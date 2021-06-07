Harbhajan Singh apologises for post glorifying Bhindranwale

Former cricketer Harbhajan Singh on Monday took to Twitter to apologise for glorifying Khalistani terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale while commemorating 37th anniversary of Operation Bluestar.

Harbhajan Singh’s post

Taking to Twitter, Singh said, that the image he shared was a WhatsApp forward message and he shared it without realising the content in it or the significance of the same. He said that he does not subscribe to the views on the post or support the people whose pictures it carried. “I am a Sikh who will fight for India and not against India,” he said while apologising unconditionally for the same.

He also said that he will never support any antinational group against ‘my people’. “I have given my blood and sweat for this country for 20 years and will never ever support anything that is anti-India,” he said.

Harbhajan Singh’s post glorifying Bhindranwale

On Sunday, Singh shared an image on Instagram which hailed Bhindranwale as a martyr.

The post by Harbhajan SIngh

The poster said, “Live with pride, die for the religion.” He paid tribute to the terrorists on the 37th anniversary of Operation Blue Star. It featured Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale at the center wearing a blue turban.

He has since then deleted this post.

Operation Bluestar

Between 1 June 1984 and 8th June 1984, in Amritsar’s Golden Temple Indian military carried out an operation to eliminate Khalistani separatist terrorists who were hiding inside the temple complex. It was ordered by Indira Gandhi, the then Prime Minister of India as a solution to law and order situation in Punjab. Few months later, on 31st October, 1984, Indira Gandhi was assassinated by her Sikh bodyguards to avenge for the Operation Blue Star. This led to large-scale anti-Sikh riots in India where Congress leaders were accused of leading mobs against Sikhs.