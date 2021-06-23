Pakistan: Blast near terrorist leader Hafiz Saeed’s house in Lahore leaves 2 dead, 12 injured

A blast near Islamist terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba cofounder Hafiz Saeed’s house left two people dead and 12 injured. As per Pakistani media, his house has also sustained damage. The blast has left a huge crater and damaged nearby windows.

Investigations are on whether the blast was due to pipeline burst or cylinder or it was just an inadvertent bomb blast near terrorist leader’s home.

An eyewitness told Geo News that an unidentified individual parked a motorcycle near the house which later exploded. The area has been cordoned off and further investigation is on.

As of now, four people are shifted to hospital.