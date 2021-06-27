Two low-intensity blasts took place inside the technical area of the Air Force Station in Jammu within a five-minute gap on Sunday.

According to the reports, the terrorists used two drones to attack the Air Force base in Jammu on Sunday. The bomb blasts occurred in the premises of the technical area of the Jammu airbase. The two blasts were heard within a gap of five minutes, the first blast sound is captured in the CCTV at 1.37 am while the second at 1.43 am.

A team of Jammu and Kashmir police, security agencies and forensic experts have rushed to the spot to probe the drone attacks.

#Exclusive This is the first drone attack on a defence establishment in the country. An IAF patrol team saw the ammunition being dropped. The location of one blast close to Helicopter hanger: Sources.#JammuAirport pic.twitter.com/MkjlFniAXd — Jammu Observer (@JammuObserver) June 27, 2021

“There is no damage to any aircraft in the blasts. Two personnel suffered minor injuries,” the Indian Air Force sources said to ANI. The India-Pakistan border is about 14 kms from the Air Force station and as per reports, previously weapons have been dropped as far as 12 kms within Indian territory with the help of drones.

As per CNN News18, this is the first time such a drone attack has been carried out against the country’s defence establishment. The IAF patrol team saw the ammunition being dropped.

This is the first drone attack on a defence establishment in the country. An IAF patrol team saw the ammunition being dropped. The location of one blast close to Helicopter hanger: Sources.@shreyadhoundial and @Arunima24 share more details with @RitangshuB. pic.twitter.com/CJxNo30XSh — News18 (@CNNnews18) June 27, 2021

The drone dropped the bombs at a location close to the Helicopter hangar. The IAF suspect that these attacks were intended to target the strategic assets of the Indian Air Force located inside the airbase. However, the forces managed to intercept and thwart the second attack minimizing the damage successfully.

The other blast caused minor damage to the roof of a building while the other exploded in an open area. There was no damage to any equipment, the IAF said.

The Indian Air Force has begun an investigation into the matter is in progress along with civil agencies. The technical area has been sealed.