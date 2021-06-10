Thursday, June 10, 2021
Karnataka: After VHP’s protest, govt withdraws decision to pay Muslim clerics from Hindu temple funds

Taking objection to temple funds being allocated elsewhere, the VHP in a memorandum submitted to state Muzrai Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary stated, “The money received from Hindu temples should be utilized for the temples and the welfare of the Hindu community.”

OpIndia Staff
State Muzrai Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary received the memorandum by VHP members in Mangaluru.
After the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) in Dakshina Kannada opposed the Karnataka government’s move to pay allowances as Covid relief to Imams of 41 Mosques and Madrasas from the funds of the Hindu religious endowment department, the state government has put its decision on hold.

A relief package of Rs 3,000 each to imams and muezzins along with the temple priests serving in the ‘C’ category of temples under the Muzrai (Hindu religious endowment department) department was announced recently by the Karnataka government. 

Muzrai Minister Poojary later assured the leaders that the decision will be withdrawn. Issuing an official statement, Poojary informed, “After the requests received from various Hindu organizations, I have instructed the officials to hold all the packages to other religious institutions immediately from the Religious Endowment department.”

“A total of 764 other religious institutions in the state were provided financial assistance by the Hindu Religious Endowment department; the package to these institutions will be put on hold,” he added, as per an Indian Express report.

“Bring mosques and madrasas under the Karnataka Wakf Board to allocate relief funds”

Speaking to Indian Express, VHP divisional secretary Sharan Pumpwell said that additional provisions must be made by the government if they wish to allocate relief funds and allowances. 

The VHP divisional secretary suggested that if the government wants to pay Muslim clerics, it should bring the mosques and madarsas of the Wakf Board under its own control and utilise their funds to benefit Imams.

Pumpwell informed, “Through Hindu Religious Endowment department, the government is providing the relief package to more than 150 mosques and their imams.”

