Friday, June 11, 2021
Home News Reports Mamata Banerjee is all set to marry Socialism in the presence of Communism, Leninism,...
News ReportsVarietyWTF News
Updated:

Mamata Banerjee is all set to marry Socialism in the presence of Communism, Leninism, Marxism. Read details

The bride Mamata Banerjee was named after firebrand West Bengal politician, who was once part of the Congress party before forming the All India Trinamool Congress.

OpIndia Staff
Socialism will marry Mamata Banerjee on June 13
Socialism to wed Mamata Banerjee in presence of Communism, Leninism/ Image Source: FPJ/The Hindu
3

In a wedding to be held in Tamil Nadu’s Salem district on Sunday, ‘Mamata Banerjee’ is all set to marry Socialism in the presence of Marxism and Leninism. Yes. You read that right.

Even though this peculiar news report reads like a prank, but it is not one. On June 13 at around 7 AM, the groom AM Socialism, the son of Salem district CPI(M) unit secretary A Mohan, will enter a matrimonial alliance with the bride named Mamta Banerjee, the daughter of a Congress worker K Palanisamy.

Not just it, the groom named Socialism will tie the knot with the bride Mamata Banerjee in the presence of his two siblings – Communism and Leninism.

The bride Mamata Banerjee, a BA English Literature graduate, is related to Socialism. The bride Mamata Banerjee was named after firebrand West Bengal politician, who was once part of the Congress party before forming the All India Trinamool Congress.

“In 1991, when the Soviet Union broke up, reports were published that communism had come to an end. My wife was pregnant, and I was determined to name my first child Communism if it was a son. Communism will not die until the human race exists. Hence, my first son was named so. My second son was named Leninism in memory of Lenin. Communism has to be established for socialism to take shape,” said Mohan, district CPI secretary.

Leninism has a son named Marxism

Apparently, the three brothers had come to the limelight in 2016 when Mohan had contested the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections as a candidate of the People’s Welfare Front, of which the CPI was a member. The identities of his children were revealed in his election affidavit.

Communism is a practising lawyer, while his two siblings – Socialism and Leninism, run a silver jewellery manufacturing unit in Salem. Socialism is the youngest of the three siblings. Both Communism and Leninism are married, and the latter has a son named Marxism.

In fact, the three brothers are happy with their unique names. However, they say that not all attention they drew has been good so far.

“Not just me, my brothers too faced a lot of humiliation because of our names during our school days. In college, however, it attracted many and the reactions were more positive,” said Socialism. However, Socialism is now happy that his soon-to-be wife also has a peculiar name.

“Her parents are Congress sympathisers and named their daughter after Mamata Banerjee (now Trinamool Congress leader and West Bengal chief minister), who worked hard for the Congress more than 20 years ago. I am happy that my bride’s name is also peculiar,” Socialism said.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsTamil Nadu socialism, Mamata Banerjee wedding, Socialism Communism
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Actor Aisha Sultana booked for sedition, had said Modi govt used COVID-19 as a bio-weapon in Lakshwadeep: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Lakshadweep police registered a case of sedition against Aisha Sultana for claiming that Modi govt had used Covid-19 as a 'bio-weapon'
News Reports

Nusrat Jahan’s ‘invalid marriage’: Nikhil Jain says she had refused to register the marriage, refutes her allegations over property and money

OpIndia Staff -
Asked Nusrat Jahan to register marriage but she avoided, says Nikhil Jain in his statement released today

UP lawyer’s kidnappers confess to police they are associated with Bhim Army, say the plot was hatched in the party office

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Bhim Army members had kidnapped of HC lawyer in UP for Rs 1 crore ransom, caught by police before getting any money

Alt News edits fake fact-check claiming states did not demand decentralisation of vaccine procurement, continues to obfuscate

Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
Alt News edits its ‘fact-check’ to add Rahul Gandhi’s demand on vaccine decentralisation, claims it does not matter and PM Modi is still lying

Farmer protest ‘activists’ confess to raping West Bengal girl in the train and at protest venue: Read details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Main accused in the Tikri border rape case Anil Malik confesses he had raped the Bengal girl in train and farmer protest site

Kerala: Woman confined inside flat by live-in partner, beaten, raped and tortured for weeks

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The woman had managed to flee from the flat and had taken refuge at a friend's house.

Recently Popular

Social Media

The ‘rape culture’ of liberals – How ‘woke’ influencers are openly asking to target ‘Sanghi’ women

OpIndia Staff -
Viral audio clip making rounds on social media shows how all 'woke' celebrities are actually as superficial as their activism.
Read more
Social Media

Former India Today journalist justifies rape culture of ‘liberals’, says rape jokes are okay because man cracking them is gay

OpIndia Staff -
Rape jokes are okay if person cracking is a gay man and subject of jokes are men - Liberal logic.
Read more
News Reports

Kerala: Woman confined inside flat by live-in partner, beaten, raped and tortured for weeks

OpIndia Staff -
The woman had managed to flee from the flat and had taken refuge at a friend's house.
Read more
News Reports

Karnataka: After VHP’s protest, govt withdraws decision to pay Muslim clerics from Hindu temple funds

OpIndia Staff -
The VHP divisional secretary suggested that if the government wants to pay Muslim clerics, it should bring the mosques and madarsas of the Wakf Board under its own control and utilise their funds to benefit Imams.
Read more
News Reports

Christian convert son refuses to cremate Hindu mother, granddaughter travels 1100 km to perform the last rites

OpIndia Staff -
David alias Dharam Pratap Singh refused to perform last rites of his mother as per Hindu customs as he has converted to Christianity
Read more
Opinions

Why a cartoonist imagines ‘gothra’ while reality is ‘halal’ vaccines. Understanding the mindset

Shashank Singh -
You see, Satish Acharya wouldn't really want to be Charlie Hebdo'ed, right?
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
552,088FollowersFollow
24,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com