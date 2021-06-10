India records highest ever deaths within 24 hours due to COVID on Wednesday. Here is why

On Wednesday, India recorded 6,148 deaths due to Chinese coronavirus within 24 hours on Wednesday. This has been the highest ever deaths recorded in single day in India since the beginning of the pandemic.

India reports 94,052 #COVID19 cases, 1,51,367 discharges & 6148 deaths (highest in one day) in last 24 hrs, as per Health Ministry



Total cases: 2,91,83,121

Total discharges: 2,76,55,493

Death toll: 3,59,676

Active cases: 11,67,952



Total vaccination: 23,90,58,360 pic.twitter.com/hS9rDOCDuq — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2021

However, the the unusually high number of deaths did not happen on one single day.

Bihar reconciles deaths due to COVID

Bihar government on Wednesday reconciled its actual death figures after a 20-day audit and added 3,951 deaths to the tally. This led to an increase of 72.8% in total deaths, where most were attributed to fatalities at private hospitals, homes and post-COVID complications which were not recorded earlier.

Deaths recorded in Bihar

As can be seen, there has been a sharp spike in deaths in Bihar on Wednesday.

In May this year, the Patna High Court flagged irregularities in death figures in Buxar. Subsequently, an audit was conducted and after 20 days of exercise the figure of deaths were reconciled.

Earlier too such reconciliation exercises were carried out because of which there was a spike in single day deaths.

This is data reconciliation – done through an audit/validation exercise – and must be encouraged everywhere. @Director_NCDC @ICMRDELHI https://t.co/W8rFRfsyDM — Prof Shamika Ravi (@ShamikaRavi) July 23, 2020

This is a very common practice and other states must follow suit in order to get a clearer picture.