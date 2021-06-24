Thursday, June 24, 2021
Home News Reports 'Have you gone to the police? If not, then suffer': Kerala Women's Commission chief...
News ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

‘Have you gone to the police? If not, then suffer’: Kerala Women’s Commission chief tells victim of domestic violence

The incident occurred during a live phone-in programme that was held by a Malayalam news channel Manorama news where the chairperson was responding to people’s grievances.

OpIndia Staff
Kerala women's commission chief asks victim to suffer as she had not filed a police complaint
Kerala women's panel chief MC Josephine/ Image Source: Deccan Chronicle
7

Kerala Women’s Commission chairperson MC Josephine stoked another controversy on Wednesday after she displayed her arrogance in front of an aggrieved woman on live TV and asked her to “suffer” for not approaching the police after being assaulted by her husband and mother-in-law.

The incident occurred during a live phone-in programme that was held by a Malayalam news channel Manorama news where the chairperson was responding to people’s grievances.

In a video that has gone viral on the internet, Kerala Women’s Commission MC Josephine, who has a history of overlooking complaints made by victims in Kerala, was seen disinterested in addressing victims’ complaints. During the show, a lady named Labina had telephoned the women’s panel chief to complain against her husband and mother-in-law for domestic violence.

However, Josephine was seen visibly upset with the call, who kept on lashing the women for poor network connection. As she enquired regarding her complaint, the woman alleged that her husband would beat her up every day. In response, Josephine asked whether Labina had approached the police to complain about the violence.

As the woman responded with a ‘no’, Josephine arrogantly asked her to “suffer” for not going to the police against her husband and mother-in-law, and instead , complaining to her about the matter.

The incident has triggered negative feedback on social media. People have condemned the insensitive behaviour of the Women’s Commission chairperson towards a victim of violence and her disregard for the victim’s mental state.

Malayalam filmmaker Aashiq Abu has demanded the resignation of Kerala Women’s Commission chief MC Josephine over her rude response to a victim of abuse and violence.

Similarly, several other Kerala residents have also asked the Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to remove Kerala women’s panel chief for her arrogant behaviour.

Another social media user pointed out that Josephine’s shocking behaviour is not unexpected as left leaders do not entertain even basic questions.

Following the backlash, Josephine has defended herself, claiming, “There are some women who are not willing to listen despite us explaining things. We ask people to go to the police station and file complaints because we cannot reach everywhere.”

She claimed that if women file a complaint with the police, then their case would be much stronger. “We tell this to everyone. It is the same, even if it is common people,” she said.

Josephine has a history of displaying arrogance and insensitivity

This is not the first time that MC Josephine has involved in such controversies. The left leader has a history of displaying her arrogance and insensitivity towards women victims, and there are allegations that she has protected Communist leaders accused of grave crimes against women.

In June last year, Kerala State Women’s Commission chairperson MC Josephine had courted controversy after she had claimed that her party Communist Party of India (Marxist), was both a court and a police station.

Josephine, who is also a CPM central committee member, had made these shocking remarks while responding to questions on the commission’s indifference in handling cases where communist leaders are accused. A reporter had asked regarding the Commission’s stand on certain cases against CPI(M) leaders.

“I may be the Chairperson of the state Women’s Commission, but I am from the communist party. No other party other than mine will take stern action in cases against women. I know which case you are mentioning. In that case, the family members, who are party followers, told me that they need the decision to be taken by the party,” the women’s panel chief said, referring to a case involving senior CPI(M) leader and MLA PK Sasi.

“Our party is a court and a police station. No leniency will be shown towards any leader in that regard,” Josephine had said.

Committing rape is a human mistake: MC Josephine

In 2018, MC Josephine had come out in defence of the rape accused Communist Party of India (Marxist) MLA PK Sasi, by terming it as a “mistake”. In response to the allegations against PK Sasi, the chairperson of the Women’s Commission of Kerala had stated, “mistakes do happen”.

“We are all human beings, mistakes do happen. People inside the party may also have committed such mistakes,” Kerala Women’s panel chief Josephine had said.

