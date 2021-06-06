Monday, June 7, 2021
Ekta Kapoor alleges child rape accusations against Pearl V Puri are false, Mumbai Police refutes her claims

Apart from Ekta Kapoor, popular television celebrities including Hina Khan, Nia Sharma, Aly Goni, Karishma Tanna and many more also have come out in support of

OpIndia Staff
Ekta Kapoor, Pearl V Puri
Television actor Pearl V Puri, best known for his role in the Hindi television serial Naagin 3, was arrested on June 4 in an alleged rape case of a minor, sending ripples in the television industry. The actor along with five others was taken into custody by the Malad police for interrogation.

Post his arrest, several of his colleagues came out in support of the actor including Indian television producer Ekta Kapoor. Taking to social media, Kapoor had claimed that Pearl Puri had been falsely accused in the rape case of a minor and that the case was made up by the victim’s father to win an ongoing custody battle for their child.

Reacting to Kapoor’s allegations, Vasai DCP Sanjay Kumar Patil, who is handling the case, informed in a press conference that the accusations against Pearl are not baseless and that they have enough proof.

“No, the accusations are not false. His name has come up in the investigation. There is evidence against him. That is why the police has arrested him. The truth will be decided in the trial,” DCP Patil clarified. 

The officer also revealed that the case was filed by the victim’s father who claimed the incident happened on the sets of a show being shot in Naigaon in 2019. It is said that the victim’s mother was also a part of the same show.

“The victims’ statement was recorded and a medical examination was also done. Her statement was also recorded under CrPC 164. The accused was arrested as he had a role in the incident,” added the DCP. 

Ekta Kapoor claimed Puri being dragged into the matter

Ekta Kapoor in her Instagram post claimed that the actor was being falsely accused by the victim’s father. Her post read, “Will I support a child molester…or a molester of any kind? But what I witnessed from last night to now, was the absolute low in human depravity. How can humanity go to this level? How can people who are upset with each other, drag a third person into their own fight? How can a human being take on another human being and do this?”

Putting out more information, Kapoor wrote, “After various calls with the child‘s/girl’s mother, who openly said that Pearl was not involved and it’s her husband trying to create stories to keep her child and prove that a working mother on a set cannot take care of her kid. If this is true then it is wrong on so many levels,” she added.

“Using an extremely important movement like ‘Me Too’ frivolously, to get your own agendas met with and mentally torturing a child and making an innocent person guilty. I have no right to decide, the courts will decide who is right & wrong. My opinion only comes from what the girl’s mother said to me last night & that is – Pearl is innocent …and it is very very sad if people are using various tactics to prove working mothers are unable to take care of their children, because there are predators on the set,” she added.

TV celebrities come in support of Pearl Puri

Apart from Ekta Kapoor, popular television celebrities including Hina Khan, Nia Sharma, Aly Goni, Karishma Tanna and many more also have come out in support of the Naagin 3 actor. 

Actor Nia Sharma took to Instagram to register her protest against fake allegations. Her post read, “Actor Nia Sharma wrote on Instagram, “Rape is not a joke, no excuse, no means to come at someone to satisfy a bruised ego. Rape and molestation stories are terrifying and far beyond imagination in India. The real victims die, their stories go unheard, their families are waiting for justice all their lives. Do not belittle them. Do not make a mockery of it. Rape allegations cannot fu**ing be used at will. It Cannot. It should not. @pearlvpuri sorry it happened to you.”

Pearl Puri’s colleague Surbhi Jyoti tweeted, “I have worked with him. I know him very well. He is a very nice and humble human being. I stand with him. #istandwithpearl #letthetruthprevail @pearlvpuri.” Aly Goni said that he is the sweetest guy and said that the news cannot be true. On similar lines, Hina Khan too took to her Instagram stories and said that he is one of the kindest souls.

Actor Krystle D’Souza also extended her support saying, “I know @pearlvpuri and he is one of the nicest boys I’ve met in our tv industry. A thorough gentleman. Please don’t jump to conclusions on baseless allegations. Let’s wait for the truth to come out. #istandwithpearl #PearlVPuri.”

Pearl Puri has been sent to 14-day judicial custody. 

