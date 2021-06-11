In a wedding to be held in Tamil Nadu’s Salem district on Sunday, ‘Mamata Banerjee’ is all set to marry Socialism in the presence of Marxism and Leninism. Yes. You read that right.

Even though this peculiar news report reads like a prank, but it is not one. On June 13 at around 7 AM, the groom AM Socialism, the son of Salem district CPI(M) unit secretary A Mohan, will enter a matrimonial alliance with the bride named Mamta Banerjee, the daughter of a Congress worker K Palanisamy.

Not just it, the groom named Socialism will tie the knot with the bride Mamata Banerjee in the presence of his two siblings – Communism and Leninism.

The bride Mamata Banerjee, a BA English Literature graduate, is related to Socialism. The bride Mamata Banerjee was named after firebrand West Bengal politician, who was once part of the Congress party before forming the All India Trinamool Congress.

“In 1991, when the Soviet Union broke up, reports were published that communism had come to an end. My wife was pregnant, and I was determined to name my first child Communism if it was a son. Communism will not die until the human race exists. Hence, my first son was named so. My second son was named Leninism in memory of Lenin. Communism has to be established for socialism to take shape,” said Mohan, district CPI secretary.

Leninism has a son named Marxism

Apparently, the three brothers had come to the limelight in 2016 when Mohan had contested the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections as a candidate of the People’s Welfare Front, of which the CPI was a member. The identities of his children were revealed in his election affidavit.

Communism is a practising lawyer, while his two siblings – Socialism and Leninism, run a silver jewellery manufacturing unit in Salem. Socialism is the youngest of the three siblings. Both Communism and Leninism are married, and the latter has a son named Marxism.

In fact, the three brothers are happy with their unique names. However, they say that not all attention they drew has been good so far.

“Not just me, my brothers too faced a lot of humiliation because of our names during our school days. In college, however, it attracted many and the reactions were more positive,” said Socialism. However, Socialism is now happy that his soon-to-be wife also has a peculiar name.

“Her parents are Congress sympathisers and named their daughter after Mamata Banerjee (now Trinamool Congress leader and West Bengal chief minister), who worked hard for the Congress more than 20 years ago. I am happy that my bride’s name is also peculiar,” Socialism said.