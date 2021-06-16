Wednesday, June 16, 2021
Home News Reports Netizens demand action against Bollywood entertainer Swara Bhasker for peddling fake news and defaming...
CrimeNews ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

Netizens demand action against Bollywood entertainer Swara Bhasker for peddling fake news and defaming ‘Jai Shri Ram’

Swara claimed that she can hear the alleged accused 'forcing' the old man to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' in a video where the audio was muted.

OpIndia Staff
Netizens demand action against Swara Bhaskar for peddling fake news
Image via Political keeda
5

In a first-of-its-kind move, the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has filed an FIR against Twitter and eight others in connection with a video of a Muslim man being thrashed and propelling fake news using the video on social media. 

The FIR names Alt News co-founder Muhammed Zubair who was the first one to upload the muted video of the incident later falsely claiming that the victim was made to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ while being thrashed. 

Fanning the fake narrative initiated by the self-proclaimed ‘fact-checkers’, journalists and leftist personalities such as Rana Ayyub, Saba Naqvi and Congress leaders like Salman Nizami and Maskoor Usmani furthered the propaganda. All the aforementioned along with the leftist media portal The Wire, have been named in the FIR. 

However, Bollywood entertainer Swara Bhasker who has not been named in the FIR has been deflecting her role in spreading this fake news. Now claiming that she is a Hindu, Bhasker as usual demands every Hindu to feel ashamed as the prime accused allegedly belongs to a Gujjar community, whitewashing the crimes of others involved.

Using an utterly derogatory language, Bhasker continued to further her claims. “RW & Sanghis vomiting on my timeline ‘coz Ghaziabad police named 3 Muslims. Jackasses the prime accused is literally a Pravesh Gujjar. The man is on camera forcing the old man to chant #JaiShriRam Yes it is a desecration of my God and my religion and I’m ashamed.. as shud you be,” she said in a Tweet.

Swara claimed that she can hear the alleged accused ‘forcing’ the old man to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ in a video where the audio was muted.

It is imperative to note that still, no video has emerged with audio where the perpetrators can be heard forcing the victim to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram.’

The netizens, however, demand strict action against Bhasker for not only propagating false news, defaming the Hindu religious slogan ‘Jai Shri Ram’ but also concealing the crimes of the accused from the Muslim community, falsely giving communal colours to a petty crime. 

Netizens demand action

Indian filmmaker Ashoke Pandit tagging the UP Police has demanded strict action against Bhasker for inciting communal violence.

A Twitter handle by the name Amit Singh sharing a copy of the Ghaziabad police statement has demanded Bhasker’s arrest.

Another netizen by the name Nishant informed that the Gujjar community comprises of Muslims too. Raising a valid question he asked, “where did she (Swara Bhasker) hear Jai Shri Ram in muted video?”

Sumesh, a Twitter handle has tagged Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath to bring to his notice that the entertainer is still promulgating the fake news.

Another user remarked that Freedom of Speech can be misused for furthering a personal propaganda.

Mohammed Zubair of Alt News deletes the video

Meanwhile, after being slapped with an FIR for spreading fake news to incite communal hatred, Zubair took to Twitter to announce that he has deleted the video pertaining to the incident as the ‘facts didn’t add up’.

Uttar Pradesh CM taking cognizance of the matter had responded sharply to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s attempt to be a party to spreading the lie.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsSwara Bhaskar news, Swara Bhaskar fake news, Swara Bhaskar case
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Social Media

As UP Police file FIR over fake news, Twitter loses immunity shield it had in India. Can now be prosecuted for content

OpIndia Staff -
The loss of intermediary status could mean that its top executives, including the country managing director, may now face police questioning and criminal liability under IPC over "unlawful" and "inflammatory" content posted on the platform by any user.
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: FIR against The Wire, Alt News cofounder Zubair, Rana Ayyub, Twitter and others for fake ‘hate crime’. Details

Anurag -
The UP Police in its FIR stated that the accused tried to fan communal discord by spreading fake news that an elderly Muslim man was beaten up and forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'

Gold hallmarking mandatory from today, first phase to be initiated in 256 districts. Details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Mandatory hallmarking will protect the public against lower caratage and ensure consumers are not cheated while buying gold ornaments.

As Yogi Sarkar lodges FIR against Twitter, 8 others, Alt News co-founder Zubair deletes fake hate crime video: Details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The UP Govt has initiated action against Twitter for failing to take down tweets that spread misinformation about a crime in the state.

Yogi Adityanath slams Rahul Gandhi for spreading fake news, tells him to stop defaming UP citizens: Here’s what he said

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has slammed former Congress president Rahul Gandhi for spreading fake news.

Government debunks propaganda article published in The Hindu on the surge in FDI inflows for 2020-21: Details

Media OpIndia Staff -
GoI has debunked the propaganda article published in The Hindu on 2 June 2021 over the surge in FDI inflows

Recently Popular

Entertainment

Salman Khan’s ‘Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai’ earns Rs 17,792 over three days from two theatres in Maharashtra: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Citing low occupancy, the theatres screening Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai have reduced number of its daily shows
Read more
News Reports

As Yogi Sarkar lodges FIR against Twitter, 8 others, Alt News co-founder Zubair deletes fake hate crime video: Details

OpIndia Staff -
The UP Govt has initiated action against Twitter for failing to take down tweets that spread misinformation about a crime in the state.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Here is the truth about the land deal by Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra and how the allegations by likes of AAP are baseless

Nupur J Sharma -
Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra and its head Champat Rai bought an additional piece of land for the purposes of additional construction to facilitate pilgrims who would be travelling to Ayodhya
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

How Alt News cofounder Mohammed Zubair communalised a petty quarrel and tried to defame ‘Jai Shri Ram’

OpIndia Staff -
It must be pointed out that the video of the assault does not contain any audio, which can verify the claim that Saifi was coerced into chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' or 'Ram Ram'
Read more
Sports

Nikhil Kamath disregarded Viswanathan Anand’s request to not use his name in public communication after cheating, says grandmaster’s wife

OpIndia Staff -
Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath recently apologised for using unfair means to defeat Chess grandmaster Vishwanathan Anand
Read more
OpIndia Scoops

British Pakistani rapper Frenzo Harami spews venom on Hindus. Here is what we know about him

Anurag -
Pakistan-born British rapper, who used to sell drugs before becoming a rapper, spoke the language of terrorists, used Gaumutra jibe
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
553,485FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com