Kerala Congress President K Sudhakaran hatched a plan to kidnap my children says Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan: Here is the full story

In a sensational disclosure that could spark a major political row in Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has claimed that the newly-coronated Kerala PCC President K Sudhakaran had once planned to kidnap his children.

According to the reports, speaking to reporters on Friday, Vijayan revealed that a former Congress local leader and Sudhakaran’s close friend had called on him at his house in Kannur many years back to warn him about a plan hatched by K Sudhakaran to kidnap his children. The Congress leader had cautioned Vijayan to be careful in the coming days.

The Kerala Chief Minister said that he did not tell anyone, including his wife, as it would frighten her, given his children were still going to school then.

“A Congress leader once met me and said that Sudhakaran was planning to kidnap my children. Sudhakaran’s colleagues themselves have levelled a number of allegations against him. TK Ramakrishnan, the former DCC president, had openly exposed Sudhakaran’s true character to Kerala,” he added.

Vijayan’s statement came after K Sudhakaran in a recent interview had attacked the two-time Kerala Chief Minister. Both Vijayan and Sudhakaran share a long history as they started their political career in the same city Kannur.

Vijayan was beaten up during college days, says Congress leader

In a recent interview, Lok Sabha MP and Kerala Congress President K Sudhakaran had said that during tensions at Brennen College at Thalassery in Kannur, the then Communist leader Vijayan was roughed up by them during a political clash in the campus. Both Vijayan and Sudhakaran were alumni of the Brennen College at Kannur.

However, Vijayan has denied Sudhakaran’s claim that the Congress leaders beat him in the past. Sharing his side of the story, Vijayan said that he was at the college to write exams during the said incident, and following his intervention, Left student workers pulled away Sudhakaran.

“Sudhakaran said things that were factually incorrect. I went to the college to put an end to the clash between KSF and KSU. I was not a student of Brennen college then. That was why that clash came to an end,” Pinarayi Vijayan added.

Vijayan also recollected another incident saying Congress leaders had made some adverse remarks against K Sudhakaran in the past.

Meanwhile, K Sudhakaran has refuted the allegations and said that he would be coming out with his fresh versions in a day or two.

The Congress-strongman from Kannur was recently appointed as the president of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee in a bid to revive the party, which was humiliated by the Communist Party-led Left Democratic Front in the recently held assembly elections. Sudhakaran, who hails from Kannur just as Vijayan, is pipped to challenge the two-times Chief Minister in the coming days.