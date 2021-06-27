Sunday, June 27, 2021
Manipur: Cash reward announced for communities with highest inoculations in Sagolband constituency

In a bid to encourage more vaccination so that people overcome vaccine hesitancy, Sagolband MLA Rajkumar Imo has announced cash prize for communities.

OpIndia Staff
MLA Rajkumar IMO inspects the Bijoy Govindo Centre.
MLA Rajkumar Imo of Sagolband Assembly Constituency, Manipur has announced cash rewards for localities within his constituency to strengthen the inoculation drive.

MLA Imo while on his review visit to Bijoy Govindo Centre announced the mobile vaccination strategy and rewards for inoculation.

“2nd phase of Mass vaccination started at Bijoy Govinda today. Urge everyone to register themselves and get vaccinated. Initiated double strategy of Mobile Vaccination across Sagolband starting from Amudon, where a team will be sent to each locality, enabling everyone to vaccinate am announcing vaccination reward/prize of Rs 50000/, Rs 30000/ and Rs 20000/ for the top three polling/localities which has the best vaccination ratio by the end of August,” Imo said in a Tweet. 

Talking about the need to ‘break the chain’, Imo as per a Imphal Free Press report said, “We have been able to vaccinate more than 50 percent of people in the assembly constituency till now, and we will never be safe till all of us are vaccinated.”

“However, there are some localities which have less vaccination ratio and there will be a push to increase vaccination in those areas, thus a double strategy of mobile vaccination and opening of normal vaccination centres is being taken up,” he added. 

The numbers for reward will be counted till the end of August this year. Imphal West district is currently leading in the vaccination drive with over 1 lakh 55 thousand doses of the Covid-19 vaccine administered to date.

Manipur vaccination drive 

Manipur which has a population of around 27 lakhs and 20 lakhs eligible for the vaccination, the state has administered 6,05,221 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to date. 

As per reports, the Manipur Health authority aims to vaccinate at least 70% of the total eligible population by the end of this year. 

Manipur State Health Society, Dr. N Shyamjai during a media sensitisation program said, “As high as 12,000 doses were administered in a single day in May. So we’re targeting to vaccinate at least 70 percent of the eligible population.”

Manipur CM says ready to tackle third-wave

Inspecting the oxygen plant construction at Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS), Imphal, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh assured that the state is completely prepared to fight the potential third wave of COVID-19.

He also informed that another oxygen plant with a capacity to provide 200 cylinders of medical oxygen is in its completion stage.

Biren Singh added, “The only effective means of avoiding COVID-19 is vaccination. All sections of people should get vaccinated. Some scheming people have been spreading a wild rumour about the efficacy of vaccines, which have been approved by experts. It’s disheartening that many people seem to believe this and are avoiding vaccination. If non-cooperation continues, the government will have to use force and people should not blame the police and the government.”

