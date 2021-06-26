A day after the Bombay High Court adjourned the hearing on an application filed by actor Kangana Ranaut seeking renewal of her passport to the next week, the ‘Manikarnika’ actress equated her plight with the ban faced by the legendary singer Kishore Kumar during the Emergency period.

On her Instagram account, Kangana Ranaut shared a tweet which about Kishore Kumar’s struggle with the government during the Emergency. “Face of an Emergency sufferer. Kishore Kumar’s songs were banned from AIR and Doordarshan during the Emergency for he had refused to sing for Congress. Till date I find resentment against India’s most popular male singer among Congress supporters,” the tweet read.

When an emergency was imposed in 1975, singer Kishore Kumar was blacklisted from the All India Radio and Doordarshan as the singer had refused to perform at a political rally in Mumbai. Sanjay Gandhi asked Kishore to sing for the event, but the latter refused. Following the snub, the I&B Minister Vidya Charan Shukla, who was considered close to Sanjay Gandhi, banned all Kishore Kumar songs on AIR and Doordarshan.

Alongside the tweet, Kangana shared a message in which she likened her tussle with the government with the ban faced by Kishore Kumar during the emergency. “Yesterday also my passport was not given, because court was too busy to give me permission, yes that’s what they said but when I look back, true art has always put a tough face against fascism,” Kangana wrote.

The Bombay High Court on Friday adjourned the hearing on actor Kangana Ranaut’s interim application seeking renewal of her passport to the next week. A bench of Justices S S Shinde and G A Sanap allowed Ranaut’s counsel, advocate Rizwan Siddiquee, to seek an urgent hearing on the application on Monday, June 28.

Kangana Ranaut approaches Bombay HC after passport authority rejects her renewal request

For the uninitiated, Kangana had approached the Bombay High Court after the passport authority had rejected her renewal request. The actor had last week said she was eager to travel to Budapest for the shoot of her upcoming film. However, the passport authority raised an objection to the renewal of her passport citing an FIR that has been filed against her over alleged hateful tweets.

Meanwhile, Kangana’s co-star, Arjun Rampal has already reached Budapest for the shooting schedule. The film will star Kangana as Agent Agni, who will be seen taking on Arjun, the antagonist. Kangana had recently even shared a still from her movie and expressed her excitement about getting back to work on sets of Dhaakad.