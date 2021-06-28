Monday, June 28, 2021
Maharashtra: 22 including ex-Bigg Boss contestant detained after Nashik police raids drug party in Igatpuri, cocaine recovered

One of the women arrested is reportedly actress Heena Panchal, who is former contestant at the reality show Bigg Boss Marathi.

22 people including 12 women are detained by Nashik rural police early on Sunday after a raid on drug party in Igatpuri, Maharashtra. Cocaine and other drugs have been recovered by the police. As per reports the 12 women include six models and actresses, most of whom have worked in various web series. There were also two choreographers and one model of Iranian origin.

One of the women arrested is reportedly actress Heena Panchal, who is former contestant at the reality show Bigg Boss Marathi. She had also participated in another dating reality show ‘Mujhse shaadi karoge’.

The 10 men detained are businessmen and one of a bookie as per reports. The police is currently in the process of filing an FIR. Their medical examination has been conducted. The raid was conducted on basis of the tip off they received. The police is also probing prostitution angle in the rave party.

Reports say two villas, Sky Taj Villa and Sky Lagoon Villa were raided by police where birthday party of Mumbai resident Piyush Sethia was underway. The accused have been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. A Nigerian national has also been arrested in Mumbai for questioning in the same case.

Searched termsheena panchal, bigg boss marathi, nashik rave party, nashik drugs party
Maharashtra: 22 including ex-Bigg Boss contestant detained after Nashik police raids drug party in Igatpuri, cocaine recovered

