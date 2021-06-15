Yogi Adityanath has slammed former Congress president Rahul Gandhi for spreading fake news and attempting to slander the Hindu community over a recent incidence of crime in Uttar Pradesh. ‘Liberals’ and Islamist apologists were caught communalising a random crime in order to malign the slogan of ‘Jai Shri Ram’.

The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh told Rahul Gandhi, “The first lesson of Lord Shri Ram is – “Speak the truth” which you have never done in life.” He proceeded to add, “You should be ashamed that even after the police revealed the truth, you are spreading poison in society. You are shaming humanity in your greed of power. Stop humiliating and defaming the people of Uttar Pradesh.”

Source: Twitter

The admonishment by Yogi Adityanath came after the Wayanad MP took to Twitter to share a screenshot of a news clipping to claim that an elderly Muslim man in Ghaziabad was beaten up for refusing to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’. The claim, which was first shared by pro-Congress ‘fact-checker’ Alt News cofounder Mohammed Zubair was debunked by Ghaziabad Police late last night.

The Ghaziabad Police had said that the ‘victim’ Abdul Samad Saifi was allegedly beaten up by people known to him after an occult amulet he had prepared for one of them did not work as per them. Accused Parvesh Gujjar, Adil and Kallu were arrested on Monday while efforts were on to nab Arif and Poli.

The religion of some of the accused were enough to prove that it was not a communal crime as ‘liberals’ and Islamist apologists on social media had alleged. However, hours after the crime ws debunked, Rahul Gandhi continued to peddle the fictional narrative.