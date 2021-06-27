An application has been filed before a Mathura Court by Sri Krishna Janmabhumi Mukti Aandolan Samiti, offering the Muslim parties that manage the mosque a larger piece of land if they are willing to demolish the controversial Shahi Idgah Masjid near the Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura.

According to the reports, the Hindu parties, represented by Sri Krishna temple trust and Sri Krishna Janmbhoomi Mukti Andolan Samiti, have put forward a peace proposal to offer a much larger piece of land to the Shahi Idgah Masjid management in Mathura if they accept the offer of shifting the mosque to another place.

The application was filed through advocate Mahendra Pratap Singh before the Civil Judge, Senior Division, Mathura. The plea informed the court that the Idgah masjid was built by Mughal emperor Aurangzeb with the stones of the temple after demolishing the temple.

“There are many stones in which Hindu scriptures are visible and the Mosque was built after destroying the temple on the orders of Aurangzeb.”

Petitioners cite Ram Mandir judgement to settle Krishna Janmabhoomi dispute

The petitioners cited the Supreme Court judgment in the Ayodhya Sri Ram Janmbhoomi case, in which the apex court had granted the land rights to Ram Lalla and had offered a large piece of land to Muslims construct a mosque. The petitioners prayed that the court to the court to consider their application and make it a part of the original suit that was earlier filed last year for the removal of the mosque.

Last year, on September 25, 2020, a suit was filed before the Civil Judge, Senior Division at Mathura, on behalf of child deity Bhagwan Shri Krishna Virajman. The suit that was filed through the next friend of the deity advocate Ranjana Agnihotri and six other plaintiffs prayed to remove the Shahi Idgah Masjid adjacent to the Shri Krishna Temple Complex at Mathura.

The plea had alleged that the Committee of Management of Trust Masjid Idgah, without any authority of law and in utter violation of decree of a court decree, with the help of some Muslims, put up a superstructure and had taken over the land of Katra Keshav Dev belonging to Shree Krishna Janmasthan Trust and the deity.

Krishna Janmabhoomi Nirman Nyas wants to reclaim mosque to build community hall

The Krishna Janmabhoomi Nirman Nyas has been trying to reclaim the four-and-a-half-acre land next to the mosque to use it as a ‘Ranga Manch’ for religious and cultural functions organised by it and the temple authorities.

Ever since the Babri mosque was demolished in 1992, the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has been calling for the “liberation” of Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura and the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi.

Following the Supreme Court verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi case, there has been a growing demand among Hindus to reclaim Kashi and Mathura, along with Ayodhya. Taking back the disputed sites of Kashi Vishwanath temple and Krishna Janmabhoomi temple at Mathura has now become a priority for various Hindu groups in the country.

The Gyanvapi Mosque was built by the Islamic invader Aurangzeb after destroying the original Kashi Vishwanath temple. However, the remnants of the ancient Hindu temple can still be seen on the walls of the Gyanvapi Mosque. The temple was an earlier restoration of the original Kashi Vishwanath temple, which was destroyed and rebuilt several times in history. The current Kashi Vishwanath was built on a site near the Mosque in 1777 by Rani Ahilyabai Holkar.