Tuesday, June 1, 2021
Home News Reports Pakistan: Geo News anchor Hamid Mir taken off air for exposing the Pakistan army's...
FeaturedNews ReportsPoliticsWorld
Updated:

Pakistan: Geo News anchor Hamid Mir taken off air for exposing the Pakistan army’s atrocity on journalists. Here is what he said

"Now, if you (Pakistan military) enter our homes with guns and tanks, then, we may not retaliate in the same manner. But, we will reveal your heavily-guarded secrets. And we will reveal whose wife shot whom and who was General Rani in this case," Hamid Mir had warned after the attack on a fellow journalist.

OpIndia Staff
Pakistani media Geo News 'bans' anchor Hamid Mir from his own show: Details
Hamid Mir (left), CoAS Qamar Javed Bajwa (right), images via 10Bn News and ET
1

In yet another attack on press freedom in Pakistan, a prominent news anchor and journalist Hamid Mir has been taken off air over his critical remarks against the ISI and the Pakistani military establishment. Mir, who works at Geo News, lashed out at the military during a protest on Friday (May 28) after one Pakistani journalist named Asad Ali Toor was attacked and nearly killed at his Islamabad home.

Geo News has confirmed to BBC Urdu that the veteran journalist has been sent on leave for some time and that he will not be hosting the popular program, ‘Capital Talk’ from May 31 onwards. While speaking about the development on Monday, Hamid Mir tweeted, “Nothing new for me. I was banned twice in the past. Lost jobs twice. Survived assassination attempts but cannot stop raising voice for the rights given in the constitution. This time I m ready for any consequences and ready to go to any extent because they are threatening my family.”

In another tweet, the veteran journalist said, “I told them if they arrest the persons who attacked Asad Toor then I am ready to apologize, let alone issue an explanation.” It must be mentioned that Mir’s show has been shelved twice, once in 2007 and once in 2014 for speaking out against the then ISI Chief General Zaheer Ul Islam over a terror attack.

Attack on Pakistani journalist

Last Tuesday (May 25), a Pakistani journalist named Asad Ali Toor was attacked at his residence in Islamabad by three unidentified assailants. In a statement, Toor informed that the attack took place at around 11 o’clock in the morning. When he heard the doorbell, the journalist rushed to open the door. The assailants barged into his apartment at gunpoint and threatened him to step back. They further intimidated him of death if he tried to escape.

The journalist was then reportedly dragged to his bedroom and then brutally assaulted and gagged by the three unidentified men. Toor recounted, “They threw me on the floor hard and told me not to make a sound or they would shoot me. One of the attackers started hitting me repeatedly on the elbows with his pistol butt…I tried to scream but no sound came out.”

According to the journalist, the assailants identified themselves as members of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). The attackers questioned him about his source of ‘funding’ and coerced him to shout slogans denouncing Israel, India, and Afghanistan. He was asked to praise Pakistan as he had always been critical of the military establishment in the country.

Hamid Mir’s outburst against the Pakistani military establishment

On Friday, during a large gathering of Pakistani journalists for showing solidarity with Asad Ali Toor, Hamid Mir threatened to reveal the secrets of the military establishment. “Now, if you (Pakistan army establishment) enter our homes with guns and tanks, then, we may not retaliate in the same manner. But, we will reveal your heavily-guarded secrets. And we will reveal whose wife shot whom and who was General Rani in this case,” he warned.

It is believed that ISI Chief General Faiz Hameed had an affair with Aroosa Alam, the daughter of General Rani (the mistress of late Pakistani General Yahya Khan). On learning about the affair, Hameed’s wife had reportedly shot him. Aroosa Alam also maintains a good relationship with Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. “If you ever enter our houses, then, we will tell the world why did your wife fire bullets at you,” Mir added.

“If you are a man of courage, then, publicly acknowledge that you ambushed the house of Asad Ali Toor. But you are such shameless and cowardly that you cannot accept it. Instead, you claim that he was beaten by the brother of one girl. We are up against a cowardly enemy which believes that we don’t know them. We know who you’re,” he emphasised. Hamid Mir further stated that the establishment is miffed at the media for not giving in to their demands of establishing diplomatic relations with Israel and India.

Hamid Mir has been critical of Pakistani army over ‘forced disapperances’

While speaking to Voice of America (VOA) in July last year, Pakistani journalist Hamid Mir hinted at the role of the Pakistan army and its Intelligence agency ISI in masterminding the abduction of fellow journalist Matiullah Jan. At the very onset, Mir accused the Inspector General (IG) of deliberately not appearing before the Supreme Court of Pakistan in a bid to avoid furnishing the CCTV footage which indicates the role of ‘non-civilian authority’ in the forced disappearance of the journalist.

