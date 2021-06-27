Sunday, June 27, 2021
Home News Reports Drone attack was carried out at Jammu airbase to target IAF's strategic assets: Reports
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Drone attack was carried out at Jammu airbase to target IAF’s strategic assets: Reports

The drone dropped the bombs at a location close to the Helicopter hangar. The NIA team has arrived to take stock of the situation.

OpIndia Staff
Two low intensity explosions were reported early Sunday morning in the technical area of Jammu Air Force Station/ Image Source: ANI
615

Two low-intensity blasts took place inside the technical area of the Air Force Station in Jammu within a five-minute gap on Sunday.

According to the reports, the terrorists used two drones to attack the Air Force base in Jammu on Sunday. The bomb blasts occurred in the premises of the technical area of the Jammu airbase. The two blasts were heard within a gap of five minutes, the first blast sound is captured in the CCTV at 1.37 am while the second at 1.43 am.

A team of Jammu and Kashmir police, security agencies and forensic experts have rushed to the spot to probe the drone attacks.

“There is no damage to any aircraft in the blasts. Two personnel suffered minor injuries,” the Indian Air Force sources said to ANI. The India-Pakistan border is about 14 kms from the Air Force station and as per reports, previously weapons have been dropped as far as 12 kms within Indian territory with the help of drones.

As per CNN News18, this is the first time such a drone attack has been carried out against the country’s defence establishment. The IAF patrol team saw the ammunition being dropped.

The drone dropped the bombs at a location close to the Helicopter hangar. The IAF suspect that these attacks were intended to target the strategic assets of the Indian Air Force located inside the airbase. However, the forces managed to intercept and thwart the second attack minimizing the damage successfully. 

The other blast caused minor damage to the roof of a building while the other exploded in an open area. There was no damage to any equipment, the IAF said.

The Indian Air Force has begun an investigation into the matter is in progress along with civil agencies. The technical area has been sealed.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsdrone attack jammu, jammu drone attack air force base, jammu air force base
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

NHRC Committee invites stakeholders to interact on complaints related to post-poll violence in West Bengal

OpIndia Staff -
Multiple women, in their testimonies to the Supreme Court, have revealed the brutal rapes, gang rapes and sexual assault as well as other atrocities unleashed upon them because of their support to the BJP.
News Reports

Manipur: Cash reward announced for communities with highest inoculations in Sagolband constituency

OpIndia Staff -
In a bid to encourage more vaccination so that people overcome vaccine hesitancy, Sagolband MLA Rajkumar Imo has announced cash prize for communities.

Over Rs 4.5 crore paid by bar owners to Anil Deshmukh’s trusts via shell companies, ED reveals

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
As many as 24 companies directly or indirectly controlled by Anil Deshmukh’s family members or close associates are under the scanner.

Propaganda outlet Alt News now uses ‘fact-check’ to discredit video that exposed AAP’s hypocrisy on ad spends

Media OpIndia Staff -
When people associated with Alt News are not busy sharing fake news about 'hate crimes' that could flare up communal tension in India, the propaganda outlet 'fact-checks' memes

Mass conversion racket: Case of forced conversion reported from Prayagraj, ATS takes arrested accused to 4 districts to gather evidence

Crime OpIndia Staff -
An officer in Women & Child Dept was providing information about orphaned & differentially abled children to the conversion racket

Drone attack was carried out at Jammu airbase to target IAF’s strategic assets: Reports

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The drone dropped the bombs at a location close to the Helicopter hangar. The NIA team has arrived to take stock of the situation.

Recently Popular

Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut likens her passport renewal woes to the ban on singer Kishore Kumar during the Emergency

OpIndia Staff -
Kangana Ranaut had recently shared a tweet on her Instagram story comparing her passport ordeal to Kishore Kumar's plight.
Read more
Social Media

GoI Twitter account promotes book authored by anti-India propagandist Arundhati Roy, removes after outrage: Details

OpIndia Staff -
@MyGovIndia had shared a picture of a book authored by Arundhati Roy as a part of its 20 words Book Summary challenge.
Read more
News Reports

Two Sikh girls abducted and converted to Islam in Kashmir: What we know

OpIndia Staff -
Situation is currently tensed in Valley as protests against the abduction and religious conversion of Sikh girls to Islam have intensified.
Read more
News Reports

Matt Hancock love affair: British health secretary apologises for breaking social distancing norms after pictures of him kissing his aide surface

OpIndia Staff -
Britain's health secretary Matt Hancock was caught on camera kissing his aide millionaire lobbyist Gina Coladangelo in his office
Read more
News Reports

Journalist’s ‘robbed at gunpoint’ story untrue, he invented hoax after dinner with female friend due to ‘family reasons’: Read what Noida Police says

OpIndia Staff -
Noida police said Atul Agarwal spent a night in an OYO room after his wife called him up and asked him to come home.
Read more
Opinions

If Delhi government was exaggerating oxygen demand, why there was an oxygen crisis in April? All your questions answered

Raju Das -
While oxygen demand in Delhi was exaggerated, the city faced oxygen crisis due to gross mismanagement and inefficiency of Delhi govt
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
555,941FollowersFollow
24,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com