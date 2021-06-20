Google removes ‘Ghazwa e Hind’ app from play store after uproar

On June 19, netizens took notice of an app on the Google Play Store named ‘Ghazwa e hind’ after an uproar of social media platforms. Ghazwa-e-Hind that literally translates to ‘holy raid of India’, is a common term used by Islamic invaders and terrorists. The term finds its origin in Islamic literature named Hadiths.

Indu Makkal Katchi, while sharing a screenshot of the app, wrote, “Google Play promoting Jihad against India…”

Sanjeev Newar, founder, Agniveer, tagged Home Ministry and NIA. He wrote, “Ghazwa e Hind “educational” app on Google Play Store, India. @HMOIndia @NIA_India @GoogleIndia @GooglePlay kindly do needful to get this down and investigate people behind it.”

The app is available to download from other platforms. The description of the now-deleted app read, “Ghazwa-e-Hind or the final battle of India is an Islamic term mentioned in some “good” hadiths, in particular, Sunan an-Nasa’i predicting a final and last battle in India and as a result, a conquest of the whole Indian subcontinent by Muslim warriors.”

“It was narrated that Thawban, the freed slave of the Messenger of Allah, said: “There are two groups of my Ummah whom Allah will free from the Fire: The group that invades India, and the group that will be with ‘Isa bin Maryam, peace be upon him,” the description read.

This particular Radical Islamic literature has been in existence since 2016. It was developed by a Pakistani company Tareensoft owned by Muhammad Adeel Khan. The company is based in Lahore, as can be seen from Adeel’s Freelancer profile.

The company has numerous apps on the Google Play Store majority of which are related to Islam and even Tablighi Jamat.

Google Play Store Policy on hate speech

According to Google Play Story Policy, the company does not allow apps that promote violence or incite hatred against individuals or groups based on race or ethnic origin, religion, disability, age, nationality, veteran status, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, or any other characteristic that is associated with systemic discrimination or marginalization.

It further says, “We don’t allow apps that promote violence, or incite hatred against individuals or groups based on race or ethnic origin, religion, disability, age, nationality, veteran status, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, or any other characteristic that is associated with systemic discrimination or marginalization.”

Interestingly, they block content related to Nazis, but they seem to be okay with the content that promotes waging war against India. The policy reads, “Apps which contain EDSA (Educational, Documentary, Scientific, or Artistic) content related to Nazis may be blocked in certain countries, in accordance with local laws and regulations.”

Ghazwa-e-Hind was published before too

This is not the first time such an app has been approved by Google. In November 2019, a similar app was noticed by Major Surender Punia, who urged the government of India to immediately put a ban on this and urged other users to report this to Google.

The said app’s description read, “has been designed for everyone who wants to know about the war of Hind. This app contains a book named “Ghazva e Hind” that is full of historical knowledge.” The app was removed after repeated complaints to Google.