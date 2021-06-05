Television actor Pearl V Puri, best known for his role in the Hindi television serial Naagin 3, has been arrested last night on June 4 in an alleged rape case. The actor and five others have been taken into custody by the Malad police and are being interrogated.

They have been booked under Sections 376 AB (Punishment for rape on woman under 12 years of age) of the Indian Penal Code, and Sections 4, 8, 12, 19 and 21 under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

The actor was arrested in a 2019 case, where the victim’s father had registered a complaint against six people for allegedly sexually assaulting his then 5-year-old daughter, in the pretext of getting her work in Television. The identity of the accused had not been revealed at the time the investigation began.

“The victim identified the accused recently, and after recording her statement, the accused has been arrested. After the identification of the accused, we have taken him into custody for further investigation,” said Sanjay Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Zone of Mira Bhayandar, Vasai.

The police said that the victim confirmed that she was initially raped in a car and then repeatedly raped by the accused involved.

He added that the accused would be produced in court later today.

Actors come out in support of TV actor Pearl V Puri

Following his arrest, a slew of celebrities from the television industry have come out in favour of the actor. Anita Hassanandani, Pearl’s former co-star, has come out in support of him. She wrote a post claiming that the charges levelled against Pearl are false and that the truth will be revealed soon.

She took to Instagram and showed support for the actor with a post that read, “Woke up to some nonsensical news bout @pearlvpuriI know him! It is NOT true … canNOT be true…. all lies. I’m sure there is more to it. And the truth will be out soon. Love you @pearlvpuri #ISTANDWITHPEARL“.

Indian television actress, Krystle D’Souza, known for portraying Jeevika Vadhera in ‘Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai’ too took to Instagram to write a post in support of the actor.

Soon #Istandwithpearl started trending on the social media site.

Pearl V Puri rose to fame after appearing in Ekta Kapoor’s films Naagin 3 (2018–19) and Bepanah Pyaar (2019–20).

He made his acting debut in the 2013 TV drama Dil Ki Nazar Se Khoobsurat and has since appeared in films such as Phir Bhi Na Maane…Badtameez Dil, Meri Saasu Maa, and Naagarjuna – Ek Yoddha. In Brahmarakshas 2, he played a pivotal role.