on race or ethnic origin, religion, disability, age, nationality, veteran status, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, or any other characteristic that is associated with systemic discrimination or marginalization.

Google Play Store Policy against Hate Speech. Source: Google

It further says, “We don’t allow apps that promote violence, or incite hatred against individuals or groups based on race or ethnic origin, religion, disability, age, nationality, veteran status, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, or any other characteristic that is associated with systemic discrimination or marginalization.”

Interestingly, they block content related to Nazis, but they seem to be okay with the content that promotes waging war against India. The policy reads, “Apps which contain EDSA (Educational, Documentary, Scientific, or Artistic) content related to Nazis may be blocked in certain countries, in accordance with local laws and regulations.”

Ghazwa-e-Hind was published before too

This is not the first time such an app has been approved by Google. In November 2019, a similar app was noticed by Major Surender Punia, who urged the government of India to immediately put a ban on this and urged other users to report this to Google.

The said app’s description read, “has been designed for everyone who wants to know about the war of Hind. This app contains a book named “Ghazva e Hind” that is full of historical knowledge.” The app was removed after repeated complaints to Google.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsghazwa e hind, ghazwe e hind app google play store, google play store ghazwa e hind
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Tech

Google removes ‘Ghazwa e Hind’ app from play store after uproar

OpIndia Staff -
Ghazwa-e-Hind that literally translates to 'holy raid of India', is a common term used by Islamic invaders and terrorists. The term finds its origin in Islamic literature named Hadiths.
Editor's picks

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma announces adoption of two-child policy, urges minority community to adopt ‘decent family planning’

OpIndia Staff -
Himanta Biswa Sarma pointed out that families of the tea gardeners, Scheduled Castes, and Scheduled Tribes will be exempted from the policy.

Kerala family threatened for criticising Lakshadweep actor Aisha Sultana on her ‘COVID bioweapon’ remark

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The couple revealed that all the calls were made from untraceable telephone exchanges, including one from Bangladesh. Their differently-abled son was also attacked on social media.

Exclusive: Ex-lecturer narrates her 13-year battle against her sexual predators protected by Chennai’s Loyola College administration

News Reports Jhankar Mohta -
It's been 13 years since Josephine has been fighting against the mighty administration of Loyola College, Chennai, but to no avail

Exclusive: Agitators not farmers but criminals, says wife of victim burnt alive at Tikri border, farmers harass woman of village, says sarpanch

News Reports अजीत झा -
Haryana police arrested one of the main accused named Krishna who allegedly set Mukesh ablaze at the Tikri border

OBC benefits for Muslims: How WB Police’s recruitment drive has exposed how parties found a way to make religious reservations

News Reports K Bhattacharjee -
The drive was meant to fill vacancies in the OBC-A category in the state. The list showed that apart from one or two individuals, all of them were Muslims.

Recently Popular

Media

Republic TV issues statement over Arnab Goswami’s disappearance from the news network: Here is what they said

OpIndia Staff -
Arnab Goswami was last seen on May 2 during a discussion on West Bengal assembly polls. He will make a return on Monday.
Read more
News Reports

OBC benefits for Muslims: How WB Police’s recruitment drive has exposed how parties found a way to make religious reservations

K Bhattacharjee -
The drive was meant to fill vacancies in the OBC-A category in the state. The list showed that apart from one or two individuals, all of them were Muslims.
Read more
News Reports

TISS research paper calls Kashmir ‘India occupied’, blames Indian Army for domestic violence in Kashmiri society

OpIndia Staff -
A dissertation paper by a student at TISS-Hyderabad has come under the scanner for calling Kashmir "India occupied Kashmir".
Read more
News Reports

Who is Vishal Jood? An Indian national arrested for taking on Khalistani extremists in Australia

OpIndia Staff -
Vishal Jood, the 24 yar old from Haryana, has been languishing in a jail in the down in the country for two months now.
Read more
World

Pakistani clothing brand apologises after sharing morphed picture of Hindu God, Hindu rights activist determined to take legal action

OpIndia Staff -
'Hindu Samata' said that leading Pakistani womenswear brand, Generation, had mocked Hinduism through a morphed image. An apology was issued.
Read more
News Reports

TV9 Bharatvarsh documentary shows ISIS bride Shamima Begum holding a document with Congress party’s logo: This is how it happened

OpIndia Staff -
Instead of using original footage, TV9 Bharatvarsh used a digitally altered the image of Shamima Begum from a satire site
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
554,688FollowersFollow
24,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com