“IG did not come to Court because he knew that the Chief Justice will ask him to produce the footage of safe city cameras. In the footage, it was clearly visible that Matiullah Jan was abducted from outside a school by people who were dressed in police uniforms. They had even used a police car for the operation. They wanted to give the impression that it was executed by the cops. However, the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) has refuted claims of any police involvement in the case. According to my information, the civilian government, civilian agencies, or the Islamabad police have no role in his abduction.”

Hamid Mir informed that he was too unsure about the role of ‘non-civilian’ authority in the forced disappearance of Matiullah Jan, until segments of his show were ‘censored’ by those who have been ‘historically’ accused of executing such abductions. “The last segment of my show was about Matiullah Jan wherein I talked with Ijaz Shah since he was the first to retrieve the CCTV footage. … First, they edited the opening remarks about the journalist’s disappearance. Then, I learned that more such cuts are being made to the show. And this was done on the behest of a non-civilian authority… The story became crystal clear to me… The accused are those who have been involved in such incidents even in the past,” he had emphasized.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsHamid Mid Pakistan, Fauji house pakistan, Pakistan military
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Pakistan: Geo News anchor Hamid Mir taken off air for exposing the Pakistan army’s atrocity on journalists. Here is what he said

OpIndia Staff -
We are up against a cowardly enemy which believes that we don't know them. We know who you are," Hamid Mir had criticised the Pakistani military establishment recently.
News Reports

Union Minister Hardeep S Puri slams ex-IAS officers’ open letter on Central Vista project, fumes over ‘superstitious belief’ comment

Anurag -
Puri said, “These are not educated fools but a disgrace to the country.” He further added, “I will not put my signatures on a letter that talks about superstitious belief.”

UP govt orders genome sequencing to study virus mutation to be better prepared for the next waves of pandemic

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
In an attempt to enhance health infrastructure ahead of the third wave which is said to affect children, CM Yogi Adityanath has directed the health department to complete the setting up of pediatric ICUs (PICU) and mini PICUs in hospitals by June 20 along with other measures.

6-year-old Kashmiri girl’s cute appeal to ‘Modi Sahab’ gets online class load reduced

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The video went viral on social media, winning hearts, bringing a smile to everyone's face amid the gloom and doom of the pandemic.

‘Not possible to cremate dead bodies quietly,’ Yogi refutes allegations of Covid data fudging, explains tradition of Jal Pravah

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Yogi Adityanath spoke on varied issues, from Covid to the recently concluded gram panchayat polls in an interview with Economic Times.

UP: ‘On sale’ signs put outside homes as Dalits consider fleeing Noorpur citing persecution by hooligans from Muslim community, police denies claims of migration

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Noorpur is a Muslim-majority village in Western Uttar Pradesh with 125 Hindu families and about 800 Muslim families.

Recently Popular

Cricket

‘Vegan’ Virat Kohli reveals he has eggs in his diet, netizens amused

OpIndia Staff -
Virat Kohli had turned vegan in 2018 where he had said he gave up meat, milk, eggs to improve his fitness.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

‘Rats of Shah Dola’: How hundreds of children in the Islamic State of Pakistan are forcefully deformed and exploited as beggars

OpIndia Staff -
In the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the microcephalic children find refuge at the shrine of Shah Daula in Varedia but are deformed and exploited to beg
Read more
Entertainment

Kartik Aryan dropped from another movie after Dostana 2 and Freddie, reports say Karan Johar may have ‘influenced’ decision

OpIndia Staff -
Kartik Aryan has lost yet another project after Karan Johar’s Dostana 2 and Shah Rukh Khan’s production, Freddie.
Read more
Media

Washington Post journalist deletes his racist tweet against Indians, blocks everyone who calls out his racism

OpIndia Staff -
Washington Post's Dave Weigel's problematic tweets raise eyebrows, netizens call out the racism.
Read more
Crime

House aides of Sushant Singh Rajput turn witnesses in drugs case against Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and others

OpIndia Staff -
House aides of Sushant Singh Rajput have turned witnesses in a case against actress Rhea Chakraborty and others.
Read more
News Reports

Aligarh empty vaccine case: Initial investigation reveals nurse Niha Khan had criminal mindset, could hamper vaccination drive. Details

OpIndia Staff -
Niha Khan confessed to inserting injections inside the body of the vaccine recipients but taking them out without releasing the vaccine.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
550,217FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com