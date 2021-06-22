Pakistan planning to infiltrate farmer agitation to spread unrest on June 26: Details

Ahead of the large scale demonstration planned by the agitating ‘farmers’ on June 26, reports are coming in that Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI is planning to infiltrate these demonstrations to create unrest in India.

As per a News18 report, the Sanyukta Kisan Morcha had planned to demonstrate outside the Raj Bhawans of various states on 26th June, 2021. It is an organisation which has 40 farmer groups under it. As per the report, Pakistan plans to infiltrate these protests and provoke the security agencies to take action against the farmers which could lead to escalated tensions.

The report further states that the ISI has been trying hard since past few months to infiltrate these ‘farmer’ protests with their agents. However, now it has come to the fore that the ISI wants to provoke security agencies instead against the farmers. Subsequently, security has been increased and intelligence agencies are keeping track of suspicious movements in Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

‘Undeclared Emergency’

On June 26, 2021, day after the 46th anniversary of Indira Gandhi imposed Emergency, the agitating ‘farmers’ in India have planned demonstrations across the country. They plan to submit memorandums at all Raj Bhawans seeking repealing of the new farm laws passed by the Centre in September 2020.

The protests, however, have been marred by cases of sexual harassment, rape and murder of various supporters allegedly by farmer leaders and other protestors. The farmer leaders have also been accused of maintaining stoic silence on such crimes taking place.