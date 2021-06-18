Friday, June 18, 2021
Home News Reports Pakistan foreign minister supports Taliban, insinuates present Afghan Govt and India are responsible for...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

Pakistan foreign minister supports Taliban, insinuates present Afghan Govt and India are responsible for terrorism and violence

"Again, if you try and create this impression that the violence is high because of Taliban...again, that would be an exaggeration", said Qureshi, batting for the Islamic extremist outfit that has killed thousands of people in Afghanistan.

OpIndia Staff
Pak foreign minister bats for the Taliban in an interview with Afghanistan's Tolo News
1

Recently, in an interview with Afghanistan’s Tolo News, the outspoken Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi stirred up a hornet’s nest by absolving the Taliban, the Islamic extremist outfit originating in Afghanistan, from the violent offensives it has carried out against the people of Afghanistan and instead accusing India and Afghanistan of “carrying out terrorist activities” in the country.

Pakistan foreign minister gives a clean chit to Taliban

According to the excerpts of the interview posted on Tolo News’ official Twitter handle, when the anchor, Lotfullah Najafizada questions Qureshi about the incontrovertible fact that the Taliban are responsible for a series of bombings and targeted assassinations of government officials, Qureshi tries to give a clean chit to the extremist group by saying: “Who’s responsible for that? Again, if you try and create this impression that the violence is high because of Taliban…again, that would be an exaggeration. Why do I say that? Aren’t there other elements over there who are playing the role of a spoiler.”

When the journalist asks if not Taliban, who else is then responsible for the violence and killings in Afghanistan, the Pakistan PM responds: “Daesh, like forces within Afghanistan… who gain from the war economy, who want to perpetuate their power, who are not seeing beyond their nose and just want to hang on to power.”

Qureshi insinuated that the current Afghan government is responsible for the violence in Afghanistan.

It is important to note here that in recent years, the tension between Afghanistan and Pakistan has increased due to Pakistan’s continued support of the Taliban.

India uses “your [Afghan] soil against us”: Shah Mahmood Qureshi to Tolo News

While speaking about India presence in Afghanistan, the Pakistan minister goes on to rehash the same lie his government has persistently peddled.

Giving an extremely ludicrous argument to back his claim, Qureshi opines that considering India does not share borders with Afghanistan, its presence should not have been as predominant as it is now. India’s presence in Afghanistan is “larger than it ought to be as it does not share borders with Afghanistan.”

Furthermore, asked how many Indian consulates there are in Afghanistan, Qureshi replies: “Well, on paper, perhaps four.”

“No, I’m saying we feel that, at times, you don’t share a border with India. Obviously, you have sovereign relations and you have bilateral relations, and you have every right to have sovereign and bilateral relations with India. You have trade with India, they come and carry out development work there, that’s completely fine with us. But at times we feel that their presence is perhaps larger than it ought to be because they…don’t share a border with you,” argues Qureshi.

He adds that if India uses “your [Afghan] soil against us”, it bothers him at a personal level. To this, when the anchor questions the Pak Foreign Minister to throw light on how India is using Afghan soil for anti-Pakistan activities, he says: “Yes, they are…By carrying out terrorist activities.”

Pakistan foreign ministers says that if Afghanistan and Pakistan want to coexist then the former has to recognise the Durand Line as an international border

Asked about his opinion on Pakistan’s relations with Afghanistan, Pakistani FM Qureshi says that if Afghanistan and Pakistan want to “move ahead as good neighbours and coexist, then the Durand Line should be recognized as an international border”.

When asked whether Pakistan has had discussions pertaining to this issue with the Afghan Govt, the Pakistan minister, despite knowing that Afghanistan thinks otherwise, says that there is no room for discussion as it is an established fact that the Durand Line is the International border between the two neighbouring countries.

The Durand Line controversy

For the uninitiated, the Durand Line carved out in 1893 between British-ruled India and Afghanistan’s Amir Abdur Rahman Khan as an attempt to improve relations and exchange between the two countries, has always been an issue of conflict between the two Islamic countries. Though Pakistan claims that Durand Line is a well established international border, Afghanistan has never accepted it. Afghanistan claims a significant portion of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces in Pakistan based on the fact that though they were claimed by Pakistan at the time of its formation, however, they used to be a part of Afghanistan and the ethnic groups of Balochs and Pashtuns have been partitioned.

