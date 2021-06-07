Pakistan senator Raja Zafar-ul-Haq was recently found boasting about the fact that Pakistani army is training Hamas terrorists to carry out attacks. He said that the Pakistan army has a commando unit stationed in Gaza. This claim comes in the backdrop of Israel-Palestine violent conflict over the Sheikh Jarrah property dispute.

In the video, he could be heard saying, “In 1981 when I met Abu Jihad, he said that whenever there is a conflict with Israel, the ones who fight the bravest are the ones who have been trained in Pakistan. And they have been given military training. Even now it is happening.”

Abu Jihad, known as ‘Jihad’s father’, was a Palestine leader and top aide of Palestine Liberation Organisation’s Yasser Arafat.

Zafar-ul-Haq serves as the Chairman of Pakistan Muslim League (N) and was also Pakistan’s ambassador to Egypt.