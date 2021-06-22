Tuesday, June 22, 2021
Home News Reports Pakistan planning to infiltrate farmer agitation to spread unrest on June 26: Details
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Pakistan planning to infiltrate farmer agitation to spread unrest on June 26: Details

As per reports, Pakistan plans to infiltrate these protests and provoke the security agencies to take action against the farmers which could lead to escalated tensions.

OpIndia Staff
ISI planning to infiltrate farmer protests on June 26
6

Ahead of the large scale demonstration planned by the agitating ‘farmers’ on June 26, reports are coming in that Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI is planning to infiltrate these demonstrations to create unrest in India.

As per a News18 report, the Sanyukta Kisan Morcha had planned to demonstrate outside the Raj Bhawans of various states on 26th June, 2021. It is an organisation which has 40 farmer groups under it. As per the report, Pakistan plans to infiltrate these protests and provoke the security agencies to take action against the farmers which could lead to escalated tensions.

The report further states that the ISI has been trying hard since past few months to infiltrate these ‘farmer’ protests with their agents. However, now it has come to the fore that the ISI wants to provoke security agencies instead against the farmers. Subsequently, security has been increased and intelligence agencies are keeping track of suspicious movements in Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

‘Undeclared Emergency’

On June 26, 2021, day after the 46th anniversary of Indira Gandhi imposed Emergency, the agitating ‘farmers’ in India have planned demonstrations across the country. They plan to submit memorandums at all Raj Bhawans seeking repealing of the new farm laws passed by the Centre in September 2020.

The protests, however, have been marred by cases of sexual harassment, rape and murder of various supporters allegedly by farmer leaders and other protestors. The farmer leaders have also been accused of maintaining stoic silence on such crimes taking place.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsfarmer protests emergency, undeclared emergency farmer protests
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Pakistan planning to infiltrate farmer agitation to spread unrest on June 26: Details

OpIndia Staff -
As per reports, Pakistan plans to infiltrate these protests and provoke the security agencies to take action against the farmers which could lead to escalated tensions.
World

‘Degenerate’ Imran Khan does it again, blames women for rising sexual violence in Pakistan

OpIndia Staff -
Pakistan PM Imran Khan held women's clothes responsible for the sexual violence committed against them

India secures milestone in Coronavirus vaccination drive, administers over 82 lakh doses in a single day: Details

Government and Policy OpIndia Staff -
CoWIN app showed that Madhya Pradesh administered a whopping 13,71,180 lakh vaccine doses alone on Monday.

West Bengal: NHRC forms 7-member committee in accordance with Calcutta High Court order to probe post-poll violence

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
On June 18, Calcutta HC had asked NHRC to form a committee to probe the post-poll violence in West Bengal

Modi critics Jean Dreze, Arvind Subramanian, Raghuram Rajan to be part of Tamil Nadu’s Economic Advisory Council

Politics OpIndia Staff -
The appointment of Congress loyalists to the Tamil Nadu Economic Advisory Council comes days after Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi met with CM MK Stalin

Congress plays by Greta Thunberg toolkit, undermines Yoga to attack the Modi government

Politics Jinit Jain -
Senior Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, followed the Greta Thunberg toolkit to belittle Yoga and attack the Modi government.

Recently Popular

Cricket

How Venkatesh Prasad is winning hearts with his ‘Sanghi’ posts, one tweet at a time

OpIndia Staff -
Venkatesh Prasad demonstrated the Surya Namaskar for his followers, performed in deference to the Sun God.
Read more
Media

Republic TV issues statement over Arnab Goswami’s disappearance from the news network: Here is what they said

OpIndia Staff -
Arnab Goswami was last seen on May 2 during a discussion on West Bengal assembly polls. He will make a return on Monday.
Read more
News Reports

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren fails to meet Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi despite 4-days wait: Details

Jinit Jain -
The Dialy Pioneer has cited quoting sources that the JMM chief is not happy over Rahul and Sonia ignoring him and instead meeting TN CM Stalin.
Read more
News Reports

Fact Check: Is “Raam” with the photo of Lord Ram printed on it is the world’s most expensive currency

OpIndia Staff -
As Raam is not a legal tender issued by a sovereign state or a central bank, it is not a regular currency, it is actually a bearer bond
Read more
Media

Bombay HC grants transit anticipatory bail to Rana Ayyub for spreading fake news in Ghaziabad incident after advocate argued ‘spine injury’

OpIndia Staff -
Propagandist Rana Ayyub has been granted 4 week of transit anticipatory bail by the Bombay High Court over the Ghaziabad incident.
Read more
News Reports

Who is Vishal Jood? An Indian national arrested for taking on Khalistani extremists in Australia

OpIndia Staff -
Vishal Jood, the 24 yar old from Haryana, has been languishing in a jail in the down in the country for two months now.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
555,109FollowersFollow
24,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com