Afghanistan had also demanded in 1947 that the Pashtuns should be given the right of self-determination. The demand was ignored by both the British and Pakistan at that time.

One claim that Afghanistan often uses to assert its position over the Durand Line is that the border drawn by the British was valid for 100 years, and its validity has expired. Another claim that Afghanistan makes is that the legitimacy of the border ended with Pakistan’s formation as the agreement was between India and Afghanistan and not with Pakistan.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsPakistan foreign minister, Shah Mehmood Qureshi Tolo News, Afghanistan peace process
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

‘Being targeted because I am Muslim’: SP leader Umed Idris plays victim card after giving Ghaziabad incident a communal spin

OpIndia Staff -
SP leader Umed Idris was booked by Ghaziabad police on May 17 for giving the Loni incident a communal spin in his Facebook video.
News Reports

4 arrested in Hiranandani society fake vaccine scam, Tips Films, another production house were duped too: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
4 persons have been arrested by the Kandivali Police in the fake vaccination drive case. They have been sent to judicial custody till June 25.

Mukul Roy refuses to resign from assembly after defecting to TMC, Suvendu Adhikari petitions the speaker to disqualify him

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Suvendu Adhilkari asks assembly speaker to disqualify Mukul Roy as per anti-defection law after Roy quite BJP to join TMC

‘Muslims must kill 4-6 persons before dying’: Congress’ new minority cell head Imran Pratapgarhi and his hate-filled ‘shayari’. Details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The newly appointed Congress minority cell head Imran Pratapgarhi is believed to be the favourite of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

FT refers to India as the ‘weakest link’ in the Quad. How their quoted expert denies conclusion and how they got it massively wrong

Opinions Shashank Bharadwaj -
Quoting a few experts in foreign policy, FT declared that India is the 'weakest link' of the informal alliance as it had failed to provide necessary vaccines to the nations as it had agreed to in the Quad summit that was held in March.

UP: Woman alleges harassment, obscene messages by police officer in Sultanpur, SP orders investigation. Details of the case

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
After the case was highlighted on the social media, Sultanpur police have informed that they have suspended a constable involved in the case and the accused inspector has been ordered to report at the police lines.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Pakistani audience go ballistic over Zee5 web series featuring Muslim girl-Indian Hindu boy love story, call it ‘haram’

OpIndia Staff -
The Pakistani web series features the love story between a Pakistani Muslim girl and Indian Hindu boy who have both lost their fathers to the conflict between the two nations.
Read more
Social Media

Dhruv Rathee fans mark YouTuber Karolina Goswami for targeted harassment after she exposed his lies

OpIndia Staff -
After Karolina Goswami pointed out the factual errors and mistakes in the Dhruv Rathee video, Rathee's supporters have been harassing and abusing Goswami.
Read more
News Reports

AAP celebrates Delhi’s new architectural marvel, the Moti Nagar speed breaker

OpIndia Staff -
AAP's Moti Nagar MLA has recently inaugurated a speed breaker, along with dozens of supporters flouting social distancing norms.
Read more
News Reports

Ghaziabad fake hate crime case: Unmuted video of elderly man seconds before he was beaten up released. Watch

OpIndia Staff -
In the video, Abdul can be heard admitting that one Intezar sent some people to him to make the 'tabeez' (occult amulet) and put them in his spell as he had some work from them.
Read more
Media

Republic TV issues statement over Arnab Goswami’s disappearance from the news network: Here is what they said

OpIndia Staff -
Arnab Goswami was last seen on May 2 during a discussion on West Bengal assembly polls. He will make a return on Monday.
Read more
News Reports

Virtual hearing embarrassment: Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi caught attending the court proceedings without pants

OpIndia Staff -
Abhishek Manu Singhvi was caught attending court proceedings in boxer shorts when one of the screens accidentally fell off and showed the naked legs of the senior advocate
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
554,357FollowersFollow
24,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com