In 2018, Shoranur MLA PK Sasi was suspended for six months by the ruling CPI(M) government after a woman Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) leader had accused Sasi of sexually abusing her. The women’s panel had then said that they would investigate the matter only if the woman had come out in public or filed a police case.

Prior to this, she had opined that hiding the names of victims of sexual assault is an anti-women approach. She had said that the thinking that hiding the name of victims ensures the safety of women is the result of anti-women consciousness.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsKerala woen, domestic violence cases, Kerala women commission
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

‘We have to clap like hijras?’ AAP leader’s video insulting Brahmins and Hindu rituals goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
An old video where AAP leader Gopal Italia insults Satyanarayan, Bhagwad Kathas as 'useless things' has now gone viral.
News Reports

Opposition woes: Congress missing in action at the Rastra Manch, Prashant Kishore meeting Sharad Pawar and much more

Akshita Bhadauria -
As per a Times Now report, Prashant Kishor is allegedly working under 'Mission Delhi' to unite people against the Modi government before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

‘It is our Dharma to help fellow Indians overcome the Covid crisis’: Nita Ambani at Reliance AGM

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Speaking at the AGM, Nita Ambani stated that the Reliance Foundation has set up 116 vaccination centres across 109 cities in India and these platforms are being used for vaccination drives free of cost.

Abusive troll Kunal Kamra becomes ‘columnist’ for NYT, the perks that come when you toe Congress-left ecosystem agenda

Opinions Nirwa Mehta -
Unknown idiots are propped up on international platforms and made famous as a reward for toeing Congress line.

Subramanian Swamy gets desperate as rumours of cabinet reshuffle gain ground: Hubris and delusions

Politics Nupur J Sharma -
With rumours gaining ground that there might be a cabinet shuffle on the cards, Subramanian Swamy has now started hankering

While Telangana CM claims Dalits who convert to Christianity get ‘respect they were denied’, the ground reality is different. Here is how

News Reports Akshita Bhadauria -
Telengana CM says Dalits convert to Christianity to get respect, but the Christian Dalits face discriminations faced by Hindu Dalits

Recently Popular

News Reports

‘Is your father a mali or chowkidar? I will cancel your license, H*r*m*zade’: Maneka Gandhi threatens vets in viral audios

OpIndia Staff -
The Indian Veterinary Association in a letter have condemned the unruly behavior and unparliamentary language used by Maneka Gandhi against animal doctors.
Read more
News Reports

Former IFS officer Lakshmi M Puri sends legal notice to Congress supporter Saket Gokhale for misleading allegations against her

OpIndia Staff -
Alleged activist and Congress mouthpiece Saket Gokhale made baseless allegations against Lakshmi M Puri, wife of Hardeep Singh Puri
Read more
Opinions

With 1500 squatters kicked out from Lutyens bungalows, it might explain why its always Modi vs All

Abhishek Banerjee -
The Congress has a long tradition of not implementing rules
Read more
News Reports

Video of a person making anti-India comments circulated on social media falsely claiming that it is the founder of Himalaya Drug Company

OpIndia Staff -
Muhammad Manal, the founder of HImalaya Drug Company died in 1986, and the person in the viral video is one Naqi Ahmed Nadwi
Read more
News Reports

After being slammed by Bombay HC for lack of evidence, Mumbai police names Arnab Goswami as an accused in second TRP chargesheet

OpIndia Staff -
Republic TV had submitted before Bombay HC that Mumbai Police have deliberately not named Arnab Goswami in charge sheet to keep the investigation open
Read more
Crime

Karnataka: Muslim family kills their own daughter and her Hindu lover in front of the boy’s mother

OpIndia Staff -
The 19-year-old Basavaraj Madivalapaa Badiger, an autorickshaw driver at Saladahalli village, and his 18-year-old lover Davalbi Bandagisab Tambad, a resident of the neighbouring Khanapur, were allegedly murdered by the father and other family members of the girl.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
555,612FollowersFollow
24,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com