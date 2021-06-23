Wednesday, June 23, 2021
Home News Reports Old tweets by Peter Daszak show how they were studying Coronavirus in China a...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

Old tweets by Peter Daszak show how they were studying Coronavirus in China a year before the Covid-19 pandemic hit the world

Peter Daszak and others were well aware of the potential danger of the virus to mankind more than a year before the pandemic hit us, despite that they brought the bats to the Wuhan Laboratory risking a leak

OpIndia Staff
Peter Daszak
Peter Daszak, scientists in a cave in China studying bats carrying Coronavirus
155

On June 14, it was reported that a video had emerged showing live bats in Wuhan Institute of Virology, adding to the theory that the SARS-CoV-2 virus may have leaked from the institute, accidentally or otherwise. Before the video had emerged, the allegations of live bats in the lab were categorically denied by the authorities managing the lab. Interestingly the video also disapproved the denial of the World Health Organization investigators who had kept calling the theory of live bats in the lab a “conspiracy”.

Peter Daszak, a member of the WHO team tasked with finding the origin of the virus, had denied the presence of bats in the institute. He had claimed that only virus samples collected from the bats in caves were analysed in the lab, saying the that bats were never brought to the bat and they were released after samples were collected from them. But the video from the Wuhan laboratory had proved his claims wrong.

Now, old tweets of Peter has emerged on Twitter where he had talked about how they were conducting research on the virus and the disease that it causes. It shows that they were well aware of the potential danger of the virus to mankind more than a year before the pandemic hit us, despite that they brought the bats to the laboratory, risking a leak of the virus from the lab or during the transit.

In the tweet thread, Peter wrote, “A very important cave site in Yunnan Province, China – We’ve found a series of SARS-related Coronaviruses in bats from this cave that have every genetic element of the original SARS-CoV outbreak virus.”

He further added that the published data was in a paper. “These viruses include those able to bind to ACE2, the human cell-surface receptor for SARS-CoV, and able to infect and cause illness in the humanized mouse SARS model,” he said.

Mentioning the location of the cave, he noted that it was located in a rural part of  Yunnan Province that is not far from Kunming. He further asserted if a cave-like that would have been the origin of the 2003 SARS outbreak.

Towards the end, he mentioned the paper in which his team wrote about the Risk of spillover and the emergence of a disease similar to SARS.

What was in the papers shared by Peter?

In the first paper titled “Discovery of a rich gene pool of bat SARS related coronaviruses provides new insights into the origin of SARS coronavirus”, the authors talked about the large number of SARS-related coronaviruses that were detected in horseshoe bats since 2005 in different areas of China.

The paper read, “The full-length genomes of 11 newly discovered SARSr-CoV strains, together with our previous findings, reveals that the SARSr-CoVs circulating in this single location are highly diverse in the S gene, ORF3 and ORF8. Importantly, strains with high genetic similarity to SARS-CoV in the hypervariable N-terminal domain (NTD) and receptor-binding domain (RBD) of the S1 gene, the ORF3 and ORF8 region, respectively, were all discovered in this cave.”

After examining the evidence of recombination events among SARSr-CoVs harboured by bats in the single location, the scientists noted that the direct progenitor of SARS-CoV might have originated as a result of a series of recombination within the S gene and around ORF8 followed by the spillover from bats to civets and people either in the region or during movement of infected animals through the wildlife trade.

In the second paper, titled “Serological Evidence of Bat SARS-Related Coronavirus Infection in Humans, China”, the authors discussed how, during the SARS outbreak investigation, they identified epidemiological evidence of a zoonotic origin of SARS-CoV. The paper further said, “These results indicate that some SARSr-CoVs may have high potential to infect human cells, without the necessity for an intermediate host. However, to date, no evidence of direct transmission of SARSr-CoVs from bats to people has been reported.”

Their study reportedly provided the first serological evidence of likely human infection by bat SARSr-CoVs or, potentially, related viruses. They suggested more extensive surveillance to learn about possible infection in the region. “Bat woman” Shi Zhengli was one of the authors of both papers.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Political History of India

From cover up to conspiracy to murder: Some unanswered questions about Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee’s death in Kashmir

Shashank Bharadwaj -
Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee had died mysteriously days after he was arrested in Jammu and Kashmir for entering the state without permission
News Reports

“Prepare to be sued”: Former IFS officer Lakshmi M Puri shuts up Congress supporter Saket Gokhale for misleading allegations against her

OpIndia Staff -
Alleged activist and Congress mouthpiece Saket Gokhale made baseless allegations against Lakshmi M Puri, wife of Hardeep Singh Puri

Ever Given: Ship that blocked Suez Canal has since been held by Canal authorities, they wanted 916 million dollars

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
After demanding 916 USD initially, the canal authorities had later lowered the demand amount to 550 million. A final settlement is expected to be reached soon.

Trinamool MP Mimi Chakraborty duped by fake IAS officer’s fake vaccination drive, one arrested

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Mimi Chakraborty was reportedly duped by a man who claimed to be an IAS officer and requested the TMC MP to be chief guest at a COVID-19 vaccination drive organised by him.

Telangana: Woman working at Christian priest’s home dies in police custody, officer suspended

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Mariyamma, who used to work as a domestic help at local priest Father Balaswamy's house in Govindapuram village, breathed her last on June 18 after cops allegedly assaulted her.

Kanpur: Hindu families put “for sale” signs outside their houses after being forced to convert to Islam, SP MLA accused of shielding the goons

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
10 Hindu families in Rail Patri colony in Kanpur live under constant fear as they have been threatened either to covert to Islam or leave the area.

Recently Popular

Media

Ravish Kumar appears massively frustrated as India administers 85 lakh COVID vaccines in single day, this is why he does not make sense

OpIndia Staff -
Ravish Kumar goes on a ranting spree to hate on PM Modi by camouflaging propaganda as 'criticism' over COVID-19 vaccination
Read more
Cricket

How Venkatesh Prasad is winning hearts with his ‘Sanghi’ posts, one tweet at a time

OpIndia Staff -
Venkatesh Prasad demonstrated the Surya Namaskar for his followers, performed in deference to the Sun God.
Read more
News Reports

‘Is your father a mali or chowkidar? I will cancel your license, H*r*m*zade’: Maneka Gandhi threatens vets in viral audios

OpIndia Staff -
The Indian Veterinary Association in a letter have condemned the unruly behavior and unparliamentary language used by Maneka Gandhi against animal doctors.
Read more
Opinions

With 1500 squatters kicked out from Lutyens bungalows, it might explain why its always Modi vs All

Abhishek Banerjee -
The Congress has a long tradition of not implementing rules
Read more
News Reports

Oxfam says reporting rape cases harms black and marginalised people, blames ‘privileged white women’ for root causes of sexual violence

OpIndia Staff -
Oxfam says that fighting against sexual assault legitimises criminal punishment, which harms black and other marginalised people
Read more
News Reports

After being slammed by Bombay HC for lack of evidence, Mumbai police names Arnab Goswami as an accused in second TRP chargesheet

OpIndia Staff -
Republic TV had submitted before Bombay HC that Mumbai Police have deliberately not named Arnab Goswami in charge sheet to keep the investigation open
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
555,501FollowersFollow
24,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com