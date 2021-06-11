Friday, June 11, 2021
Home News Reports Kerala: Missing for 11 years, Sajitha found living next door with her lover Rehman...
News ReportsVarietyWTF News
Updated:

Kerala: Missing for 11 years, Sajitha found living next door with her lover Rehman in a locked room

Sajitha stayed inside Rehman's room for 11 years without even the knowledge of his family, with Rehman supplying her food and other supplies

OpIndia Staff
2

An 18-year-old girl then who went missing a decade ago was reportedly residing just 500 meters from her parent’s home with her lover in Kerala. In a strange incident, Sajitha (now 29) spent the past decade living in a room with her lover Rehman in Ayalur village in Palakkad while her family gave up hopes of finding her. 

According to the police, Sajitha eloped with Rehman a decade ago but since Rehman couldn’t afford to rent a house, the couple decided to stay at his house, without coming to anyone’s notice. They were found only after they had left Rehman’s house and started living in a rented house in a nearby village.

Nenmara Police Station House Officer Deepa Kumar said, “Their story sounds unusual, but we took the couple to Rehman’s house and they told us how Sajitha had lived secretly in a single room for all these years.”

Rehman made a hole in the wall for Sajitha to step out 

The couple started living together in Rehman’s small room which was well guarded by him. Rehman lived with his parents, sister, and nephew but warned the family members against entering or going near his room. 

Gradually, startled by his anger, his family started avoiding Rehman or venturing near the small room. Rehman skipped work often and spent most of the time inside the room. However, every time he stepped out, he would leave a packet of food for Sajitha. 

Rehman’s elder brother Basheer informed that Rehman worked as a house painter and stayed locked in his room most of the time. “Sometimes he behaved like a mentally deranged person, would turn violent if someone tried to get into his room. He would even take his food in to eat… During the day, as everyone was at work, Rahman and Sajitha would have the house to themselves,” he said.

Rehman also created a small opening in the room through which Sajitha used to step out for a bath and sit outside for a while at night. Since most of the family members stepped out for work regularly, Sajitha remained unnoticed during the day.

While in the room, Sajitha kept herself entertained with a small TV, using earphones.

Sajitha during an interrogation informed police that she would come out of the room through a window and narrated every incident that happened in the house including marriage functions, visitors, and their interesting conversations during the last 11 years.

‘Hide-n-seek’ comes to an end

The 11-year ‘hide-n-seek’ ended in June after Rehman had gone missing in March this year. His family had filed a missing report, and as a police search was going on for him, he was spotted by his brother at a police checkpoint which was set up as part of Covid related lockdown. He then informed that he has been staying with Sajith at a rented house since he went missing.

As per reports, three months ago Sajitha finally left the house and on the very same day Rehman picked up a quarrel with his family members and stomped out. The couple then settled in a nearby village.

When taken to the police station for further inquiry, Rehman revealed that he was living with Sajitha at a rented house nearby. A further probe into the matter led to solving Sajitha’s disappearance 11 years ago. 

The couple was produced in court when Rehman informed that he was afraid of his family objecting to Sajitha and hence kept her hidden for 11-years. However, the court allowed Sajitha to go with Rehman.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Temple vandalised, journalist attacked: Communal violence grips Tiljala, Kolkata, BJP leaders, Bengal Governor share details

OpIndia Staff -
BJP worker, Devdutta Maji, informed that a Shani Kali temple was vandalised by Islamists in broad daylight in Tiljala on Tuesday.
Politics

Journalist close to Congress reveals how it is the Sonia Gandhi factor that is stopping several rebels from calling it quits, Rahul Gandhi absent

OpIndia Staff -
According to writer Rasheed Kidwai, Sonia Gandhi is attempting to mitigate the damage by keeping dissident leaders soldered to the party

Former POTUS Trump tells Biden not to ‘fall asleep’ during meeting with Russian President Putin

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
In the run-up to last year’s presidential campaign, Former POTUS Donald Trump had nicknamed Joe Biden as "Sleepy Joe" and had repeatedly claimed that Biden's mental health was in decline.

After Jitin Prasad’s exit, Congress desperately tries to keep Sachin Pilot in the party: Here is what happened

Politics OpIndia Staff -
After the exit of Jitin Prasada from Congress, the high command of the party has sprung into action to ensure Sachin Pilot does not exit as well

Actor Aisha Sultana booked for sedition, had said Modi govt used COVID-19 as a bio-weapon in Lakshwadeep: Details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Lakshadweep police registered a case of sedition against Aisha Sultana for claiming that Modi govt had used Covid-19 as a 'bio-weapon'

Nusrat Jahan’s ‘invalid marriage’: Nikhil Jain says she had refused to register the marriage, refutes her allegations over property and money

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Asked Nusrat Jahan to register marriage but she avoided, says Nikhil Jain in his statement released today

Recently Popular

Social Media

The ‘rape culture’ of liberals – How ‘woke’ influencers are openly asking to target ‘Sanghi’ women

OpIndia Staff -
Viral audio clip making rounds on social media shows how all 'woke' celebrities are actually as superficial as their activism.
Read more
News Reports

Kerala: Woman confined inside flat by live-in partner, beaten, raped and tortured for weeks

OpIndia Staff -
The woman had managed to flee from the flat and had taken refuge at a friend's house.
Read more
Social Media

Former India Today journalist justifies rape culture of ‘liberals’, says rape jokes are okay because man cracking them is gay

OpIndia Staff -
Rape jokes are okay if person cracking is a gay man and subject of jokes are men - Liberal logic.
Read more
Opinions

Dehumanising ‘Sanghis’ and weaponisation of sex: Why the defence of the ‘hate sex’ audio by one of the women present is problematic

Nupur J Sharma -
The entire idea is about dehumanisation of political adversaries. Once adversaries have been sufficiently dehumanised, all manners of crimes against them are justifiable.
Read more
News Reports

Christian convert son refuses to cremate Hindu mother, granddaughter travels 1100 km to perform the last rites

OpIndia Staff -
David alias Dharam Pratap Singh refused to perform last rites of his mother as per Hindu customs as he has converted to Christianity
Read more
News Reports

Karnataka: After VHP’s protest, govt withdraws decision to pay Muslim clerics from Hindu temple funds

OpIndia Staff -
The VHP divisional secretary suggested that if the government wants to pay Muslim clerics, it should bring the mosques and madarsas of the Wakf Board under its own control and utilise their funds to benefit Imams.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
552,136FollowersFollow
24,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com